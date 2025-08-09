09 Aug 2025 Xfinity U.S. Championships Senior Women’s Photo Gallery 1
2024 Olympic team gold medalist Hezly Rivera took centerstage last night at the Smoothie King Center on the first night of senior women’s competition at the 2025 Xfinity Gymnastics Championships! With the highest score on beam (14.350), Rivera led the competition (55.600) throughout the meet, returning to top form and showing the confidence of an Olympic veteran.
2024 Olympic alternate and standout at the University of Arkansas Joscelyn Roberson sits in a close second with a 55.400. Two-time Olympic alternate and 2021 World All-Around silver medalist Leanne Wong sits third with a 55.100.
For the full results from Day 1, Click Here!
Here’s our first photo gallery from New Orleans by the incredible Lloyd Smith!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
