2024 Olympic gold medalist Hezly Rivera can now call herself the 2025 U.S National All-Around Champion.

Rivera led the field in the All-Around across both days of competition, scoring a combined 112.000 to win the title. She also captured gold on three of the four events including winning balance beam (28.350), floor (28.200), and sharing the uneven bars title (27.600) with 2022 and 2023 World team gold medalist Skye Blakely, who made her return to Elite competition in New Orleans. 2021 World All-Around silver medalist and 2020 and 2024 Olympic alternate Leanne Wong finished second with a 111.200, taking gold on vault thanks in large part to a stunning Cheng vault (check it out here!), which she stuck on Day 2. Arkansas standout and 2024 Olympic alternate Joscelyn Roberson finished third with a 109.600.

Caroline Moreau won the junior All-Around national title by more than three points with score of 107.150! She also secured gold on floor (26.900) and silver medals on vault (26.225), uneven bars (26.850) and balance beam (26.600). Isabella Anzola took silver with a 103.850, also winning beam with a 27.150. Amia Pugh-Banks earned the All-Around bronze medal with a 103.050 and was the vault champion with a two-day total of 27.375

Here’s our next photo gallery from New Orleans by the incredible Lloyd Smith!

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine.

For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

