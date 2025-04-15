Fort Worth Loading! 2025 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships Preview Semifinal II

Seeded No.1 LSU

Season High: 198.575

NQS: 198.115

First Event In Fort Worth: Bars

Throughout the season, the LSU Tigers have had one goal: winning their second consecutive National title. Despite the pressure of coming into the season as reigning National Champions, the Tigers have come out on top. They finished No. 1 in the regular season standings for the first time in program history, and looked primed for their second title in Fort Worth.

“It would mean a lot to this current team to win their first championship together,” LSU head coach Jay Clark said. “That’s the way that we see it. This program will have it’s milestones along the way and history will write itself, but going back-to-back is not something that we think about. It’s about here and now with the kids on our team right now.”

LSU’s strength is its depth and experience, with big routines from 2024 all back including those from Aleah Finnegan, Haleigh Bryant, Konnor McClain, and Sierra Ballard. 2024 NCAA All-Around Champion Bryant had a slow start to her season after facing a minor preseason injury. Building back stronger than ever, she came away with the All-Around title at the SEC Championship and is peaking at the perfect time.

“We always talk about the quality of people that we have on this team and Haleigh has certainly been the tip of the spear in that in the way that she conducts herself just in life,” Clark said. “The respect that she’s had for our program and her coaches and teammates has been tremendous. Aleah falls in that same boat. She is every bit the person that she is gymnast. Those are the most important qualities to me, more so than just their contributions from an athletic perspective.”

Finnegan has been back in the All-Around this year after taking a hiatus from bars last season. She’s scored a perfect 10.0 on beam and three 9.975s on floor. Just over ten months after tearing her achilles at the U.S. Classic, McClain returned to competition on floor exercise for the first time since the 2024 season during the Regional Final, performing as if she had never left and earning a strong 9.900 on the event. Getting McClain back on floor could be the Tiger’s ace in Fort Worth. She’s also been a steady member of both the bars and beam lineups, competing in those events just over seven months after her achilles injury, and showing more joy in her gymnastics than ever before.

“We had to be cautious, and we were up until a few weeks ago,” Clark said. “There’s a lot of metrics that we look at, and we just got to a place where she was confident and we were confident that she could go. Having her come back on floor that day at Regionals helped a lot, and we certainly believe that we are better with Konnor McClain on three events then without her on three. It was nice to get her back out there.”

Freshman standout Kailin Chio has been a huge contributor for LSU this season. With the poise she carries through competition, you would have to convince people she is a freshman! She has performed consistently on all four events, earning a career high All-Around score 39.800! Chio will be key to LSU winning another National Championship and will also be a contender for individual titles in Fort Worth. In addition, 2022 World Team gold medalist (alternate) Lexi Zeiss has fit right in as a Tiger and has been solid all season in her freshman debut.

The Tigers claimed their 15th Regional Championship title in program history at the Pennsylvania Regional. With the win, the program earned their 34th NCAA Championship appearance overall and their third consecutive appearance in the NCAA Championships. “There’s no complaints after scoring a 198. It was tough to get out of this thing, and we did what we needed to do to win and advance,” said Clark. “We told them to focus on base hits, and that’s what they did. We understand that we need to be better to win a championship, but that’s not what tonight required.”

LSU has had no shortage of highlights this season, including defeating both Florida and Oklahoma in dual meets, as well as winning the SEC Championship for the second year in a row. With such a similar roster heading into this year’s championship, and the Tigers seemingly rising higher than ever at just the right time, is anyone else getting deja vu?

“The team has listened and believed in our process of ‘the next five minutes in front of our face’ all year,” Clark said. “That’s truly who we are and what we believe. It’s not just a motto for us. It’s about being present. We don’t believe that the destination is the definition of who we are, it’s how we go about getting there, and so far they’ve just trusted in that to get them to this point.”