27 May Senior Women’s Preview | From Fort Worth to Minneapolis, the Stars Are Aligned – Your 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships All-Access Pass!
Inside Gymnastics will be on the scene in Fort Worth, TX bringing you all the action! Make sure you’re following our social media pages (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram & Threads) for news and highlights throughout the week.
For the full Schedule, Click Here!
The Senior Women will compete in two session in Fort Worth. For the breakdown, Click Here!
Update May 29, 2:10pm ET – Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas has withdrawn from competition at the U.S. gymnastics championships this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas, citing an ankle injury she suffered during training this week. For more Click Here!
By Christy Sandmaier and Megan Roth
Game On! It’s about to get real as the senior women take the floor in Fort Worth.
With only five positions available for an elusive Olympic ticket, what we’re about to see is without question the most historic, competitive, and undeniably exciting field for the U.S. women we’ve ever seen. It’s certainly the most decorated!
15 Olympic Medals, 62 World Medals, and 11 Pan Am Games Medals were represented at the recent Core Hydration Classic in Hartford. It was absolutely unprecedented as the three most recent Olympic All-Around Champions—Sunisa Lee (2020), Simone Biles (2016), and Gabby Douglas (2012) took the floor for the very first time together along with 2020 Olympic floor gold medalist Jade Carey, two-time World All-Around medalist (silver in 2022, bronze in 2023) Shilese Jones, two-time World team gold medalist (2022 and 2023) Skye Blakely, 2020 Olympic alternate and 2021 World All-Around silver medalist Leanne Wong, Olympic team silver medalist and World team gold medalist (2022) Jordan Chiles, 2023 World team gold medalist Joscelyn Roberson, 2020 Olympic alternate, 2021 World All-Around bronze medalist and 2023 Pan American Games All-Around Champion Kayla DiCello, 2022 U.S. All-Around Champion Konnor McClain, and 2022 NCAA All-Around Champion, 34-time NCAA All-American, and NCAA Career 10.0 co-leader Trinity Thomas.
AT THE TOP
Biles and Jones have all but locked their positions to Paris, with the major question marks surrounding the remaining three spots for the team. Biles was superb for the easy win (59.500) in Hartford, bringing back her triple double on floor, performing the Yurchenko double pike sans coach Laurent Landi on the podium (and a ridiculous 0.5 deduction) and throwing a double-double dismount off bars. She’s ready with limitless possibilities in what she can accomplish from here.
Jones was also solid throughout and confident as ever. She’s stuck to her own plan and her own gymnastics the entire quad, adding upgrades and growing in confidence. Her goal is to pace herself and enjoy every moment and she’s absolutely on her way.
The two are an incredible duo and the world is waiting for both of them in Paris.
HEARTBREAK
In Hartford, we also saw the Olympic picture shift very quickly, where heartbreak fell on Konnor McClain first. After a stunning beam set which placed her third in the field, McClain went to floor and suffered an Achilles injury, leaving her on the sidelines for the remainder of the competition and presumably ending her road to Paris. We saw joy and confidence build throughout her freshman season for the LSU Tigers, and wish her a healthy, speedy recovery. It was something to see her cheer on her teammates the rest of the way in Hartford—endearing herself even more to us and her fans.
CAN DOUGLAS COME BACK? Update May 29, 2:10pm ET – Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas has withdrawn from competition at the U.S. gymnastics championships this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas, citing an ankle injury she suffered during training this week. For more Click Here!
Almost simultaneously as McClain was injured, Douglas withdrew from the meet following two falls on her first event—bars. As a result, the three-time Olympic gold medalist did not achieve the 51.0 All-Around total she needed to compete on all four events in Fort Worth—she’s qualified on vault, bars, and beam. For Douglas, who chose to return to the competitive arena after recapturing her joy for the sport (as she said in January during our interview), Fort Worth will be the ultimate test of character, courage and will. Following such a heartbreaking disappointment in Hartford, we’ll all be looking for the gritty determination the world fell in love with in London and the joy we saw in January when everything seemed possible for her.
THE DEFENDING OLYMPIC CHAMP
The picture for Suni Lee, by contrast, grows brighter by the day. Heading into 2024 and into Classics, the biggest questions surrounding Lee focused on her health, and if she would opt to compete in the All-Around in Hartford. She sat out bars but performed beautifully on floor (double layout!), vault (Yurchenko full but hopes to have her double back by Fort Worth) and beam. She looked confident and light-hearted compared to Winter Cup, and with the right pacing, is prepared to challenge for Paris. She said she’s focusing on giving herself grace and taking it day by day—“It’s only going to be better,” she said. With her petition to compete in the All-Around in Fort Worth accepted, Suni’s timing and ability to rise to the occasion when the pressure is at its peak, may well be just about perfect once again.
No matter the outcome, having Biles, Lee and Douglas on the floor together with a roster of incredible talent has been beyond beautiful for the sport and has certainly inspired a new generation to know anything is possible.
THE PARIS CONTENDERS
Still right on track for Paris are Carey, self-described “that girl” Chiles (who had the power to surprise in Hartford and did!), Blakely, Wong, DiCello, and Kaliya Lincoln. Carey, who can bring in huge scores on vault and floor (and obviously contend for individual medals on both) should be right on her way to her second Games—which leaves two spots open. With their All-Around strength and experience, right now, we see Blakely, Wong, DiCello, Chiles, and Lincoln as the top contenders. But it’s gymnastics and as we all know, everything can change in a heartbeat.
A TICKET TO TRIALS
Roberson, if she can continue her upward trajectory and heal, and Thomas, if she can show full difficulty and find her Elite competition confidence, along with Tiana Sumanasekera and Dulcy Caylor, can all contend and just might give the selection committee a little something to think about heading to Minneapolis. Sumanasekera in particular (beautiful floor!), seems to be building momentum right now and could be the surprise of the competition.
We’re also on the lookout for Jayla Hang, Addison Fatta, Katelyn Jong, Hezly Rivera, Reese Esponda, Marissa Neal, Evey Lowe, Nola Matthews, Simone Rose and Lexi Zeiss. With strong, consistent competitions in Fort Worth, a ticket to Trials is well within reach for each of them.
Who will take the titles in Fort Worth and head to Minneapolis? Fasten your seatbelts, because there has never been a better time to be a gymnastics fan than now. Five tickets to Paris. A lifetime of memories. And an epic battle for the top spots that will play out live as the insurmountable pressure rises and excitement builds. Here, we look back at the incredible, historic performance of Team USA in Antwerp, and then break down the field as we take a closer look at the senior women we have on our “Must Watch” list at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
Note: In Fort Worth, the top two (2) all-around senior athletes from the combined rank order of two days of competition at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships will automatically qualify to the 2024 Olympic Trials. In addition to the top two (2) all-around senior athletes from the combined rank order of two days of competition at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, a minimum of ten (10) additional athletes from among the senior competitors at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships and petitioned athletes will be invited by the Athlete Selection Committee to the 2024 Olympic Trials.
For the full U.S. Women’s Qualifications Procedures, Click Here!
FLASHBACK to ANTWERP – THE DYNASTY
2011 TOKYO.
2014 NANNING
2015 GLASGOW.
2018 DOHA.
2019 STUTTGART
2022 LIVERPOOL
2023 ANTWERP
Nothing sweeter than seven! With depth and determination on their side, Team USA was golden once again at the World Championships in 2023, winning a record seventh consecutive World team title in Antwerp (167.729)—breaking its tie with the Chinese men, who won six in a row from 2003 to 2014. Brazil won the silver (165.530), its first ever team medal at a World Championships, and France took the bronze (164.064), the country’s first World team medal in 73 years.
The evening got off to a dramatic start when first-year World team member Joscelyn Roberson went down on her Cheng in the warm-up just moments before the competition was set to begin. Getting the call as her replacement on both vault and floor was three-time World medalist Leanne Wong, who was quick to jump in and get the team a respectable score (14.066) with her clean Yurchenko double twist. Post-meet Wong described the moment as “chaotic” but she knew she was prepared.
“I definitely couldn’t do it without my teammates and these coaches who kept reminding me that I was trained for this and that I could do this,” Wong said.
Shilese Jones added a 14.100, while Simone Biles opted for a Cheng instead of the Yurchenko double pike for a rotation high score of 14.800. Uneven bars was solid in the second rotation, with Skye Blakely opening the rotation with a 14.166. Biles followed with a 14.466 and Jones rounded things out with a 14.633! If the team showed any signs of nerves it came in the third rotation on beam. Wong, who was in the leadoff spot, came off on her aerial when she missed her foot, and then downgraded her dismount to just a double twist. However, Jones (13.600) and Biles (14.300) came through to save the rotation with solid, difficult sets they made look easy.
The final rotation was arguably one of the most thrilling we’ve ever seen in Worlds history, with the silver and bronze medals up for grabs and a shot at history on the line. Biles locked in the United States’ historic seventh consecutive gold medal with perhaps one of the best routines she’s ever done in an international competition (15.166)—staying in bounds and sticking nearly every landing.
“Each and every time you are crowned World Champion it feels a little bit different,” Biles said. “I’m still surprised I’m still going. I’m 26, I’m a little bit older. It feels just as good as the first one just because we broke records, we came together, and we had fight.”
SIMONE BILES
(WORLD CHAMPIONS CENTRE)
Vitals: DOB: March 14, 1997 Hometown: Spring, TX
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award
- 7-time Olympic Medalist
- 30-time World Medalist (23 gold)
- 8-time U.S. All-Around National Champion
- First woman to win six World All-Around titles (2013-15, 2018-19, 2023)
The Storyline:
THE QUEEN IS IN THE BUILDING. There was an air surrounding Simone Biles in Antwerp. In the end, her status in the sport as the Greatest of All Time was not only secured, but rose to a level we may never again see in gymnastics. Unparalleled in her performance, and back on the world stage once again—this time on her own terms—Biles left the 2023 World Championships as a 30-time medalist, upping her own dominant game to 37 total in World and Olympic competition. It was unprecedented and historic, with the energy and emotion of the entire Championship captured as The Queen once again took her place atop the podium.
Biles first returned to the competition floor at the 2023 Core Hydration Classic in August and looked as if she never left, sending her Yurchenko double pike into the stratosphere, winning by over five points, and all-but silencing anyone who ever questioned her ability to be the absolute best in the world once again. Three weeks later at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Biles looked absolutely undeniable, capturing a record eighth All-Around crown—her smile and her joy back.
Because of that and the legacy that preceded her, her All-Around quest in Antwerp was framed by the highest of global expectations and elevated to a level of excitement that only a competitor like Biles brings to the floor. In a moment seen around the world that led the capacity crowd on their feet, many in tears, Biles captured her sixth World All-Around title. It was a competition for the ages—the bar raised by Biles herself and her competitors as well.
As she hit her final pose on floor, the score was nothing more than a mere formality. There was simply an aura around Biles from the get-go, almost as if she was performing in a dream. Except this was real, complete with a standing ovation, a few tears on the podium (though she later said she had something in her eye) and once again, gold. Yes, this was Biles on her own terms. Trusting herself in a dominating and record breaking performance that may well never be matched. Heading into Paris, Biles is the frontrunner for All-Around glory at the Games, and all signs indicate she’ll once again be poised to capture the starring role. Her legacy in the sport is secure and second to none. She is the absolute best in the world and the absolute best athlete this sport has ever seen in women’s competition.
In Antwerp, her competition was about one more title, one more moment on her terms—standing centerfloor and taking her place in history once again while relishing the experience itself. “The gold medal means everything. It means strength, courage, the fight, tenacity,” she said following the All-Around. “It has been such a long journey to get back here and feel comfortable and confident to compete again. I won my first worlds here 10 years ago and now today again, so that’s really special.”
Her 2024 debut in Hartford at the Core Hydration Classic left no doubt she’s ready for the Games. Yes, The Queen is in the building and headed to Fort Worth and as long as her road to Paris is on her terms, no matter the outcome, she’ll be golden.
SKYE BLAKELY
(WOGA)
Vitals: DOB: February 4, 2005 Hometown: Frisco, TX
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 5th AA
- 2024 Winter Cup: 1st BB(T); 2nd AA; 8th FX(T)
- 2023 World Championships: 1st Team
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 2nd VT, UB, BB; 4th AA
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 2nd UB; 3rd BB
- 2023 Winter Cup: 1st BB
- 2022 World Championships: 1st Team
- 2022 Winter Cup: 2nd AA & FX
- 2021 Winter Cup: 1st BB
The Storyline:
For two-time World Team gold medalist Skye Blakely, the goal at the U.S Championships is to keep her name in the conversation for Paris among an incredible field that only continues to grow deeper and stronger. She told us that she focused too much on the pressure last year instead of pacing herself, and that she pushed herself too hard too early and is being careful not to let that happen again. She placed fifth in Hartford in the All-Around and boasts one of the highest beam D-scores in the entire country, which could be a big advantage for her. She also has a powerful Yurchenko double full, which could round out a team final lineup beautifully, and a bars routine that showcases her stunning technique and is worthy of remaining in the conversation. With so much depth and competition in the U.S., Blakely needs to show consistency and leave no doubts as an All-Around gymnast. If she does, watch out, because her potential is limitless—including the possibility of a ticket to Paris and an Olympic beam final.
JADE CAREY
(OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY)
Vitals: DOB: May 27, 2000 Hometown: Phoenix, AZ
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 4th AA
- 2024 American Classic: 1st AA & FX; 2nd BB; 5th UB
- 2024 NCAA Championships: 2nd AA (T), FX (T); 3rd BB(T); 8th VT (T)
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 3rd VT
- 2023 NCAA Championships: 2nd BB (T)
- 2022 World Championships: 1st Team & Vault; 3rd FX
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 1st V; 2nd FX
- 2020 Olympics: 1st FX
- 2019 World Championships: 1st Team; 2nd V
- 2017 World Championships: 2nd V & FX
- 2017 U.S Championships: 1st V; 2nd FX
The Storyline:
There’s no question that Jade Carey is one of the best in the world on vault and floor —she has the World and Olympic medals to prove it! However, the All-Around podium, both domestically and internationally, is something that has always eluded her despite consistently being a name in the mix. In a field that is coming for five Olympic spots, Carey will hope her difficulty and unwavering consistency will propel her to the All-Around podium for the first time in her career in Fort Worth. Carey has chosen to train both Elite and NCAA, and in 2023, didn’t have her best outing on the National scene. In 2024, it looks like pacing and building back smart has paid off across the board for Carey. She looked phenomenal at the NCAA Championships, and completely prepared to add in full difficulty as she builds towards Trials. At the Core Hydration Classic, she fell on bars (along with many of the top contenders), but was solid elsewhere and looks completely ready to make the push for her second Olympic Games.
We’ve got Jade almost a lock for the third spot behind Biles and Jones, she just needs to focus on pacing as she has been all year and building her consistency while adding back her difficulty, confidence and bringing a little of her NCAA mentality to the floor. “I think staying in college was really the best thing for me,” she said after Classics. “I’m very relaxed in NCAA, and I’m trying to bring that into Elite as well. The routines are harder and longer, it’s just a matter of showing what I can do. Every day I’m getting better and making a step towards where I want to be and to peak at the right time.”
For more on Jade Carey, Click Here!
For our 2022 look at the women competing NCAA and Elite, Click Here!
DULCY CAYLOR
(WORLD CHAMPIONS CENTRE)
Vitals: DOB: December 9, 2007 Hometown: Spring, TX
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 8th AA
- 2024 Jesolo Trophy: 3rd Team; 6th UB; 7th AA; 8th BB
- 2024 DTB Pokal Mixed Cup: 1st Team
- 2024 Winter Cup: 5th AA; 7th UB(T); 8th BB
- 2023 American Classic: 2nd AA, VT; 6th UB; 7th BB(T), FX
- 2022 Pan American Championships: 1st Team, AA; 2nd VT; 3rd BB (Jr. Div.)
The Storyline:
One to watch. With her recent international assignments and success at the Core Hydration Classic, Dulcy Caylor has officially stamped herself as one to watch. She stands out for her artistry and attention to detail, and continues to add upgrades to her routines. After going from 4th as a junior to 20th in her first year as a senior, she told Olympics.com earlier this year that a new game plan was essential. “Cecile and Laurent are very, like, let the athlete drive themselves,” explained Caylor. “They’re not going to force somebody to do something that they don’t want to do. I think they could tell that I was really ready to do something different and just start working as many upgrades as I could, change how I worked, instead of doing so many turns that are… I call it mindless because I’m just trying to do it instead of actually think about what I’m doing.” So far, it’s paying off. Caylor’s 2024 definitely has her in the mix to head to Olympic Trials and maybe, just maybe, a little more attention from the selection committee. With the super-stacked field, she’ll need to stand out on every event. If not in 2024, watch out for Caylor in the next quad. Count on it.
JORDAN CHILES
(WORLD CHAMPIONS CENTRE)
Vitals: DOB: April 15, 2001 Hometown: Vancouver, WA
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 3rd AA
- 2023 Pan American Games: 1st Team; 2nd VT; 3rd AA; 7th UB
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 5th AA; 6th FX; 8th UB
- 2023 NCAA Championships: 1st UB & FX; 2nd AA
- 2022 World Championships: 1st Team; 2nd V & FX
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 3rd AA, UB & FX
- 2021 U.S. Championships: 3rd AA & V
- 2020 Olympics: 2nd Team
The Storyline:
“I’m that girl.” If anyone has the power to surprise and rewrite all of the headlines in Fort Worth and heading into Olympic Trials, it’s Jordan Chiles. Chiles was a bit of a late bloomer in the field of U.S All-Around talent last quad, but with 2020 Olympic team silver and World gold in 2022 on her resume, Chiles’ gymnastics and confidence was soaring to new heights. In 2023, her momentum slowed a bit. After not making the Worlds team, she went to the 2023 Pan-American Games and placed 3rd in the All-Around. She said previously that she didn’t have enough time between the 2023 NCAA and Elite seasons to feel completely comfortable and prepared for her Elite competitions. Although injuries delayed her 2024 competitive debut, everyone wondered: would the the year-long break bring her back to the Jordan we saw in 2021 and 2022? Better believe it.
In Hartford, she was back and placed third, surprising perhaps everyone but herself. Allowing herself to get mad in order to get extra motivated was successful. “I go back in time to where I feel like I wasn’t seen in this sport,” she said. “I’m going to go out and show everybody I’m that Jordan.”
She told us at National Team Camp in early February that she’s ready to make her run for Paris—”I’m that Girl”—and that she’s ready to surprise once again. Clean and consistent is the name of the game for Chiles in Fort Worth, and with her 2020 Olympic teammates Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey all shining bright on the Elite stage, Chiles is certain to push herself even more and strive for the All-Around podium once again—and leave no doubt that a spot in Paris has her name written all over it.
KAYLA DICELLO
(HILL’S GYMNASTICS)
Vitals: DOB: January 25, 2004 Hometown: Boyds, MD
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 12th (T) AA
- 2024 Winter Cup: 1st AA, UB, FX; 3rd BB
- 2023 Pan American Games: 1st Team, AA; 2nd FX (T); 4th BB
- 2023 World Championships: 1st Team (alt.)
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 5th FX; 8th AA (T)
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 3rd BB
- 2021 World Championships: 3rd AA; Finalist BB and FX
- 2021 U.S. Championships: 2nd FX
- 2020 Olympic Alternate
- 2020 American Cup: 2nd AA
The Storyline:
Kayla DiCello is on a mission! We’ve had the opportunity to get to know Kayla DiCello through interviewing her a number of times for the magazine since 2019 and with each conversation, it’s clear that DiCello is dedicated, driven and among the most determined in the sport today. You hear it in her voice and then you see it in her actions. After a rough U.S. Championships last year that could have dimmed the spirits of some, DiCello made it her mission to bounce back stronger than ever—and she made quick work of it. Weeks later at Selection Camp, she earned a spot as an alternate on the 2023 World Team, and was named to the 2023 Pan American Team where she ultimately was crowned Pan American Games Champion—the first major senior international All-Around title of her career!
“That was pretty exciting,” she told us following the competition. “I was just happy with everything. I mean, it was kind of going the way I wanted. I was hitting my routines, doing what I know how to do, and so just being able to win All-Around was just the best feeling.” Fast forward to February, and DiCello is continuing to hit on all cylinders. In fact, she’s revved up even more, upping her D-score values and showing sets that are backed by a calm confidence that comes from solid training and numbers in the gym.
DiCello is one of those athletes that can be dependable on every event for Team USA —perhaps even as a lead-off athlete to set the tone for the team at the Games. With the title in Louisville signed and sealed, she’s showing the selection committee that she means business, checking off Winter Cup with a win and making sure everyone knows from now until Paris, it’s Game On. For more on DiCello’s win, Click Here!
She had uncharacteristic mistakes on bars and floor at Classics, but has shown her strengths there in countless competitions. She has all of the difficulty and experience for a podium finish in Fort Worth and to stay in contention for a ticket to Paris. All-Around is her strength and with strong showings at Championships and Trials (and maybe a little of the NCAA energy we know she has), the fifth spot could very well be hers.
For our interview with Kayla DiCello, Click Here!
Update May 29, 2:10pm ET – Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas has withdrawn from competition at the U.S. gymnastics championships this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas, citing an ankle injury she suffered during training this week. For more Click Here!
GABBY DOUGLAS
(WOGA)
Vitals: December 31, 1995 DOB: Hometown: Anna, TX
Career Highlights:
- 2024 American Classic: 5th BB (T)
- 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials: 3rd UB; 6th VT, FX (T); 7th AA
- 2016 P&G Championships: 4th AA; 5th FX; 6th UB & BB
- 2016 Secret U.S. Classic: 3rd UB; 6th BB (T)
- 2015 P&G Championships: 4th UB; 5th AA; 6th FX
- 2015 Secret U.S. Classic: 2nd AA, UB & FX; 3rd BB
- 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials: 1st AA & UB (T); 3rd FX; 6th BB
- 2012 Visa Championships: 1st UB; 2nd AA; 3rd FX; 7th BB
- 2016 Olympic Games: 1st Team; 7th UB
- 2016 Jesolo Trophy: 1st Team, AA; 2nd UB; 3rd FX
- 2016 AT&T American Cup: 1st AA
- 2015 World Championships: 1st Team; 2nd AA; 5th UB
- 2015 Jesolo Trophy: 1st Team; 4th AA
- 2012 Olympic Games: 1st Team & All-Around; 7th BB; 8th UB
- 2012 Kellogg’s Pacific Rim Championships: 1st Team & UB
- 2011 World Championships: 1st Team; 5th UB
No one has to tell three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas time is of the essence. No one knows that better than she does. No one has to tell her that she’s vying for one of five spots on Team USA among the most decorated and competitive field of women the sport has ever produced in the United States. No one has to tell her that the medals she’s won and the barriers she’s already broken, alongside so many of her teammates, past and present, have inspired the very generation of athletes we’re seeing on the floor today. And no one has to tell her about Olympic year pressure and what she’s facing as she attempts to make her third Olympic team at the age of 28.
She was ultimately sidelined at Winter Cup in Louisville by COVID-19 and did not meet USA Gymnastics’ requirements to attend the National Team Camp in early April. In order to qualify to compete in the All-Around at U.S. Championships and have shot at competing at Olympic Trials, Douglas needed to score a 51.000 All-Around total in a qualifying competition.
Enter the American Classic in Katy, Texas, a traditionally quiet qualifying meet compared to the very much-hyped Core Hydration Classic. It was in Katy where Douglas would finally make her debut with all eyes on her. And so, inside Stars Gymnastics, in front of a small crowd with an online audience watching and ready to discuss and analyze every move she made, Douglas took her first official steps back into competition for the first time since 2016. When the competition was complete, Douglas was in tenth place (50.650) missing the 51.000 AA score required to qualify to the U.S. Championships. In Hartford at the Core Hydration Classic, she was back and prepared to compete in the All-Around, but the 2012 Champ fell twice on her first event (bars) before withdrawing from the rest of the competition. Without a 51.000 AA score, she’ll only be able to compete vault, bars and beam in Fort Worth. She’s completely capable of huge numbers on all three to put herself in the mix for Trials. It will be a test of will and determination, both of which we know she has. It may not be the storybook finish she dreamt of, but if she goes out and hits three routines, it might mean even more.
For our full take on Gabby Douglas’ comeback, Click Here!
For our exclusive feature with Gabby Douglas, Click Here!
REESE ESPONDA
(World Champions Centre)
Vitals: DOB: October 28, 2008 Hometown: Helena, MT
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 6th FX
- 2024 Baku World Cup: 7th FX
- 2024 Winter Cup: 4th FX; 7th AA
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 1st FX; 6th AA & UB (Jr. Div.)
- 2023 American Classic: 1st FX; 4th AA; 5th BB; 7th UB (T)
- 2023 Winter Cup: 4th FX (T)
The Storyline:
Reese Esponda had her breakout season last year, finishing the season as the U.S. Junior National Floor Champion. Now as a senior, Esponda has been on an international assignment and brings big floor difficulty that might contend for the podium in Fort Worth. On TikTok, Esponda has shown crazy upgrades, including a triple back on floor, a skill no woman has ever competed. It’s unlikely she’ll compete it here, but it’s phenomenal knowing it’s in her back pocket.
In April of this year, Esponda switched gyms to WCC. It’s too early to see how the gym switch will impact her gymnastics, but if Classics is any indication, it’s looking like she’s set up for success for the rest of the year and an incredible future.
ADDISON FATTA
(PRESTIGE GYMNASTICS)
Vitals: DOB: November 23, 2004 Hometown: Wrightsville, PA
Career Highlights:
- 2024 DTB Pokal Mixed Cup: 1st Team
- 2024 American Classic: 2nd UB
- 2024 Winter Cup: 4th UB(T); 6th AA; 8th FX(T)
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 5th VT
- 2023 Pan American Championships: 1st Team; 2nd UB
- 2023 Winter Cup: 2nd V
- 2022 Szombathely World Challenge Cup: 1st V; 3rd UB
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials
The Storyline:
Keep Addison Fatta’s name in the mix. Fatta, who deferred attending the University of Oklahoma one more year because she truly loves Elite gymnastics, has been showing upgrades on social media (including a Cheng) and could very well shake things up in Fort Worth if she hits. In 2021, Fatta made the Olympic Trials and placed 11th in the All-Around, something she surprised herself with, but 2024 is the Olympic year she’s been dreaming of since she was young—and she’s ready to make her mark here in Fort Worth.
For our interview with Addison Fatta, Click Here!
JAYLA HANG
(PACIFIC REIGN)
Vitals: DOB: January 9, 2008 Hometown: Bellevue, WA
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 5th BB
- 2024 Winter Cup: 4th BB; 9th AA
- 2023 Winter Cup: 1st V & UB; 2nd AA; 3rd FX
- 2023 Junior Worlds: 2nd Team; 4th AA
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 1st V & BB; 2nd AA; 3rd UB
- 2022 U.S. Classic: 1st AA & V; 3rd FX
The Storyline:
Perhaps the face of the future, Jayla Hang exploded onto the scene in 2022 and made her anticipated senior debut this season. While she’s only hit one full All-Around competition this season—Pac Rims, where she scored 54.800, including 14.250 on bars and 13.850 on beam—Hang hasn’t been as consistent as she would like this season. With huge scoring potential on beam (including a back handspring tuck full series!) and a great double-twisting Yurchenko, Hang certainly has podium potential in Fort Worth, but she’ll need solid hit performances for that to happen. She’s excited for Fort Worth and to compete alongside so many of the women she’s looked up to, including Suni Lee.
“I feel like Championships, there’s going to be obviously some pressure because I want to do good,” she told us right before Classics. “But then there’s also going to be the excitement that I’m able and honored to be there with these amazing athletes. I just have to do my best and whatever happens, happens. I feel like there’s not that much pressure on me having to make the Olympic team. I’m just going to go and do my best and see what happens… For Suni, this past year, I feel like she’s gone through a lot. Her just being out back on the competition floor is really inspiring. It’s really cool to just look up to her and see that she can do it. She’s still here, even though she’s been through so much.”
For our video with Simone Rose and Jayla from the 2022 U.S. Championships, Click Here!
SHILESE JONES
(ASCEND GYMNASTICS)
Vitals: DOB: July 26, 2002 Hometown: Auburn, WA
Career Highlights:
- 2023 World Championships: 1st Team; 3rd AA & UB; BB & FX Finalist
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 1st UB; 2nd AA; 3rd FX; 4th BB
- 2022 World Championships: 1st Team; 2nd AA & UB
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 1st UB & FX; 2nd AA
- 2022 Paris World Cup: 1st UB; 2nd FX
- 2021 Winter Cup: 2nd AA; 3rd UB & FX
The Storyline:
Looking well beyond Fort Worth, Shilese Jones is coming for Paris gold. You couldn’t ask for a better finish to the story that was her 2022 and 2023 season, and she shows no signs of stopping. With all the adversity she’s faced early on in her career came a calmness and sense of confidence that has allowed Jones to focus on her gymnastics her own way. She’s also gained a great deal of perspective in the sport and what matters most. Knowing she’s right on the verge of her Olympic dream, she told us,“I am super hard on myself like I just said so I’m just taking it all in this year. I know my goal is right in my hands now. I’m following the same training plan and, you know, kicking the nerves off but also staying calm and focused at the same time.”
She’s also super appreciative and aware of just how historic the field is right now and she sees that as an advantage for everyone. “You know, we’re competitive at the same time, but we’re there to support each and every girl and athlete at the same time,” she told us.
Jones is key to Team USA’s gold medal prospects in Paris and capable of bringing home hardware of her own in the All-Around, bars (look for the layout Jaeger we saw at National Team Camp in February in her new set!), beam, and floor. She’s sure to emerge as a star this summer—the only question remaining is how bright!
For our 2022 feature on Shilese Jones and Konnor McClain, Click Here!
Katelyn Jong
(Metroplex)
Vitals: DOB: July, 28, 2006 Hometown: Allen, TX
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Baku World Cup: 3rd UB
- 2024 Jesolo Trophy: 3rd-Team; 5th UB
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 5th UB
- 2024 Winter Cup: 2nd UB
- 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships: 5th UB; 6th AA
- 2022 Szombathely World Challenge Cup: 1st FX;
- 2021 U.S. Championships: 1st AA & UB; 2nd FX; 3rd VT; 8th BB (Jr. Div.)
The Storyline:
In 2021, Katelyn Jong became the U.S. Junior All-Around champion, but since then has been unlucky with injuries. While floor was her standout event earlier in her career, now bars is where she shines, performing a difficult routine with scoring potential above 14.000. She competed All-Around in April for the first time since the 2023 U.S. Championships, but did not compete all four events at Classics. Bars is her best chance for the podium, but Jong certainly has potential in the All-Around as well.
SUNI LEE
(MIDWEST GYMNASTICS)
Vitals: DOB: March 9, 2003 Hometown: St. Paul, MN
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 1st BB
- 2022 NCAA Championships: 1st BX; 2nd AA
- 2020 Olympics: All-Around Champion; 2nd Team & 3rd UB
- 2021 U.S. Championships: 2nd AA & BB; 1st UB
- 2019 World Championships: 1st Team; 3rd UB; 2nd FX
- 2019 U.S. Championships: 2nd AA & FX; 1st UB
The Storyline:
After all that 2020 Olympic Champ Suni Lee has endured over the last year, it’s remarkable that she’s even back on the competition floor and on a path to challenge for a spot on the 2024 Olympic team. After a kidney illness cut her NCAA season short at Auburn last year, Lee has been on a rollercoaster of a ride. At one point, swelling from her illness was so bad that the uneven bars great couldn’t even get in her grips to chalk up. She also found herself battling not only the physical ailments of the illness, but the mental anguish that comes along with it that resulted in some
depression. Just to make it back to a competitive level is an achievement. But Lee not only made it back, she learned new skills along the way, including a full-twisting Jaeger release on uneven bars that will be named for her if she completes it in a World Cup or the Olympics.
In podium training at Winter Cup, Lee was looking confident and sharp as she landed skill after skill and did it with her typical polish and style. But in competition, she struggled. Two falls on uneven bars followed by another on beam left the Olympic Champ looking temporarily dismayed and audiences stunned. We wished everyone could have seen her in podium training to know just how sharp she actually looked and to know that the potential to make this 2024 Olympic team is absolutely, without a doubt, a real possibility.
But the day reminded us that even the greatest athletes in the world are, indeed, human. How she responds is the true mark of a champion and Lee is already putting the meet into perspective and moving forward.
“It obviously wasn’t what I wanted, but in all honesty, I think that it’s good that it happened here rather than somewhere else. Like, you can’t get anywhere without failing,” she said.
For athletes of all ages and levels, it was an important reminder. We all have bad days, even the defending Olympic Champion. But how we brush ourselves off and pick up the pieces is how we’ll make our mark—a sentiment echoed by her coach Jess Graba following the meet, who noted that even an Olympic Champion makes mistakes. It’s what you do with those mistakes that count, and Suni took them as fuel.
Following the American Classic, where she competed vault (13.250) and beam (meet high 14.300), she headed to Hartford and reminded us all once again that not only can she make this team, she could all but have her place locked with a strong showing in Fort Worth. Competing on vault, beam and floor, she looked confident and strong, winning beam and ready to look ahead to Fort Worth on the road to her second Olympic Games. She knows there’s work to be done and is confident that she’s on the right track.
“I think I’m starting to build a lot more confidence on beam, which is super important because that’s always going to be one of the events that it comes down to for me,” she said after Classics. “Floor, [I’m] feeling good about that. Obviously, it’s not the routine that I want to do for the rest of the season, but it’s good to go out there and compete a full routine because it’s been so long … Obviously, I want to be 100% right now doing everything 100%, working on my consistency. But like I said, my coaches have been really supportive in just trying to help me with my mental and not get too ahead of myself.”
KALIYA LINCOLN
(WOGA)
Vitals: DOB: April 23, 2006 Hometown: Frisco, TX
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 2nd FX (T); 10th AA (T)
- 2024 Winter Cup: 2nd FX
- 2023 Pan American Games: 1st-Team & FX; 6th BB
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 2nd FX
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 2nd FX (T)
- 2023 Winter Cup: 1st FX; 9th AA
- 2021 U.S. Championships: 1st FX; 3rd AA; 4th VT; 8th UB (T) (Jr. Div.)
The Storyline:
As one of the top floor performers in the U.S. and potentially in the world, Kaliya Lincoln is aiming for a podium finish in Fort Worth. At Classics, she debuted a Moors and had the second highest D-score (6.2), only behind Simone Biles. She knows it will come down to floor for her chance on the Olympic team. “Floor is my best event,” she told us at the National Team training camp in February. “So I definitely try to focus in on that a bit more. Because I think that’s something that I am best at. So I definitely try to focus on my skills on the floor to stand out. Going into the season, I would say I have a lot more confidence than I did last year so I’m super excited to compete and see how far I get.”
While floor is her standout event, Lincoln is showing an upgraded bars routine and solid Yurchenko double full that could help place her higher in the All-Around standings in Fort Worth.
For our interview Kaliya Lincoln, Click Here!
Evey Lowe
(GAGE)
Vitals: DOB: December 27, 2007 Hometown: Blue Springs, MO
Career Highlights:
- 2024 City of Jesolo Trophy: 1st Team
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 8th BB(T), FX; 10th AA(T)
- 2023 Pan-American Games Alternate
- 2023 American Classic: 3rd VT; 5th AA(T), BB(T) & FX
The Storyline:
Evey Lowe had a breakout season last year, becoming an alternate for the 2023 Pan-American Games team. This year, she competed at her first international assignment in Jesolo and helped Team USA secure a bronze medal with her stunning beam work. In Fort Worth, Lowe will hope to build on her solid season, especially after placing 10th at Classics (and second in the afternoon session) in such a competitive field!
NOLA MATTHEWS
(AIRBORNE GYMNASTICS)
Vitals: DOB: September 20, 2006 Hometown: Gilroy, CA
Career Highlights:
- 2024 DTB Pokal Mixed Cup: 1st Team
- 2024 Winter Cup: 5th FX
- 2023 Pan American Championships: 1st Team & UB
- 2023 DTB Pokal Mixed Cup: 4th Team
- 2023 DTB Pokal Team Challenge: 1st Team
- 2023 Winter Cup: 3rd All-Around
- 2022 Winter Cup: 1st UB
The Storyline:
Known for her floor choreography and performance, Nola Matthews mesmerized the crowd in Hartford. Although she’s currently competing less difficulty on bars and floor, her standout events, Matthews is a fan favorite, and if she shows some upgrades, she could certainly find herself in the mix for a podium spot on bars and a ticket to Minneapolis.
Marissa Neal
(GAGE)
Vitals: DOB: July 14, 2006 Hometown: Blue Springs, MO
The Storyline:
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 9th AA
- 2024 American Classic: 3rd AA, UB; 5th BB(T); 6th FX
- 2024 Winter Cup: 7th BB; 10th AA
- 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships: 8th BB
- 2022 U.S. Classic: 2nd BB; 4th AA; 7th FX; 8th UB (T)
- 2022 American Classic: 1st UB, BB; 2nd AA, FX; 3rd VT
Although she’s never been on an international assignment, Marissa Neal has been making a case for herself this season, placing third in the All-Around at American Classic and winning the first session of the Core Hydration Classic. She’s been showing the consistency many of her competitors have struggled with this season, which might just be her ticket to a spot at Olympic Trials.
HEZLY RIVERA
(WOGA)
Vitals: DOB: June 4, 2008 Hometown: Oradell, NJ
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Winter Cup: 1st BB (T); 3rd AA, FX
- 2024 Jesolo Trophy: 3rd Team; 4th BB; 9th AA
- 2023 Junior World Championships: 2nd Team, FX; 8th UB
- 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships: 1st AA, UB, BB; 5th VT (Jr. Div.)
- 2023 Winter Cup: 1st AA, BB, FX; 4th VT; 7th UB
- 2022 DTB Pokal Cup: 1st Team
The Storyline:
With huge scoring potential (14.500 on beam at 2024 Winter Cup!), Hezly Rivera could certainly factor into Olympic selection later in June. However, she’s had issues with consistency this season, especially on bars. She’s performing very high difficulty routines, and if she puts a hit meet together, the 2023 Junior U.S. All-Around champ could very well find herself on the podium in Fort Worth. Will she downgrade in hopes of hitting a full meet, or will she continue to go for the difficulty we saw in Hartford?
JOSCELYN ROBERSON
(WORLD CHAMPIONS CENTRE)
Vitals: DOB: February 8, 2006 Hometown: Texarkana, TX
Career Highlights:
- 2023 World Championships: 1st Team; Vault Finalist* injured and could not compete.
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 1st VT; 7th AA, BB, FX
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 1st Vault; 2nd Floor; 3rd BB & AA
- 2023 Pan Am Championships: 1st Team & Floor; 2nd VT & BB
- 2023 Cairo World Cup: 1st VT & FX; 2nd BB
- 2023 Winter Cup: 1st Vault; 2nd BB & FX
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 2nd VT
- 2022 Winter Cup: 1st VT
- 2021 U.S. Championships: 1st BB; 2nd VT (Jr. Division)
The Storyline:
In 2023, Joscelyn Roberson was just hitting her stride when the unthinkable happened in Antwerp. After making her first World Championship team and blasting through the qualification round, Roberson badly injured her ankle during the one touch warm-up on vault right before Team Finals, leaving her devastated and out of the rest of the competition. Up until then, it had been a dream season. She won gold on vault and in the team final as well as silver on floor at the DTB Pokal Team Challenge in Stuttgart, picked up another gold on vault and floor along with silver on balance beam at the World Cup of Cairo, and a gold on floor and silvers on vault and beam at the Pan American Championships. Prior to the U.S. Championships in San Jose last year, Roberson had the highest international score on floor in the world (14.150) and showed major upgrades at the Core Hydration Classic including a Cheng that scored a 14.650—the second highest score in the world at that time on that event. In Hartford at this year’s Core Hydration Classic, she was determined to compete in the All-Around and willed herself through the meet—no small feat considering her tough comeback. With the quick turnaround to Championships, she’ll be looking for small improvements and consistency to stay in the conversation for Paris.
For our story on Jocelyn Roberson, Click Here!
SIMONE ROSE
(PACIFIC REIGN)
Vitals: DOB: July 9, 2008 Hometown: Sammamish, WA
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Pacific Rim Championships: 1st Team, UB & FX
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 3rd VT; 4th BB; 5th AA (Jr. Div.)
- 2023 Winter Cup: 4th Floor; 7th AA
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 8th BB
- 2022 U.S. Classic: 3rd UB & BB
The Storyline:
Alongside her training partner at Pacific Reign Jayla Hang, Simone Rose is rising to the top! Now with two international gold medals on beam and floor at 2024 Pac Rims, Rose is building for a successful senior career. As the highest scoring first-year senior in the All-Around at Classics, Rose could certainly find herself higher up in the rankings in Fort Worth, showing her clean and confident gymnastics. Rose, who looks up to Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas, told us she hopes to make the top 10 in Fort Worth and says it’s a little surreal competing alongside women she’s followed from early in her career.
“I really look up to Simone Biles, not only because she’s one of the best in the world, but also all that she’s been through, especially with the last Olympics. She never let that stop her. Also, probably Gabby Douglas coming back after a long break and just proving to people that there’s never a time where you have to stop and you can continue to keep going… It’s a little surreal [to be competing with them]. And also, I remember back when one of the Pacific Rims was here in Washington, and I got to watch some of the girls like Simone Biles, and now competing with her is just so insane.”
Most of all, she’s ready to hit her routines (look out for her floor choreo!) and stay true to herself in Fort Worth. “I don’t think I’m doing too many new skills,” she noted. “I’m focusing on having confident routines and going out there just being me and hitting four for four.”
For our video with Simone and Jayla Hang from the 2022 U.S. Championships, Click Here!
TIANA SUMANASEKERA
(WORLD CHAMPIONS CENTRE)
Vitals: DOB: September 15, 2007 Hometown: Pleasanton, CA
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 6th AA
- 2024 Jesolo Trophy: 3rd Team; 6th FX; 8th AA
- 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships: 6th BB; 8th AA (T)
- 2023 Pan American Games: 1st Team
- 2023 Pan American Championships: 1st Team, AA & BB; 2nd FX
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 1st FX; 2nd V( Jr. Division)
- 2022 Winter Cup: 1st V & FX; 2nd BB
- 2022 Pan American Championships: 1st Team, AA, V, BB, & FX
The Storyline:
Back on the radar. In 2022, Tiana Sumanasekera was arguably one of the most successful juniors on the scene, making a splash on the international stage and taking home countless gold medals. But as every gymnast knows, it’s about how you convert all that potential into the right mix of difficulty, execution, and consistency when you enter the senior ranks. Thanks in large part to her gym switch to WCC, Sumanasekera saw improvements on bars that have provided a nice boost to her All-Around scoring potential. She placed 8th in the All-Around last year in San Jose and had a quiet start to 2024 as she pulled out of Winter Cup, leaving her a little bit off of the radar. In Hartford, she was back, placing 6th in the All-Around and 4th on floor. She told us in February at National Team Camp that she loves choreographing her own floor routines and her routine in Hartford was the total package—artistic and athletic—one of our favorites. Beam and floor (her full-twisting double layout is gorgeous!) are what Sumanasekera hopes will push her over the edge and onto the podium in Fort Worth. With a strong competition, and the same determination and confidence she showed in Hartford, she has a huge opportunity to surprise once again and stamp herself as a contender for Paris!
TRINITY THOMAS
(UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA)
Vitals: DOB: April 7, 2001 Hometown: Gainesville, FL
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 3rd UB (T)
- 2024 Winter Cup: 2nd UB; 4th AA
- NCAA Career 10.0 co-leader (28)
- 2022 & 2023 Honda Sports Award Winner
- 2023 NCAA Championships: 1st Team: 2nd UB
- 2022 NCAA Championships: 1st AA, UB & FX; 2nd Team
- 2019 U.S. Championships: 4th UB; 9th AA
- 2018 Senior Pan American Championships:1st Team; 2nd AA & UB; 5th BB
- 2018 U.S. Championships: 4th UB; 6th BB & FX; 8th AA
- 2017 U.S. Championships: 3rd BB & FX
The Storyline:
Almost one year ago, Trinity Thomas made it official. Back to the gym and back to Elite gymnastics with competing at the U.S. Olympic Trials and Paris 2024 as her ultimate goals. The 2022 NCAA All-Around Champion, 34-time NCAA All-American, and NCAA Career 10.0 co-leader (28) for the University of Florida announced her Elite comeback exclusively with Inside Gymnastics, sparking a whirlwind of excitement across media channels and social media from the Olympic Channel to Sports Center and platforms around the world.
“There is one more dream that I’ve always had,” Thomas told us. “And it’s been cut short a couple of times. I’m glad that I get the opportunity to come back to Elite gymnastics with my eyes set on Paris 2024.”
Returning to the Elite arena and striving for the Olympic Games has been a long time in the making for Thomas, and she’s proven time and time again how to turn moments of adversity into moments of incredible triumph and rise to record-setting achievements in the sport. Ultimately it’s her dedication, mental strength, and heart for gymnastics that shines through and has helped make the path to Paris possible for her.
At Winter Cup, her introduction drew the loudest cheers of all. Flying high on uneven bars to start the day, Thomas showcased just what propelled her to become one of the greatest collegiate gymnasts ever—a determined mindset and rock solid gymnastics. Her effort delivered a top four performance in her first event back—just wow! Thomas is a gamer and despite a setback (tweaking her ankle not too long ago), she came to play and is working to add back into her Elite repertoire. She tied for third in Hartford on bars, but had a disappointing beam set and withdrew before floor. If she can restore her confidence and perform the way we’ve all seen her on the NCAA stage, the road is ready for Thomas to earn her spot to Olympic Trials—and a dream fulfilled.
For our feature on Trinity Thomas, Click Here!
LEANNE WONG
(UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA)
Vitals: DOB: September 20, 2003 Hometown: Overland Park, KS
Career Highlights:
- 2024 NCAA Championships: 1st UB (T); 2nd AA (T), VT (T); 4th Team
- 2023 World Championships: 1st Team; 7th VT
- 2023 U.S. Championships:- 3rd AA; 4th VT, UB & FX; 5th BB
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 2nd AA
- 2022 World Championships: 1st Team
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 1st UB
- 2022 U.S. Classic: 1st AA, VT & BB; 3rd FX
- 2021 World Championships: 2nd AA; 3rd FX
- 2020 Olympic Alternate
- 2019 American Cup Champion
The Storyline:
In 2023, the headlines surrounding Leanne Wong often read “World-class gymnast by day, CEO by night.”
When she wasn’t captivating thousands of fans in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center as a Florida Gator, or buried deep in the books, tackling her pre-med coursework, Wong could be found heat pressing T-shirts in her college dorm and serving as the mastermind behind Leanne Wong Bowtique. And oh, by the way, she also could be found capturing bronze in the All-Around in her best-ever performance at the 2023 U.S. Championships and winning gold with Team USA in Antwerp at the World Championships in the best gymnastics year of her life.
Now it’s 2024, and in addition to leading the Gators to their sixth SEC regular-season title, Wong continues to chase her Olympic dream. She had the season of her life in 2023 and is without question one of the most artistic gymnasts in the entire field on every event. After a bit of a disappointing meet in Hartford, she would truly love to make her case early in Fort Worth to launch her 2024 Olympic dream.
For our interview with Leanne Wong, Click Here!
For our feature on Leanne Wong, Click Here!
LEXI ZEISS
(TWIN CITY TWISTERS)
Vitals: DOB: November 4, 2005 Hometown: Omaha, NE
Career Highlights:
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 6th UB
- 2023 Winter Cup: 1st AA; 4th UB & BB; 6th FX
- 2022 World Championships: 1st Team (alt.)
- 2022 World Team Trials: 5th FX; 6th AA, UB & BB
- 2022 Pan American Championships: 2nd Team & AA; 3rd BB
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 6th UB; 7th AA
- 2022 Pan American Trials: 1st FX; 2nd AA; 2nd VT; 4th UB & BB
The Storyline:
What we’ve always loved about Lexi Zeiss is her character and joy for gymnastics—even in the toughest of moments. From the 2021 Winter Cup—where she made her Elite debut placing 11th All-Around—all the way to the 2022 Pan American Championships where she captured silver with Team USA and a surprise silver in the All-Around as well as a bronze on beam—to a berth on the Worlds team as an alternate, she’s gracefully kept everything in perspective. She’s extremely grounded, thanks in large part to her supportive coaches and family. Quite frankly, she’s a joy to be around and chat with. Open, free (she was super comfortable with the press in Liverpool), and enthusiastic, Lexi truly loves her sport and all of the opportunities 2022 presented. She also hasn’t let the pressure enter the picture too much. In a year where her goal was simply to make an international assignment, Lexi Zeiss landed two. And medaled. It was icing on the cake and a clear indication of just how much believing in yourself can change the trajectory of a career. In 2023, she continued to rise, winning the All-Around at Winter Cup and setting herself up for another strong season. What followed were the untimeliness of injuries and ankle surgery.
An LSU commit, Lexi made her way back to the All-Around stage in Hartford while showing upgrades on bars and looked like she was loving every minute of it. “It’s been a very long 14 months recovering from two ankle surgeries,” she wrote on Instagram. “Felt so great to finally be competing all around again! Hit 4/4! Now time to clean up and get ready for Champs!” In Fort Worth, she’ll continue to fight her way back into the mix, and we can’t wait to see her shine.
For our full interview with Lexi Zeiss, Click Here!
For more:
2024 Xfinity U.S. Championships Roster
Things Are About to Heat Up in Hartford
Carly Patterson’s New Role with Team USA
Road to Paris Gets Real – Olympic Draw
5 Key Takeaways from Winter Cup
Photo credits: Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for the latest issue of Inside Gymnastics Magazine!
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.