06 Jan 2025 NCAA Monday Minute- Week 1
By Nate Salsman
Gymnast of the Week
Congratulations to LSU’s Aleah Finnegan and Nebraska’s Zac Tiderman on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 1!
Kicking off her senior season in style, Finnegan finished first in the Week 1 All-Around standings by scoring the second highest All-Around score of her career, a huge 39.725 to help the Tigers defeat Iowa State 197.300-194.100. This was the first LSU home opener of of 197+ since 2018. Finnegan currently ranks at the top of both the vault and floor standings with a 9.950 on each event. She looks better than ever – her floor choreography is truly a standout – and she’s totally ready to help lead the Tigers in the quest for their second NCAA crown!
“Aleah had a night,” head coach Jay Clark said. “From a performance standpoint, that may be the best four for four I have ever seen her put together. Everything was clean, everything was good. She planted her vault, drilled the bar set, it was one of the best beam sets you will see anywhere in the country all year long, and crushed it on the floor, too.”
On the men’s side, Tiderman came in clutch for Team West on the final event in the final routine at the third annual CGA All-Star meet to clinch the victory and take home the MVP Award! A graduate student-athlete for the Huskers, Tiderman is a 2x All-American – (2024: High Bar, 2nd; Vault, 7th). Nebraska gymnasts Taylor Christopulos, Asher Cohen, Chris Hiser, Chase Mondi, Max Odden and Tiderman all competed in Team West’s first victory over Team East.
Team Rankings
Women’s NCAA Event Leaders
All-Around: Aleah Finnegan (LSU) – 39.725
Vault: Keira Wells (Oklahoma), Aleah Finnegan (LSU), Nikki Smith (Michigan State) – 9.95
Bars: Audrey Davis (Oklahoma), Maddie Williams (California) – 9.95
Beam: Jade Carey (Oregon State), Lily Pederson (Oklahoma), Camie Winger (Utah) – 9.95
Floor: Aleah Finnegan (LSU) – 9.95
Routine of the Week
UCLA’s Brooklyn Moors was the definition of artistry on floor this week and scored a 9.900. Her routine is a must watch!
You've gotta watch Brooklyn Moors scoring a 9.900 on the floor 🎬👀#B1GWGym x @uclagymnastics pic.twitter.com/F5OQa0jZ0v— Big Ten Gymnastics (@B1GGymnastics) January 4, 2025
Michigan State’s Nikki Smith performed one of the best vaults of the week with a beautiful Yurchenko 1.5 for a 9.950! Keep your eyes on the Spartans this season!
Nikki Smith shines on vault (again) with this 9.950 👀#B1GWGym x @MSU_Gymnastics pic.twitter.com/cdasnYDdz7— Big Ten Gymnastics (@B1GGymnastics) January 4, 2025
From Paris to NCAA
After making history this summer, many Paris Olympians returned to the NCAA arena this week! This includes members of the gold-medal-winning U.S. team, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, who captured the headlines all week heading into the American Gold Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Classic in Oceanside. Chiles earned a 9.900 on vault and bars for UCLA. She also debuted a high-energy floor routine set to music by Prince that’s sure to be a crowd favorite in 2025!
Go crazy over Jordan Chiles' new floor routine, set to music by Prince! 💜 @ChilesJordan | #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/wMFZzDgCWQ— UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 5, 2025
Oregon State’s Carey, who captured bronze on vault at the Games in addition to her 2024 team gold, showcased her trademark poise and calm confidence with a stellar beam routine that scored a 9.950. She also earned a 39.625 in the all-around, edging out California’s Mya Lauzon and Ella Cesario, who scored 39.525 and 39.200 respectively. Jade has noted she’s looking forward to competing with her team in her senior season and enjoying every moment with them, without the pressure of making an Olympic team, and she’s off to an incredible start!
LSU’s Aleah Finnegan and UCLA’s Emma Malabuyo, who competed for the Philippines in Paris, were also back in action this weekend! Malabuyo showcased a beautiful beam routine that scored a 9.900. Finnegan returned to NCAA competition by making a huge statement, sticking her Yurchenko 1.5 to earn a massive 9.95 and ultimately taking the All-Around crown. Canadian Olympian Ava Stewart executed a great beam routine for Minnesota to score a 9.875.
#Skillz of the Week!
After initially retiring from gymnastics after the 2023 season, Missouri’s Helen Hu returned to competition this week! Hu spent the year off backpacking and traveling around 14 to 15 countries. She took the time off to enjoy life outside of gymnastics, but is back and ready to showcase her one of a kind skills! Her unique beam work is showstopping and a fan favorite! Her routine includes a fantastic front aerial + front aerial series!
9.800 for Helen Hu's return to help the tigers earn a beam total of 49.100. pic.twitter.com/cnbqDg5kmz— Nate Salsman (@Nate_S300) January 4, 2025
Freshman Debuts
Week 1 also featured the first appearance of many incredible freshmen! Here’s a few we have our eye on so far!
LSU’s Kailin Chio scored BIG in her first all around appearance with a 39.575 including two 9.925’s on beam and floor.
Go off then, Kay 😮💨— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) January 4, 2025
Kailin Chio scores a 9.925 in the fifth spot!
📺 SEC Network | @kailin_chio pic.twitter.com/zYJ8mg02PJ
Oklahoma freshmen Addison Fatta and Lily Pederson looked like no strangers to NCAA gymnastics in the American Gold Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Classic in Nashville. Fatta leaped to a 9.900 on beam that helped her score a 39.325 in the all-around. Pederson scored the fifth highest all-around score of the week with a massive 39.550. She also showcased a beautiful Yurchenko 1.5, vaulting to a 9.925. The Sooners claimed their first victory of the season on Saturday, earning a 197.550 over Auburn (195.950), BYU (194.625) and Nebraska (194.475).
Auburn also had a pair of impressive freshmen. Katelyn Jong performed a unique stalder circle + full twisting double back dismount to score a 9.900 on bars. Marissa Neal also executed a fantastic beam routine to bring a 9.900. Number one freshman recruit, Avery Neff made her long awaited Utah debut in a dual meet against Utah State, and it was worth the wait – a stuck full twisting double layout dismount on bars and a 9.875 on beam is a great start to her career!
News + Noteworthy
- Minnesota’s Mya Hooten is back for a fifth year and is just as impressive as ever. She scored a 9.900 on vault and a 9.825 on floor.
Mya Hooten shined on the vault with a 9.900 score for @GopherWGym ✨#B1GWGym pic.twitter.com/s1Xubiptmy— Big Ten Gymnastics (@B1GGymnastics) January 5, 2025
- Missouri’s Amari Celestine made her all-around debut as a senior and brought in a score of 39.350!
- Denver scored a massive 49.450 on bars to help get the win over Michigan – 195.700-194.975 – in what was otherwise a very up and down meet for both teams
- LSU head coach Jay Clark has called Freshman Kaliya Lincoln the most powerful gymnast he has ever coached and her vault brings truth to that statement!
First collegiate routine? No problem.— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) January 4, 2025
That's a 9.825 for Kaliya Lincoln!
📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/NIKLEweSyn
The WEST Wins!
The CGA, in partnership with Virtius, hosted the CGA All-Star Meet: Season 3. The West team took the All-Star title back from the East in a tight contest. The final score was 225.825 for the West to 225.550 for the East.
In a fight to the finish, The East had the advantage on high bar with both the reigning All-Star Champion, Sam Phillips and Reigning NCAA champion, Tate Costa, both from Illinois, on their roster.
With four athletes to go, two gymnasts from Nebraska for the West and two gymnasts from the East, an Illini and a Buckeye, the East had taken the lead by 3 tenths. Max Odden (Nebraska) for the West beat out the East’s Caden Spencer (Ohio State) by .325 to take the lead back.
The score heading into the final two routines had the West leading by just .025 with Nebraska’s Tiderman and Illinois’ Costa. Ultimately, it came down to the dismount. Costa had a great routine but took a big step on the dismount, while Tiderman stuck his dismount cold to cement the West’s victory and claim the MVP award.
Event winners of the night include:
Floor: Nathan Whitaker – Illinois/Team East (9.625)
Pommel Horse: Igancio Yockers – Oklahoma/Team West (9.825)
Rings: Chris Hiser – Nebraska/Team West (9.8)
Vault: Garrett Schooly – Illinois/Team East (9.7)
Parallel Bars: Colt Walker – Stanford/Team West (9.65)
High Bar: Zac Tiderman – Nebraska/Team West (9.85)
For more on the CGA All-All-Star Competition, Click Here!
See our NCAA Men’s Preview coming later this week!
Look for our NCAA Monday Minute each week and stay tuned to InsideGym.com and Inside Gymnastics magazine for spotlight features and interviews throughout the 2025 season!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
