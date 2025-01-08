2025 Men’s NCAA Preview Part 2

MICHIGAN

Rank in 2024: 2nd

2025 Pre-Season Rank: 2nd

First Meet: January 11 vs Greenville & Simpson (Full Schedule: https://mgoblue.com/sports/mens-gymnastics/schedule)

Inside Gym Outlook: Michigan has spent two seasons as Stanford’s Cinderella, and there’s no team more eager to dethrone the Cardinal dynasty than the Wolverines. With a pair of Olympic medalists and home court advantage—Michigan is hosting both this year’s Big 10 and NCAA Championships in Ann Arbor—there’s no team better poised to make that dream a reality and claim their first NCAA title since 2014.

Head Coach Yuan Xiao’s Take…

Key Athletes: “It’s always a challenge to single out potential MVPs from a strong squad, but in addition to our Olympians, Paul Juda and Frederick Richard, keep an eye on Landen Blixt, who I think has just as much potential.

“Being in the gym every day with Paul and Fred, working together and supporting each other, has inspired pretty much every guy on our team, from veterans to freshmen, to want to do the same thing. It’s extremely motivating to not only see the work that goes into getting to that level, but that Olympians have bad days, too. They aren’t always perfect. I think it’s very good to see that the level between where you are, and that top level—some of the best in the world—isn’t that great. That it’s attainable. I think it gives everyone a very personal story to see for themselves, up close, what that process is like, and Paul and Fred also gain from that energy. It creates an environment where everyone gets better.”

Secret Weapon: “We have a freshman pommel horse specialist named Aaronson Mansberger who is 6-3 with a very beautiful, very unique style. He has a big swing, and with his height that’s even more impressive to watch. I think he’s going to be a challenger on that event.

“We also have incoming, mid-term transfer Charlie Larson, who is incredible on floor, and Will Young, who is coming back after injury with high Start Values. I think both are going to surprise some people.”

2024 Reflection: “We didn’t achieve our ultimate goal of an NCAA Championship, but our performance in 2024 met or exceeded most of my expectations. We made a deliberate decision to be very careful with Paul and Fred because it was an Olympic year and that comes around only every four years. We slowed them down a little bit, to protect them so they could participate in the long summer season that was still to come. We had a good night at NCAA finals, but maybe it wasn’t the very best night for those top two, because they had some bigger plans.

“But this year, they’re back, and we all feel like we have some unfinished business for 2025. This year it’s the big one. All these guys are very hungry to win, and even more to do it at home. NCAAs is the top priority of every single athlete on this team, and we are really, really motivated to succeed. No one more than Paul and Fred. They didn’t even go home for Christmas. They told me, ‘We want to stay here, catch up from the time we missed on the tour.’ I told them they were already caught up, but they stayed anyway. That’s how excited they are.”

2025 Goals: “We want to win. Last year we had a good chance, but we knew that everything had to be perfect. This year we feel like we’re more focused and more fully ready. This is a very, very deep team. We have what I think are world-level routines, on every event. Athletes who can win individual championships, as well as help the team.

“We plan to sort of ease everyone back into the line-up. Rest some guys early on, so everyone gets a chance to show us what they can do and then make sure that we peak for Big 10 Championships and NCAA Championships.”

What it Will Take to Win: “Improvements in execution and raising difficulty have been our focal areas. Reflecting on team dynamics, mental toughness, and injury management has also guided our preparation.

“The new Code of Points dictate 8-skill routines, down from 10 in the last Code, which puts more pressure on every skill. So, the routines are shorter, but harder. It’s been a challenging process for some guys. We’re seeing some really big skills that are pushing the envelope, but right now we’re still in the learning process. We must balance this huge difficulty with consistency, so we don’t want to push too much, too fast.

“My philosophy is always that it’s, first and foremost, artistic gymnastics. Difficulty is important, but I don’t think I’m as worried about that as I have been in the past. I see where we are there, and we are in a good place. Now, it’s balancing that D-score, with the execution and the consistency.

“The home advantage can be significant. The familiar setting, the fans. And we have a lot of new fans too, since the Olympics. Paul and Fred are very famous right now on campus. Everyone wants to talk to them, support them. I feel like we’re in a very good place.

“This team is very motivated to be the ones that break through. That top Stanford. We feel that very much, and we’re working towards making that happen.”