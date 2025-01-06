2025 NCAA Monday Minute- Week 1

Gymnast of the Week

Congratulations to LSU’s Aleah Finnegan and Nebraska’s Zac Tiderman on being Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 1!

Kicking off her senior season in style, Finnegan finished first in the Week 1 All-Around standings by scoring the second highest All-Around score of her career, a huge 39.725 to help the Tigers defeat Iowa State 197.300-194.100. This was the first LSU home opener of of 197+ since 2018. Finnegan currently ranks at the top of both the vault and floor standings with a 9.950 on each event. She looks better than ever – her floor choreography is truly a standout – and she’s totally ready to help lead the Tigers in the quest for their second NCAA crown!

“Aleah had a night,” head coach Jay Clark said. “From a performance standpoint, that may be the best four for four I have ever seen her put together. Everything was clean, everything was good. She planted her vault, drilled the bar set, it was one of the best beam sets you will see anywhere in the country all year long, and crushed it on the floor, too.”

On the men’s side, Tiderman came in clutch for Team West on the final event in the final routine at the third annual CGA All-Star meet to clinch the victory and take home the MVP Award! A graduate student-athlete for the Huskers, Tiderman is a 2x All-American – (2024: High Bar, 2nd; Vault, 7th). Nebraska gymnasts Taylor Christopulos, Asher Cohen, Chris Hiser, Chase Mondi, Max Odden and Tiderman all competed in Team West’s first victory over Team East.

