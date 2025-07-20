Claire Pease won the All-Around title with a score of 54.600 at the 2025 U.S. Classic to set the stage for next month’s Xfinity U.S. Championships in New Orleans, August 7-10. Pease, who came into the competition a bit under the radar, competed through each event with ease! She recorded a 14.050 on vault and took home gold with a 13.575 average.

The ever-stylish Lavi Crain claimed All-Around gold (with a huge 54.450) and two event titles in junior women’s competition Friday evening. Crain also claimed the Winter Cup All-Around title for the juniors earlier this year in Louisville, and has a superstar-power we’re excited to see throughout the quad leading up to LA 2028!

