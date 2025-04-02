With the SEC as competitive as ever with the addition of six-time National Champions Oklahoma joining the conference, Alabama repeatedly came up short in a series of crucial dual meets as the season progressed and was, for a time, on the outside looking in at even competing at the SEC Championships in Birmingham. With only eight of the nine teams in the conference advancing, the Tide needed to build their National Qualifying Score quickly in the second half of the season while chasing both Arkansas and Auburn for the final spot.

It took a heartbreaking loss against Auburn (197.750) at home on February 21 where they posted a then season-high team score of 197.350, to shift the Tide’s mentality towards believing in themselves and deciding what was happening in competition with so many missed opportunities to win, was unacceptable. “I look back at our meet against Auburn, which was our Power of Pink meet. We took a hard loss that night knowing that we absolutely could have come out with a win,” Johnston said. “I think that moment for me, was where we saw some real turnaround. We saw a team really dig in and never let the hard days win again, to the point where I think they really pride themselves in acknowledging a tough moment and believing that they can conquer that and whatever else comes their way.”

The team stepped up their game in every department. If they were going to have a successful postseason, their day-to-day focus needed to change. As did their approach and preparation. This was a team not only taking ownership of their season so far, but looking ahead with a fresh mindset and deciding what they could still accomplish.

“I remember just some of the intrasquads after that or just team events where ownership started to come in,” Spring said. “You could hear that in their words, and then you started to see it in their actions. For me, that was the turning point after, again, yes, the hurt of that home meet loss with Auburn. But it was a catalyst for them to be like, ‘enough is enough.’ They came in fiery, which is great. It was intense and that’s how these competitions are. That was cool to see.”

With a young team, building confidence can also take time. What it took were some tough conversations and getting the emotion out. What finally emerged was a team that turned the page and started to peak at just the right time. Talking about what they’d been through so far also allowed the team’s true culture start to shine through.

“It’s that iron sharpens iron mentality,” Johnston said. “It’s when the team really dug in and challenged each other to really take that next step that we started seeing these just amazing breakthrough moments, whether that was somebody leading a team meeting or somebody changing a technique on a skill, or somebody calling some type of team activity outside the gym. It was their willingness and eagerness to go above and beyond to create greatness in the gym and out of the gym, which is really where the culture can be the greatest performance enhancer.”

“We already have this written down for our next year’s retreat, but it’s, ‘how do we get them to dig in on this comeback trail, if you will, before having to lose a meet that you shouldn’t have lost?’ That’s where culture wins out – when you have a team that never settles and has seen excellence,” Spring added. “But that’s really hard. One of our guiding principles is ‘good is the enemy of great.’ We’ve been a really good team for a really long time, but great teams are in the Final Four, always chomping at the bit for a National Championship. If you haven’t been a part of that and lived in that, you don’t realize how much harder that is. The difference between really good and great, it’s not much, but it takes all of your being.”

Heading into the Arkansas meet on February 28, Spring recalled a particular team meeting that served as another major turning point. “Some of our seniors got pretty vulnerable, which was the first time I’d ever really seen that.

“There’s an expectation that comes with competing for Georgia, Oklahoma, Utah, Alabama, these legacy programs. They finally just spoke to that, almost to clear the air. They took charge after that. Not acknowledging something, it doesn’t keep the peace. It keeps the tension. I remember that moment. I’ll remember that moment for a while. That was a Lilly Hudson moment.”