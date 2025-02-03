Nate’s NCAA News + Notes!

Gymnast of the Week

Congratulations to LSU’s Kailin Chio on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 5!

Chio is proving to be a freshman standout this season! This week, she earned a 39.650 in the All-Around to help LSU defeat Missouri 198.000-197.175! Chio’s incredible day was highlighted by her 9.950 beam routine!

Congratulations to Ian Sandoval from the University of Illinois for being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 4! Sandoval won two event titles this weekend on floor and parallel bars. He also won the All-Around with a score of 79.250 to help Illinois defeat Nebraska 321.300-320.800.