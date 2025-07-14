14 Jul Chicago Calling! Who and How To Watch the 2025 U.S. Classic
Chicago Calling! Top U.S. Women Head To 2025 U.S. Classic
By Nate Salsman and Christy Sandmaier
Formerly known as the CoverGirl Classic, Secret U.S. Classic, GK U.S. Classic and Core Hydration Classic, the U.S. Classic presented by Saatva features an elite field of junior and senior gymnasts and is the final qualifying event for the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which serve as USA Gymnastics’ annual National Championships, scheduled for Aug. 7-10 in New Orleans.
Traditionally a women’s event, a men’s field was included in 2022 and 2023. The U.S. Classic, held at the NOW Arena, is being held in conjunction with the 2025 Hopes Championships, a national-level event featuring rising stars from the women’s artistic discipline in the 11-12 and 13-14 year-old age divisions.
Past winners of Classic include Olympic champions Simone Biles, Amanda Borden, Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Shawn Johnson, Nastia Liukin, Carly Patterson, Jaycie Phelps, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross, and Jordyn Wieber.
Scroll for our Inside Gymnastics preview, plus roster updates and links on how to watch!
Schedule + Links To Watch (subject to change)
Streaming Schedule
Friday, July 18th
Hopes Championships – FlipNow.tv – 2:00-4:30 p.m. CT
Friday, July 18th
Junior Women – USAG YouTube – 7:00-10 p.m. CT
Saturday, July 19th
Senior Women Session 1 – USAG YouTube – 2:00-4:00 p.m. CT
TV Broadcast Info
Saturday, July 19
8:00-10:00 p.m. ET – Senior Women Session 2 – LIVE on CNBC and Peacock
Sunday, July 20
4:00-6:00 p.m. ET – Tape delayed on NBC
The Roster
as of July 14, 2025
NEXT STOP: U.S. CLASSIC— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 14, 2025
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR #USCLASSIC ➡️ https://t.co/PU0vIh3pic pic.twitter.com/HB3yKWoz6p
Update from Tiana Sumanasekera posted July 15
from Tiana 🫶— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 16, 2025
We’ll see you in New Orleans! pic.twitter.com/fXsBVOVsEn
Who We’re Watching!
For a complete roster including Senior sessions, Click Here!
With the allure of a home Olympics in LA 2028 beaming on the horizon, the road to the Games promises to be brilliantly star-studded with every twist and turn imaginable. The 2024 Olympic hype and Team USA’s historic achievements in Paris have calmed just a bit, though the magic and memories burn bright. The gold medal-winning team of Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Hezly Rivera undoubtedly inspired a new roster of talent and further fueled the dreams of those who have been there, or who maybe just missed. At the U.S. Classic, we’ll see a stacked roster on display, with Rivera leading the way.
Once the youngest of the group, Rivera’s now the veteran of the team, and told us earlier this year she’d love to be World Champion as her starting point on the way to LA. Presumably joining Rivera in the race for the top spots in Jakarta at the individual World Championships later this year are Olympic alternates Joscelyn Roberson, Leanne Wong, and Tiana Sumanasekera.
Notably absent from the roster is two-time World team gold medalist, 2024 National All-Around runner up, and Florida Gator Skye Blakely, who told us earlier this year she was targeting a return to Elite gymnastics, on bars and beam to start, but focusing first and foremost on health. Update: Per Scott Bregman at the Olympic Channel, Blakely’s petition for Championships has been accepted.
Here’s a look at who we have an eye on heading to Chicago!
Hezly Rivera
Hezly Rivera is coming off a dream 2024 season where she was a member of the Olympic gold medal-winning U.S. team. The experience gave Rivera confidence heading into 2025, along with a new set of dreams. So far, Rivera has eased into 2025, making her All-Around debut at the Pan American Championships, where she helped Team USA to gold, and won bronze in the All-Around and on beam. Expect Rivera to improve with each competition and be a top contender at the U.S. Classic and in New Orleans at the Xfinity U.S. Championships in August! We expect Rivera to bring her signature beauty to her bars and beam routines, but this time with the confidence and poise of an Olympic Champion. We also love her new floor routine and cannot wait to see her shine! Check out our in-depth cover story on Rivera here!
Jayla Hang
Every time Jayla Hang has competed so far in 2025, she seems to be better than before, building momentum at each event with a new-found confidence. Hang has already stacked quite the resume this year—she became the World Cup Series floor champion! She also competed at the Pan American Championships where she won six medals including a gold in the All-Around, recording a 55.666, the highest All-Around total of any American gymnast in 2025, making her an early favorite for 2025 National Champion! Check out our story on Jayla Hang here!
Simone Rose
Since competing at Olympic Trials, Simone Rose has been on a steady trajectory to the top! She opened 2025 with a bronze medal in the All-Around at Winter Cup and was selected to compete at the DTB Mixed Cup in Germany where she won team gold! Following that event, she competed at the Jesolo Trophy where she won silver with the team and on bars. Watch for upgraded bar work, incredible performance quality on floor, and major upgrades such as a double twisting Yurchenko on vault, new bar connections and a whip + double tuck + front punch on floor! Rose always brings her signature personality and performance quality in her floor routines which always leaves us with a smile.
JOSCELYN ROBERSON
Joscelyn Roberson’s 2025 Elite debut is highly anticipated. Last year, she had the meet of her life at Olympic Trials where she earned an alternate spot on the Olympic team. She’s coming off a strong freshman debut at the University of Arkansas, and will bring difficulty across vault, beam, and floor. With more time to work on execution in college, her bars have also seen an improvement. Should Roberson be able to put all four events together, she could make a run at her first National All-Around podium (or title!) in August, and we know she’ll be a fan-favorite and top contender as she starts her Elite season at the U.S. Classic! Check out our story on Joscelyn Roberson here!
Tiana Sumanasekera
An alternate on the 2024 Olympic team and future UCLA Bruin, Tiana Sumanasekera began her 2025 season by helping Team USA to gold at the Pan American Championships, although she was limited to beam after sustaining a minor ankle injury on floor. Should Sumanasekera be fully healthy in she could certainly contend for multiple medals and a spot on her first World Championship team later this year. Be on the lookout for her powerful vault and dynamic beam, and an artistic floor routine that captivates the entire audience! Check out our story on Tiana Sumanasekera here!
Note: Sumanasekera has withdrawn.
LEANNE WONG
The CEO. 2021 World All-Around bronze medalist and two-time (2020 and 2024) Olympic alternate Leanne Wong is definitely a top contender in every competition she enters. If she’s anywhere near the level she was during the 2024 quad, she’ll be one of the favorites to win in Chicago, and later on in the Big Easy at Championships, with fourth trip to Worlds on the horizon! Wong just wrapped an incredible NCAA career at Florida, and brings a balance to each event that could carry her to massive success in 2025! Check out our story on Leanne Wong here!
DUCLY CAYLOR
Dulcy Caylor hit the ground running in 2025. She’s followed up on the success she had in 2024, where she made it all the way to the Olympic Trials. Caylor has been well-traveled in 2025, taking a trip to Italy for the Jesolo Trophy where she helped Team USA to silver, and to Panama for the Pan American Championships where they won team gold. Heading into Chicago the goal for Caylor is to continue to build her name this season and leading to a run for LA 2028. Watch out especially for her powerful double-twisting Yurchenko on vault and her form on every event!
Ashlee Sullivan
Ashlee Sullivan has been on the rise in 2025! She took home All-Around gold at Winter Cup and helped Team USA to gold at the DTB Mixed Cup! She went on to compete at the Jesolo Trophy where she won team silver, and a bronze on vault and in the All-Around! Sullivan shines on beam and floor where she brings big difficulty. Sullivan switched her NCAA commitment from Michigan to UCLA this year, and should she hit her routines in Chicago and head into New Orleans with confidence, she’ll certainly put herself in the conversation for a trip to Jakarta! Check out our story on Ashlee Sullivan here!
Also On The Radar
Gabrielle Hardie impressed the gymnastics world at the Pan American Championships where she took home three medals including gold on bars! Hardie is on the radar and could very well surprise again in Chicago, along with 2025 American Classic Champion Alicia Zhou who is back strong on the Elite scene. Michigan commit Myli Lew is a standout on bars and beam! An injury took her out of competition last year, but she took 3rd in the All-Around at the recent American Classic and will look to build confidence in Chicago. UCLA commit Nola Matthews will also be in Chicago and we’re so excited to see her on bars, and floor especially where her choreography is like no other!
Also be on the lookout for Izzy Stassi (See our story on Izzy here!), Reese Esponda, Catherine Guy, Claire Pease, and Alessia Rosa.
Lexi Zeiss, Kieryn Finnell and Kelise Woolford were formerly on the roster but have since been removed per the recent update from USA Gymnastics.
Inside Gymnastics will continue to provide roster updates as we receive them!
USA Gymnastics Coverage Note for 2025
Winter Cup will kick off a USA Gymnastics 2025 livestreaming schedule that includes competitions, camps and podium trainings throughout the country.
The 2025 domestic season will begin with exclusive live coverage of Winter Cup, Feb. 21-23 in Louisville, Kentucky, on USA Gymnastics’ YouTube channel, which will carry all competition in the Nastia Liukin Cup, Elite Team Cup and Winter Cup events. USA Gymnastics’ streaming subscription service, FlipNow.tv, will carry podium training.
Note: All other 2025 USA Gymnastics premier events will livestream free on YouTube, including USA Gymnastics Championships elite competition, U.S. Classic and U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
FlipNow.tv will livestream podium training at all premier events in addition to carrying live coverage of a range of competition, including the Development Program National Championships, Rhythmic Elite Qualifier, USA Gymnastics Championships non-arena competition, American Classic, Hopes Classic, Hopes Championships, and the women’s artistic World Championships selection camp. Archival footage, competition highlights and athlete profiles will continue to be uploaded and available on the FlipNow website.
2025 USA Gymnastics streaming schedule (events and specific streaming dates subject to change)
USA Gymnastics YouTube schedule (free access)
Feb. 21-23 – Winter Cup/Nastia Liukin Cup/Elite Team Cup – exclusive live coverage
June 16-21 – USA Gymnastics Championships
July 18-19 – U.S. Classic
Aug. 7-10 –U.S. Gymnastics Championships
One Year Ago
Photos by Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
FOR MORE OF OUR 2025 COVERAGE SEE:
Heart of Gold, Kaylia Nemour Soaring Once Again
Kameron Nelson Targets 2025 Elite Season
Elle Mueller: “It was always Oklahoma for me.”
Wendy Hilliard Foundation To Host Annual Benefit June 11
Li Li Leung To Step Down At the End of 2025
Tiana Sumanasekera, Artist At Heart
Photo Gallery: 2025 European Championships
In Their Own Words, Stars of the 2025 European Championships
In Their Own Words, Eddie and Kevin Penev
Vanessa Atler Revisits Gymnastics Career In Upcoming Memoir
Florida Gator Skye Blakely Targets Elite Comeback
Freshman Phenom Joscelyn Roberson Eyes Elite Comeback
Women’s NCAA Championships Photo Gallery
WCGA Regular Season All-Americans Announced
Lucky 7!!! Oklahoma Wins National Title
A Letter From Kathy Johnson Clarke
NCAA Judging – In The Know By John Roethlisberger
Fort Worth Loading – See Our Preview!
Leanne Wong Eyes National Title For the Gators
Behind the Mic with Olivia Karas and Cory Tomlinson
2025 AAI Award Finalists Announced
Mackenzie Estep People First, Gymnastics Second
Ashlee Sullivan: Seizing Every Opportunity
Skylar Killlough-Wilhelm Victory Lap
Ly Bui Taking Florida By Storm
Artistry In Motion, Aurelie Tran
How Katelyn Jong Fits Right In
Betty Okino Developmental Lead for U.S women’s artistic program
Wendy Hilliard’s 10 Tips for 2025
Brooklyn Moors Shines Early In Her Senior Season
In His Own Words: Nikolai Kolesnikov
Breaking Down the Men’s Code of Points
Men’s NCAA Coaches Address Changes
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 1, Click Here
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 2, Click Here!
For the 2025 NCAA Season Schedule, Click Here!
For our 2025 NCAA Women’s Preview, Click Here!
For the 2025 WCGA Coaches Poll, Click Here!
For our feature on Utah’s Jaylene Gilstrap, Click Here!
For our feature on Lily Smith and the Georgia GymDogs, Click Here!
For our look at Mizzou, Click Here!
Why Paul Juda Is Ready for 2025!
Brody Malone to Compete in 2025!
Four Up, Four Count. John Roethlisberger’s Take!
Missing the Olympics? NCAA Gymnastics Could Be Your Fix!
Stay tuned to InsideGym.com and follow us @InsideGym for all the latest!
For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
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