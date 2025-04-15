Fort Worth Loading! 2025 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships Preview Semifinal I

2025 NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

By Megan Roth, Nate Salsman and Christy Sandmaier

From 36 to eight, Fort Worth promises an NCAA Women’s Championship to remember! Will six-time (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023) National Champion Oklahoma capture their seventh crown after missing the Final Four on the Floor last year? Will No.1 LSU defend their title? Or will Michigan State, who will be competing for the crown for the first time since 1988, add their name to the exclusive club of champions?

Eight teams, a lifetime of goals. So many stars and storylines. If you listen closely, you can already hear the crowd building, get swept up in the wave of colors around the arena, and see the flashes of sequins under the lights. It’s about to be Go-Time in Fort Worth and right now, it’s anyone’s game.

Here’s how to watch it all play out, along with our look at the field of eight including quick takes from commentators Samantha Peszek and John Roethlisberger, who spoke with the media on Friday.

HOW TO WATCH

Thursday, April 17th

NCAA Championships Semifinal I | Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Missouri | 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

NCAA Championships Semifinal II | Michigan State, LSU, Utah, UCLA | 9:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Saturday, April 19th

NCAA Championships Finals | 4 p.m. ET | ABC

Both Semifinal competitions are scheduled to be televised on ESPN2 with Samantha Peszek, John Roethlisberger, and Aly Raisman on the call. ABC will broadcast the final “Four on the Floor” on Saturday.

The ESPN+ “Stream Team” for Fort Worth will be comprised of 2008 Olympic Silver Medalist Bridget Sloan, and former collegiate stars Kennedy Baker, Trinity Thomas and Anastasia Webb.

New to this year’s coverage is rather than the standard apparatus streams, fans can follow their specific squad in action throughout the arena with a dedicated stream and commentators. Streams will be split up with two teams and commentators per feed.

Peszek’s Quick Take:

“I think this is one of the tightest fields in a really long time, maybe ever. I think all eight of these teams are extremely competitive and have shown moments of greatness this year that could contend with any team in the country. For me, it’s like I look at all eight teams and I could make a case for all of them to qualify to the final day of competition. We just wrapped up most of our coaches’ interviews, and that’s really the plan for all of these teams. Their goal is to be competitive on the final day of competition and be the best team in the country.”

Roethlisberger’s Quick Take:

“I think the favorites are Oklahoma and LSU. Because they have the most consistency at putting up championship performances the highest percentage of times. If you’re going to roll the dice 10 times, they’re going to put up a championship performance eight or nine out of 10 times. And I think that is a higher percentage than anybody else. But to Sam’s point, it does feel more wide open. It’s exciting. If Alabama and Missouri and Michigan State made it to the finals, we’d be all going, holy cow. But at the same time, we shouldn’t be surprised.”

For our Preview of Semifinal II, Click Here!