By Christy Sandmaier
Claire Pease won the All-Around title with a score of 54.600 at the 2025 U.S. Classic to set the stage for next month’s Xfinity U.S. Championships in New Orleans, August 7-10. Pease, who came into the competition a bit under the radar, competed through each event with ease! She recorded a 14.050 on vault and took home gold with a 13.575 average.

The ever-stylish Lavi Crain claimed All-Around gold (with a huge 54.450) and two event titles in junior women’s competition Friday evening. Crain also claimed the Winter Cup All-Around title for the juniors earlier this year in Louisville, and has a superstar-power we’re excited to see throughout the quad leading up to LA 2028!

Here’s our first photo gallery from Chicago by the incredible Lloyd Smith!

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine.

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

