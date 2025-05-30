30 May 2025 European Championships Photo Gallery
The New Champions Have Been Crowned!
The 2025 European Women’s and Men’s Gymnastics Team and All-Around Champions have officially been crowned! Relive the unforgettable moments, routines, and standout athletes in our first photo gallery from Leipzig, by the incredible Simone Ferreo for Inside Gymnastics!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
