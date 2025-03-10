Nastia Liukin Cup Champion Mackenzie Estep: People First, Gymnastics Second

Making Her Mark

For Mackenzie Estep, it’s always people first, gymnastics second. Forever more important to her than her results in competition, is the importance of how the people around her feel. Ensuring everyone has a positive experience no matter the moment or the place – whether that’s day to day at Ascend where she trains, at a competition, or even as she looks ahead to her new journey as an Oklahoma Sooner – Estep is driven most by making a positive mark in all aspects of her life.

“More than anything, I want to leave a mark on my gym more than just the things I’ve accomplished, but how I made people feel,” Estep said. “I want to make sure that people in the gymnastics community know I support everyone, and I want to make sure that they all feel the love in a way. I want to leave more than a mark of, ‘Oh, she won this or she won that.’ I want people to be like, ‘She was a great teammate. She was a great friend. She was a hard worker.’ I think that will always mean more to me than my accomplishments.”

As the newly crowned 2025 Nastia Liukin Cup All-Around Champion in the senior division, Estep’s journey truly came full circle this year. Part of, or maybe all of, the reasons she feels best giving back to the sport the way she does, is due to the nurturing environment at Ascend, the support of her parents and coaches, and being able to rise above her own obstacles. Winning the Nastia Cup was just the start of what she hopes is an incredible year and path forward.

“It’s really still hard to put into words for sure,” she said. “I think it was definitely one of my biggest goals during my gymnastics career. Going out my senior year was definitely a highlight for sure. I think it meant a little bit more this time, too, because last season, Nastia Cup was my last meet. Making it back this year was a big goal for me. I couldn’t have written it any better for sure.”

One year ago, the weekend following the 2024 Nastia Liukin Cup, Estep tore ligaments in her ankle on vault and chipped a piece of bone as well. Recovery was long and Estep found herself questioning her confidence and ability to bounce back for a time. It was her effort and desire to return to gymnastics just as strong if not stronger than before that drove her to focus on doing everything she could to get back.

“I was in a boot for a while. And then I started back. I was non-weight bearing for a little bit, and then I really didn’t start doing gym again until June-ish,” she said. “I definitely struggled a little bit with my confidence. I was a little scared that I wouldn’t be the same gymnast as I was before, or, I wouldn’t accomplish the same things. I made sure to be super diligent with my PT and everything. I tried laser therapy. I talked with my college coaches about what they thought the best recovery would be. I just wanted to make sure that I gave myself the best opportunity to come back and be in the best spot possible when the season came around. For sure, making it back to Nastia and having vault be my best event, it was almost ironic, for sure!”