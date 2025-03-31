31 Mar 2025 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Regular Season All-Americans Announced
Honoring Excellence in NCAA Division I, II, and III Gymnastics
Pittsburgh, PA (March 31, 2025) – The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) is proud to announce the 2025 WCGA Regular Season All-Americans, celebrating the top student-athletes in NCAA Division I, II, and III gymnastics. These prestigious honors recognize outstanding performances throughout the regular season and highlight the dedication, skill, and hard work of gymnasts from across the country.
Selection Criteria:
*All divisions utilize NQS at the conclusion of the regular season to determine honorees.
- Division I: First Team All-America shall be awarded to the top eight (8) finishers, plus ties, of the NCAA regular season for all four (4) events plus the all-around. Second Team All-America shall be awarded to the ninth (9th) through sixteenth (16th) place finishers, plus ties, of the NCAA regular season for all four (4) events plus the all-around.
- Division II: First Team All-America shall be awarded to the top (1) finisher, plus ties, of the NCAA regular season for all four (4) events plus the all-around. Second Team All-America shall be awarded to the second (2nd) place finisher, plus ties, of the NCAA regular season for all four (4) events plus the all-around.
- Division III: First Team All-America shall be awarded to the top (1) finisher, plus ties, of the NCAA regular season for all four (4) events plus the all-around in the NCGA East plus Centenary and from the NCGA West. Second Team All-America shall be awarded to the second (2nd) place finisher, plus ties, of the NCAA regular season for all four (4) events plus the all-around in each region.
The restriction in the east to allow no more than one of the away meets to be out of the school’s respective region does not apply. The awards will be based on all scores as of the Monday before the NCGA Championships.
About the WCGA
The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association is a membership-led, professional association representing the nation’s intercollegiate women’s gymnastics coaches within Division I, II & III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The WCGA is THE ADVOCATE for women’s collegiate gymnastics.
Thank you to GK Elite Sportswear, a proud sponsor of the WCGA Regular Season All-America honors.
2025 WCGA Division I All-America Regular Season Awards
All-Around First Team
1. Jade Carey 39.775 Oregon State
2. Leanne Wong 39.695 Florida
2. Jordan Bowers 39.695 Oklahoma
2. Faith Torrez 39.695 Oklahoma
5. Kailin Chio 39.670 LSU
5. Selena Harris-Miranda 39.670 Florida
7. Mya Lauzon 39.665 California
8. Aleah Finnegan 39.645 LSU
Vault First Team
1. Selena Harris-Miranda 9.965 Florida
2. Kailin Chio 9.955 LSU
3. Faith Torrez 9.950 Oklahoma
4. Makenna Smith 9.935 Utah
4. Nikki Smith 9.935 Michigan State
6. Sage Kellerman 9.930 Michigan State
7. Jordan Chiles 9.925 UCLA
7. Isabella Magnelli 9.925 Kentucky
7. Haleigh Bryant 9.925 LSU
Uneven Bars First Team
1. Audrey Davis 9.960 Oklahoma
2. Grace McCallum 9.955 Utah
2. Leanne Wong 9.955 Florida
4. Mara Titarsolej 9.945 Missouri
4. Lali Dekanoidze 9.945 North Carolina
4. Madelyn Williams 9.945 California
7. Jordan Chiles 9.940 UCLA
7. Frida Esparza 9.940 UCLA
7. Selena Harris-Miranda 9.940 Florida
7. Jade Carey 9.940 Oregon State
Balance Beam First Team
1. Jade Carey 9.975 Oregon State
2. Helen Hu 9.970 Missouri
3. Faith Torrez 9.960 Oklahoma
4. Grace McCallum 9.940 Utah
4. Jordan Bowers 9.940 Oklahoma
6. Kailin Chio 9.935 LSU
6. Emma Malabuyo 9.935 UCLA
6. Isabella Magnelli 9.935 Kentucky
Floor First Team
1. Jordan Chiles 9.970 UCLA
1. Faith Torrez 9.970 Oklahoma
3. Jordan Bowers 9.960 Oklahoma
3. Brooklyn Moors 9.960 UCLA
5. Gabby Gladieux 9.955 Alabama
5. Mya Lauzon 9.955 California
7. Jade Carey 9.950 Oregon State
8. Lilly Hudson 9.945 Alabama
8. Haleigh Bryant 9.945 LSU
All-Around Second Team
9. Grace McCallum 39.610 Utah
10. Makenna Smith 39.600 Utah
11. Jordan Chiles 39.575 UCLA
12. Gabby Gladieux 39.535 Alabama
13. Lilly Hudson 39.530 Alabama
14. Audrey Davis 39.525 Oklahoma
15. Amari Celestine 39.515 Missouri
15. Madelyn Williams 39.515 California
Vault Second Team
10. Aleah Finnegan 9.920 LSU
10. Leanne Wong 9.920 Florida
12. Anna Roberts 9.915 Stanford
12. Keira Wells 9.915 Oklahoma
12. Lily Pederson 9.915 Oklahoma
15. Chae Campbell 9.910 UCLA
15. Olivia Zsarmani 9.910 Michigan State
15. Jade Carey 9.910 Oregon State
Uneven Bars Second Team
11. Jordan Bowers 9.935 Oklahoma
12. Lily Pederson 9.930 Oklahoma
12. Lily Smith 9.930 Georgia
12. Sage Kellerman 9.930 Michigan State
15. Konnor McClain 9.925 LSU
16. Kailin Chio 9.920 LSU
16. Faith Torrez 9.920 Oklahoma
16. Mya Lauzon 9.920 California
16. Ui Soma 9.920 Stanford
Balance Beam Second Team
9. Brenna Neault 9.925 Stanford
9. Leanne Wong 9.925 Florida
9. Mya Lauzon 9.925 California
9. Haleigh Bryant 9.925 LSU
9. Chloe Negrete 9.925 North Carolina State
9. Aleah Finnegan 9.925 LSU
15. Ciena Alipio 9.915 UCLA
15. Camie Winger 9.915 Utah
15. Chae Campbell 9.915 UCLA
15. Jocelyn Roberson 9.915 Arkansas
15. Avery Neff 9.915 Utah
Floor Second Team
10. Jocelyn Moore 9.940 Missouri
11. Amari Celestine 9.935 Missouri
11. Kailin Chio 9.935 LSU
11. Amari Drayton 9.935 LSU
14. Lily Smith 9.930 Georgia
14. Kennedy Griffin 9.930 Missouri
14. Makenna Smith 9.930 Utah
14. Mya Hooten 9.930 Minnesota
14. Hailey Davis 9.930 Kentucky
14. Leanne Wong 9.930 Florida
14. Creslyn Brose 9.930 Kentucky
14. Aleah Finnegan 9.930 LSU
2025 WCGA Division II All-America Regular Season Awards
All-Around First Team
1. Morgan Price 39.395 Fisk
Vault First Team
1. Morgan Price 9.875 Fisk
Uneven Bars First Team
1. Kaitlyn Hoiland 9.835 Texas Woman’s
1. Morgan Price 9.835 Fisk
Balance Beam First Team
1. Morgan Price 9.840 Fisk
Floor First Team
1. Kyleigh Ghanbari 9.865 Texas Woman’s
All-Around Second Team
2. Abigail Kenney 38.920 Bridgeport
Vault Second Team
2. Kaitlyn Hoiland 9.825 Texas Woman’s
Balance Beam Second Team
2. Steelie King 9.805 Texas Woman’s
Floor Second Team
2. Sophie Hernandez 9.845 Texas Woman’s
2025 WCGA Division III All-America Regular Season Awards
All-Around First Team
1. Olivia Keyes 38.550 Rhode Island College (East)
1. Jamie Beatty 37.845 UW-Stout (West)
Vault First Team
1. Kiara Hockman 9.765 Brockport (East)
1. Reanna McGibboney 9.750 UW-Oshkosh (West)
Bars First Team
1. Autumn Adkins 9.675 Cortland (East)
1. Ashlie Leage 9.760 Greenville (West)
Beam First Team
1. Madison Zimmerman 9.760 Ursinus College (East)
1. Delaney Cienkus 9.780 UW-Oshkosh (West)
Floor First Team
1. Kiara Hockman 9.855 Brockport (East)
1. Kelsey Kollhoff 9.775 UW-Whitewater (West)
All-Around Second Team
2. Aaliyah Krause 38.395 Rhode Island College (East)
2. Amara Nelson 37.740 Greenville (West)
Vault Second Team
2. Erin Roe 9.730 Ursinus College (East)
2. Kaelyn Tally 9.730 Simpson (West)
2. Kennedy O’Connor 9.730 Winona State (West)
Bars Second Team
2. Maren Eramo 9.670 Brockport (East)
2. Amaya McConkay 9.710 UW-Oshkosh (West)
Beam Second Team
2. Lienna Kay 9.750 Brockport (East)
2. Raina Christenson 9.760 UW-La Crosse (West)
Floor Second Team
2. Emma Brookins 9.805 Brockport (East)
2. Delaney Cienkus 9.765 UW-Oshkosh (West)
