Chicago Calling! Who and How To Watch the 2025 U.S. Classic

Who We’re Watching!

For a complete roster including Senior sessions, Click Here!

With the allure of a home Olympics in LA 2028 beaming on the horizon, the road to the Games promises to be brilliantly star-studded with every twist and turn imaginable. The 2024 Olympic hype and Team USA’s historic achievements in Paris have calmed just a bit, though the magic and memories burn bright. The gold medal-winning team of Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Hezly Rivera undoubtedly inspired a new roster of talent and further fueled the dreams of those who have been there, or who maybe just missed. At the U.S. Classic, we’ll see a stacked roster on display, with Rivera leading the way.

Once the youngest of the group, Rivera’s now the veteran of the team, and told us earlier this year she’d love to be World Champion as her starting point on the way to LA. Presumably joining Rivera in the race for the top spots in Jakarta at the individual World Championships later this year are Olympic alternates Joscelyn Roberson, Leanne Wong, and Tiana Sumanasekera.

Notably absent from the roster is two-time World team gold medalist, 2024 National All-Around runner up, and Florida Gator Skye Blakely, who told us earlier this year she was targeting a return to Elite gymnastics, on bars and beam to start, but focusing first and foremost on health. Update: Per Scott Bregman at the Olympic Channel, Blakely’s petition for Championships has been accepted.

For more on Skye, Click Here!

Here’s a look at who we have an eye on heading to Chicago!

Hezly Rivera

Hezly Rivera is coming off a dream 2024 season where she was a member of the Olympic gold medal-winning U.S. team. The experience gave Rivera confidence heading into 2025, along with a new set of dreams. So far, Rivera has eased into 2025, making her All-Around debut at the Pan American Championships, where she helped Team USA to gold, and won bronze in the All-Around and on beam. Expect Rivera to improve with each competition and be a top contender at the U.S. Classic and in New Orleans at the Xfinity U.S. Championships in August! We expect Rivera to bring her signature beauty to her bars and beam routines, but this time with the confidence and poise of an Olympic Champion. We also love her new floor routine and cannot wait to see her shine! Check out our in-depth cover story on Rivera here!