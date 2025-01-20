20 Jan 2025 NCAA Monday Minute Week 3
By Nate Salsman
Congratulations to Oregon State’s Jade Carey on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 3!
Carey started her Senior season with her signature poise! This week, she earned a massive 39.800 in the All-Around, which contributed to Oregon State’s win over San Jose State 197.600-192.850. Carey earned a 9.9 or better on each of her four routines, and on bars and beam, she earned a 9.975. Her bar routine is highlighted by her brand new double layout dismount, which she says she just learned for fun.
Congratulations to Stanford’s Colt Walker and Illinois’ Sam Phillips for being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 2!
2022 World Team member Colt Walker had a busy week! Stanford competed twice last week, and Walker helped his team to victory in both meets! In Monday’s meet, Walker earned an All-Around score of 80.400 and won titles on floor and vault. This helped Stanford defeat Cal 318.450-303.950! On Saturday, Walker won the parallel bars title with a 14.350, and Stanford won the Windy City Invitational with a score of 328.850!
Sam Phillips had an exceptional meet at the Windy City Invitational! He earned an 80.100 All-Around score and a career high 13.900 on Rings! With his victory in the All-Around, Phillips qualified for next month’s Winter Cup! He also helped Illinois get the win over Michigan 321.700-316.600!
Team Rankings
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders
All-Around: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 39.717
Vault: Anna Flynn Cashion (Kentucky) – 9.95
Bars: Audrey Davis (Oklahoma) – 9.958
Beam: Jade Carey (Oregon State) – 9.950
Floor: Aleah Finnegan (LSU) – 9.958
Men’s NCAA Event Leaders
All-Around: Colt Walker (Stanford), Taylor Burkhart (Stanford) – 78.650
Floor: Asher Hong (Stanford), Chase Mondi (Nebraska) – 14.000
Pommel Horse: Brandon Dang (Illinois) – 14.700
Rings: Asher Hong (Stanford) – 14.325
Vault: Amari Sewell (Illinois), Garrett Schooley (Illinois) – 14.350
Parallel Bars: Ian Lasic-Ellis (Stanford) – 14.200
High Bar: Taylor Christopulos (Nebraska) – 14.100
Team Rankings
Routines of the Week!
Hu Got That 10?! Missouri’s Helen Hu finally got her beam 10.0! Hu initially retired after the 2023 season, but decided to return to the sport after spending her year off traveling the world! One of the main reasons for her comeback was to finally get her 10.0, and after six career 9.975s, Hu found perfection! Her routine is highlighted by her incredible front aerial + front aerial combination and a stuck gainer pike dismount! It’s a pure work of art, and is exactly how beam should be!
Illinois’s Brandon Dang got his season going with a bang! Dang earned a massive 14.700 on pommel horse that helped him win the pommel horse title at the Windy City Invitational!
Steady Anchors
Last week we talked about the importance of the leadoff athletes, but what happens on the flipside is just as important… the anchors!
Florida’s Selena Harris anchored every event except for bars and brought in big numbers! Harris earned a 9.900 on vault, 9.875 on beam and a 9.900 to help her earn 39.500 in the All-Around, tying LSU’s Aleah Finnegan for the top spot.
Joscelyn Roberson has found a comfortable spot as Arkansas’s beam anchor! The World Champion and 2024 Olympic alternate earned a 9.925 for her steady routine! It was also her first event title, of what we presume will soon become many!
This week, Georgia also saw a lot of success with their anchor athletes! Ja’Free Scott performed a huge bar routine that featured a Ray + Pak combination and scored a 9.925! Lily Smith anchored both the beam and floor lineups, bringing a 9.900 and 9.925 respectively.
#Skillz of the Week!
Auburn’s Olivia Greaves performed a stellar bar routine that included a Church + Pak combo and helped her earn a 9.875!
Ohio State’s Kameron Nelson competed two triple backs in one routine again this week! He earned a 13.750 to contribute to Ohio State’s victory over Greenville 319.700-303.150.
10.0 Alert!
Olympic gold-medalist Jordan Chiles joined Helen Hu as a member of this season’s 10.0 club! Chiles executed a dynamic bar routine that was deemed perfect by both judges!
While Chiles and Hu are the only gymnasts to get a perfect 10, many routines came close with a 9.975.
Oklahoma’s Jordan Bowers and Faith Torrez both showcased fantastic tumbling and choreography on floor to earn 9.975s. Look for more from Faith coming soon to InsideGym.com!
UCLA’s Emma Malabuyo scored a 9.975 on beam for her gorgeous routine!
Consistent may just be Grace McCallum’s middle name! The Utah star earned her second straight 9.975 on bars this week! The 2020 Olympian displayed a unique opening combination, a Chow + Pak + Toe Circle + Van Leeuwen combination!
Missouri’s Jocelyn Moore scraped the ceiling with her Yurchenko 1.5 this week! Her picture perfect form, capped off with a stuck landing, earned her a 9.975. Moore is currently the only gymnast to earn a score higher than a 9.950 on vault!
News + Noteworthy
- Kentucky took a big victory over Alabama 197.300 – 196.100!
- Simone Biles was in attendance at Georgia’s home opener in a sold out arena! Biles was there to support her former coach and new Georgia co-head coach Cecile Landi!
- Utah’s Avery Neff had an unfortunate injury at Friday night’s meet and posted she has two severely sprained ankles. We wish Neff the best in her recovery!
- LSU’s Haleigh Bryant was BACK on floor this week, earning a 9.900 on a clutch routine to help bump the Tigers over the Gators in a meet that came down to the very last routines. She also earned a 9.950 on beam!
- Canadian Olympian Ava Stewart executed a fantastic Yurchenko 1.5 for a 9.925! Her vault helped Minnesota get the win over Penn State 196.325-195.700.
- Eyes on Auburn. We’re loving what we’ve seen from this team so far this season, and cannot wait to see them climb up the ranks. Look for more from Auburn soon coming to InsideGym.com
- Rutgers women’s gymnastics coach Umme Salim-Beasley has been placed on administrative leave. Per an article by Brian Fonseca, NJ Advance Media for NJ.com and Steve Politi, NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: “Rutgers head gymnastics coach Umme Salim-Beasley has been placed on paid administrative leave after an external investigation found that she “lost control” of her program and at times “presided over a divided and dysfunctional organization,” all while having an undisclosed relationship with former athletic director Pat Hobbs that violated University policy, a school official said in a statement to NJ Advance Media on Friday.” This is a developing story.
- Stanford gymnastics broke 197 this week! This is their first time breaking 197 in January since 2015! The meet was highlighted by Anna Roberts‘ All-Around score of 39.650!
- California women’s gymnastics is off to a great start this season after placing second at Nationals last year! Here is a quote from our upcoming feature with eMjae Frazier! “I would like to go out there and continue to do better, like, beat my all around score. Kind of just try to beat me,” Frazier said. As I pointed out in our interview, beating herself is no easy task. Frazier has a massive career high All-Around score of 39.825. A score that seems nearly impossible to break, but if someone can it’s eMjae. “I want to go out there and just have the best day that I possibly can have, it’s in there somewhere,” Frazier said.
- Michigan State competed their first meet inside the Breslin Center in front of a 6,251 person crowd! The Spartans defeated their rivals, Michigan 197.500-196.975!
Look for our NCAA Monday Minute each week and stay tuned to InsideGym.com and Inside Gymnastics magazine for spotlight features and interviews throughout the 2025 season!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
