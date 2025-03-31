Honoring Excellence in NCAA Division I, II, and III Gymnastics

Pittsburgh, PA (March 31, 2025) – The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) is proud to announce the 2025 WCGA Regular Season All-Americans, celebrating the top student-athletes in NCAA Division I, II, and III gymnastics. These prestigious honors recognize outstanding performances throughout the regular season and highlight the dedication, skill, and hard work of gymnasts from across the country.

Selection Criteria:

*All divisions utilize NQS at the conclusion of the regular season to determine honorees.

Division I: First Team All-America shall be awarded to the top eight (8) finishers, plus ties, of the NCAA regular season for all four (4) events plus the all-around. Second Team All-America shall be awarded to the ninth (9th) through sixteenth (16th) place finishers, plus ties, of the NCAA regular season for all four (4) events plus the all-around.

Division II: First Team All-America shall be awarded to the top (1) finisher, plus ties, of the NCAA regular season for all four (4) events plus the all-around. Second Team All-America shall be awarded to the second (2nd) place finisher, plus ties, of the NCAA regular season for all four (4) events plus the all-around.

Division III: First Team All-America shall be awarded to the top (1) finisher, plus ties, of the NCAA regular season for all four (4) events plus the all-around in the NCGA East plus Centenary and from the NCGA West. Second Team All-America shall be awarded to the second (2nd) place finisher, plus ties, of the NCAA regular season for all four (4) events plus the all-around in each region.

The restriction in the east to allow no more than one of the away meets to be out of the school’s respective region does not apply. The awards will be based on all scores as of the Monday before the NCGA Championships.

About the WCGA

The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association is a membership-led, professional association representing the nation’s intercollegiate women’s gymnastics coaches within Division I, II & III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The WCGA is THE ADVOCATE for women’s collegiate gymnastics.

Thank you to GK Elite Sportswear, a proud sponsor of the WCGA Regular Season All-America honors.