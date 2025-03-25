25 Mar All The Info On the Road to the 2025 Women’s NCAA Championships!
Let’s Gooooo!
We made it! 12 incredible weeks of historic, record-breaking competition and beautiful gymnastics all lead up to this. Here’s the info on the road to Fort Worth!
The 2025 NCAA Women’s Gymnastic Championship will take place April 17-19 in Fort Worth, TX, at Dickies Arena. The championship teams, all-around competitors and individual event specialists were announced on Monday, March 24, during a selection show that aired on ESPNU. See below to watch and check out the bracket!
How It Works
The championship features a field of 36 teams determined based on their national qualifying score. The NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Committee seeds teams 1-16, and the remaining teams are placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. Included in the championship field are also 12 all-around competitors and 64 individual event specialists (all of whom are not on a qualifying team).
Four regionals, consisting of nine teams, approximately three all-around competitors (not on a qualifying team), and four individual specialists per event (not on a qualifying team), will be conducted at predetermined campus sites. The first round will consist of two teams, the second round will consist of eight teams and the regional final will consist of four teams.
WHO’S GOING
Alabama Regional (University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, host)
Teams
*Alabama
California
Clemson
Florida
Iowa
North Carolina
NC State
Oregon State
Rutgers
All-Around Competitors
Luciana Alvarado-Reid, Central Michigan
Taylor Ingle, Southeast Missouri State
Zoe Middleton, Ball State
Individual Event Specialists
Vault – Halle Faulkner, Western Michigan
Vault – Madison Minner, Clemson
Vault – Kiera O’Shea, Northen Illinois
Uneven Bars – Delaney Adrian, Rutgers
Uneven Bars – Hannah Clark, Clemson
Uneven Bars – Reese Samuelson, Western Michigan
Uneven Bars – Ashley Szymanski, Ball State
Balance Beam – Gabrielle Dildy, Rutgers
Balance Beam – Rachael Riley, Rutgers
Floor Exercise – Anne Challman, New Hampshire
Floor Exercise – Cassie St. Clair, Western Michigan
Floor Exercise – Brie Clark, Clemson
Floor Exercise – Aine Reade, New Hampshire
Pennsylvania Regional (Pennsylvania State University, host)
Teams
Arkansas
Kentucky
LSU
Maryland
Michigan
Michigan State
Ohio State
*Penn State
West Virginia
All-Around Competitors
Delaney DeHaan, George Washington
Skyelar Kerico, Penn
Isabella Minervini, Towson
Individual Event Specialists
Vault – Charlie Behner, Kent State
Vault – Elizabeth Cesarone, Pittsburgh
Vault – Karleigh DiCello, West Virginia
Vault – Natalie Martin, Maryland
Vault – Sophia Rice, West Virginia
Uneven Bars – Sierra Kondo, Maryland
Uneven Bars – Hailey Merchant, Maryland
Uneven Bars – Lola Montevago, George Washington
Uneven Bars – Sarah Saville, Maryland
Balance Beam – Karleigh DiCello, West Virginia
Balance Beam – Clara Hong, Towson
Balance Beam – Mimi Fletcher, Penn
Balance Beam – Maddie Komoroski, Maryland
Balance Beam – Heidi Schultz, Kent State
Balance Beam – Deana Sheremeta, George Washington
Floor Exercise – Alyssa Guns, Kent State
Floor Exercise – Anna Leigh, West Virginia
Floor Exercise – Deana Sheremeta, George Washington
Floor Exercise – Kendall Whitman, George Washington
Utah Regional (University of Utah, host)
Boise State
Brigham Young
Denver
Minnesota
Southern Utah
Stanford
UCLA
Utah State
All-Around Competitors
Josie Bergstrom-Te Slaa, Iowa State
Raisa Boris, Eastern Michigan
Maggie Slife, Air Force
Individual Event Specialists
Vault – Kylie Eaquinto, Brigham Young
Vault – Nyla Morabito, Utah State
Vault – Deb Silva, Brigham Young
Uneven Bars – Avery Bibbey, Utah State
Uneven Bars – Anna Bramblett-Wilde, Brigham Young
Uneven Bars – Brianna Brooks, Utah State
Uneven Bars – Kylie Eaquinto, Brigham Young
Uneven Bars – Frederique Sgarbossa, Iowa State
Balance Beam – Brynlee Anderson, Brigham Young
Balance Beam – Brianna Brooks, Utah State
Balance Beam – Madison Gustitus, San Jose State
Balance Beam – Sydney Jelen, Utah State
Floor Exercise – Noelle Adams, Iowa State
Floor Exercise – Abby Brushwood, Eastern Michigan
Floor Exercise – Haylee Hardin, Iowa State
Floor Exercise – Nyla Morabito, Utah State
Washington Regional (University of Washington, host)
Teams
Arizona
Arizona State
Auburn
Georgia
Illinois
Missouri
Nebraska
Oklahoma
UC Davis
All-Around Competitors
Amelia Moneymaker, UC Davis
Chloe Cho, Illinois
Mary McDonough, Washington
Individual Event Specialists
Vault – Keanna Abraham, UC Davis
Vault – Alana Laster, Illinois State
Vault – Jaye Mack, Illinois State
Vault – Megan Ray, UC Davis
Vault – Arielle Ward, Illinois
Uneven Bars – Makayla Green, Illinois
Uneven Bars – Taylor Russon, Washington
Uneven Bars – Sara Wabi, Illinois State
Balance Beam – Olivia Coppola, Illinois
Balance Beam – Chelsea Hallinan, Washington
Balance Beam – Emily Innes, Washington
Balance Beam – Taylor Russon, Washington
Floor Exercise – Keanna Abraham, UC Davis
Floor Exercise – Emily Innes, Washington
Floor Exercise – Alana Laster, Illinois State
Floor Exercise – Jaye Mack, Illinois State
* Denotes regional host
The top two teams from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top all-around competitor and top event specialist from round two at each regional (who is not on a team advancing to nationals) will advance to the national championships. Event specialist qualifiers will only compete in the events they qualified.
A Look Back At 2024
