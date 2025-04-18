18 Apr 2025 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association All-Americans Announced
Honoring Excellence in NCAA Division I, II, and III Gymnastics
Fort Worth, TX (April 18, 2025) – The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) is proud to announce the 2025 WCGA All-Americans, celebrating the top student-athletes participating in the NCAA National Collegiate Gymnastics Championship. These prestigious honors recognize outstanding performances throughout the competition and highlight the dedication, skill, and hard work of gymnasts from across the country.
Selection Criteria:
● First (1st) Team All-American shall be awarded to the top four (4) finishers, plus ties, from each of the two preliminary sessions at the NCAA Championship for all four (4) events plus the all-around.
● Second (2nd) Team All-American shall be awarded to the fifth (5th) through eighth (8th) place finishers, plus ties, from each of the two preliminary sessions at the NCAA Championships for all four (4) events plus the all-around.
About the WCGA
The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association is a membership-led, professional association representing the nation’s intercollegiate women’s gymnastics coaches within Division I, II & III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The WCGA is THE ADVOCATE for women’s collegiate gymnastics.
2025 WCGA All-America Awards
SEMIFINAL 1
All-Around First Team
1. Jordan Bowers 39.7125 Oklahoma
2. Faith Torrez 39.6375 Oklahoma
3. Selena Harris-Miranda 39.4625 Florida
4. Addison Fatta 39.4125 Oklahoma
4. Gabby Gladieux 39.4125 Alabama
All-Around Second Team
6. Amari Celestine 39.325 Missouri
6. Madison Ulrich 39.325 Denver
8. Leanne Wong 39.2375 Florida
Vault First Team
1. Danie Ferris 9.9 Florida
2. Jordan Bowers 9.8875 Oklahoma
3. Ady Wahl 9.875 Georgia
3. Elise Tisler 9.875 Missouri
Vault Second Team
5. Jocelyn Moore 9.8625 Missouri
6. Corinne Bunagan 9.85 Alabama
6. Gabby Gladieux 9.85 Alabama
6. Lily Pederson 9.85 Oklahoma
6. Faith Torrez 9.85 Oklahoma
6. Elle Mueller 9.85 Oklahoma
Uneven Bars First Team
1. Jordan Bowers 9.9375 Oklahoma
1. Mara Titarsolej 9.9375 Missouri
1. Leanne Wong 9.9375 Florida
1. Alyssa Arana 9.9375 Florida
Uneven Bars Second Team
5. Ryan Fuller 9.925 Alabama
6. Lily Pederson 9.9125 Oklahoma
7. Chloe LaCoursiere 9.9 Alabama
8. Faith Torrez 9.8875 Oklahoma
8. Madison Ulrich 9.8875 Denver
8. Hannah Horton 9.8875 Missouri
8. Olivia Kelly 9.8875 Missouri
Balance Beam First Team
1. Helen Hu 9.9875 Missouri
2. Selena Harris-Miranda 9.95 Florida
2. Faith Torrez 9.95 Oklahoma
4. Jordan Bowers 9.9375 Oklahoma
Balance Beam Second Team
5. Addison Lawrence 9.9125 Missouri
6. Gabby Gladieux 9.9 Alabama
7. Madison Ulrich 9.8875 Denver
7. Olivia Kelly 9.8875 Missouri
Floor First Team
1. Jordan Bowers 9.95 Oklahoma
1. Faith Torrez 9.95 Oklahoma
3. Lily Smith 9.9375 Georgia
4. Lilly Hudson 9.9250 Alabama
Floor Second Team
5. Mya Hooten 9.8875 Minnesota
5. Gabby Disidore 9.8875 Florida
5. Selena Harris-Miranda 9.8875 Florida
5. Danielle Sievers 9.8875 Oklahoma
5. Gabby Gladieux 9.8875 Alabama
SEMIFINAL 2
All-Around First Team
1. Grace McCallum 39.675 Utah
2. Jade Carey 39.625 Oregon State
3. Jordan Chiles 39.5875 UCLA
4. Kailin Chio 39.5625 LSU
4. Avery Neff 39.5625 Utah
4. Haleigh Bryant 39.5625 LSU
All-Around Second Team
7. Chae Campbell 39.55 UCLA
8. Makenna Smith 39.525 Utah
Vault First Team
1. Kailin Chio 9.975 LSU
2. Sage Kellerman 9.95 Michigan State
2. Grace McCallum 9.95 Utah
4. Amy Doyle 9.9125 Michigan State
Vault Second Team
5. Chae Campbell 9.9 UCLA
5. Haleigh Bryant 9.9 LSU
7. Jordan Chiles 9.8875 UCLA
8. Olivia Zsarmani 9.8625 Michigan State
Uneven Bars First Team
1. Jordan Chiles 9.975 UCLA
2. Grace McCallum 9.9625 Utah
3. Gabrielle Stephen 9.9375 Michigan State
3. Ella Zirbes 9.9375 Utah
Uneven Bars Second Team
5. Olivia Zsarmani 9.9.925 Michigan State
5. Frida Esparza 9.925 UCLA
5. Avery Neff 9.925 Utah
8. Jade Carey 9.9125 Oregon State
8. Sage Kellerman 9.9125 Michigan State
8. Makenna Smith 9.9125 Utah
8. Amelie Morgan 9.9125 Utah
Balance Beam First Team
1. Emma Malabuyo 9.975 UCLA
2. Jade Carey 9.95 Oregon State
2. Ciena Alipio 9.95 UCLA
2. Mya Lauzon 9.95 California
Balance Beam Second Team
5. Avery Neff 9.9125 Utah
5. Isabella Magnelli 9.9125 Kentucky
5. Chae Campbell 9.9125 UCLA
8. Joscelyn Roberson 9.9 Arkansas
8. Konnor McClain 9.9 LSU
Floor First Team
1. Brooklyn Moors 9.9625 UCLA
2. Grace McCallum 9.95 Utah
3. Aleah Finnegan 9.9375 LSU
3. Skyla Schulte 9.9375 Michigan State
Floor Second Team
5. Jaylene Gilstrap 9.925 Utah
6. Chae Campbell 9.9125 UCLA
6. Mya Lauzon 9.9125 California
6. Makenna Smith 9.9125 Utah
6. Haleigh Bryant 9.9125 LSU
6. Jade Carey 9.9125 Oregon State
Look for Nate’s NCAA Notes and Della’s Inside the MatchUp each week and stay tuned to InsideGym.com and Inside Gymnastics magazine for spotlight features and interviews throughout the 2025 season!
Nate Salsman, Della Fowler, Megan Roth and Christy Sandmaier provide NCAA coverage for Inside Gymnastics.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
