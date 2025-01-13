2025 NCAA Monday Minute Week 2

Congratulations to Oklahoma’s Jordan Bowers on being Inside Gymnastics Women’s Gymnast of the Week for Week 2!

Bowers is getting her senior season going without missing a beat! She scored a massive 39.675 in the All-Around to take the title at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad. Her performance also helped Oklahoma win the competition, earning a 197.950. Bowers’ day was highlighted by her 9.950 floor routine. Her engaging and complex choreography, combined with picture perfect tumbling, showcases her brilliance! Six-time NCAA champion Oklahoma is on a redemption tour, and Bowers will be key to their success!

Congratulations to Ohio State’s Kameron Nelson, who made HISTORY this weekend, on being Inside Gymnastics Men’s Gymnast of the Week for Week 1! ! He became the first gymnast to ever perform two triple backs in one floor routine. He executed a triple pike and a triple tuck! These incredible skills led him to a 13.800 and helped him win the event title at the West Point Open. His routine is a must see!