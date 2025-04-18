2025 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association All-Americans Announced

Honoring Excellence in NCAA Division I, II, and III Gymnastics

Fort Worth, TX (April 18, 2025) – The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) is proud to announce the 2025 WCGA All-Americans, celebrating the top student-athletes participating in the NCAA National Collegiate Gymnastics Championship. These prestigious honors recognize outstanding performances throughout the competition and highlight the dedication, skill, and hard work of gymnasts from across the country.

Selection Criteria:

● First (1st) Team All-American shall be awarded to the top four (4) finishers, plus ties, from each of the two preliminary sessions at the NCAA Championship for all four (4) events plus the all-around.

● Second (2nd) Team All-American shall be awarded to the fifth (5th) through eighth (8th) place finishers, plus ties, from each of the two preliminary sessions at the NCAA Championships for all four (4) events plus the all-around.

About the WCGA

The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association is a membership-led, professional association representing the nation’s intercollegiate women’s gymnastics coaches within Division I, II & III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The WCGA is THE ADVOCATE for women’s collegiate gymnastics.