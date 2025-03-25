All The Info On the Road to the 2025 Women’s NCAA Championships!

Let’s Gooooo!

We made it! 12 incredible weeks of historic, record-breaking competition and beautiful gymnastics all lead up to this. Here’s the info on the road to Fort Worth!

The 2025 NCAA Women’s Gymnastic Championship will take place April 17-19 in Fort Worth, TX, at Dickies Arena. The championship teams, all-around competitors and individual event specialists were announced on Monday, March 24, during a selection show that aired on ESPNU. See below to watch and check out the bracket!

Selections Announcement

How It Works

The championship features a field of 36 teams determined based on their national qualifying score. The NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Committee seeds teams 1-16, and the remaining teams are placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. Included in the championship field are also 12 all-around competitors and 64 individual event specialists (all of whom are not on a qualifying team).

Four regionals, consisting of nine teams, approximately three all-around competitors (not on a qualifying team), and four individual specialists per event (not on a qualifying team), will be conducted at predetermined campus sites. The first round will consist of two teams, the second round will consist of eight teams and the regional final will consist of four teams.