24 May Senior Men’s Preview | From Fort Worth to Minneapolis, the Stars Are Aligned – Your 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships All-Access Pass!
By Christy Sandmaier, with Megan Roth contributing
Game On! It’s about to get real as the men take the floor in Fort Worth.
Just two months out from the Paris Olympics, the storylines dominating the headlines for the U.S. men are reflected in their recent and historic success at the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Yul Moldauer, Fred Richard and Khoi Young took bronze as a team, the first team medal at an Olympics or World Championships for the men since 2014, ending their longest podium drought from 1984 to 2001. They improved from fifth-place finishes at the 2016 Rio Olympics, 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and the 2022 Worlds in Liverpool, and sent a message to the rest of the world. Not only did they bring home bronze, but they did it with confidence, style, difficulty, and both a passion and determination that we’ve not seen in some time. This team believed in themselves from start to finish — and it showed. All five men will be looking to make their case early in Fort Worth at Championships and build momentum to Trials. And all five are looking to Paris and could very well be the team to walk onto the floor under the Olympic lights in Bercy Arena.
But not so fast. Enter Brody Malone. The 2020 Olympian and two-time National All-Around Champion took home the gold on high bar in Liverpool, solidifying his status as one of the best ever in the U.S., and looked right on track to sail through 2023 and into 2024 on his way to his second Games. However, an injury sustained on his high bar dismount in event finals at the 2023 DTB Pokal Team Challenge left Malone facing three surgeries, countless hours of grueling rehabilitation, and a race against time. The emotion when he took the floor at Winter Cup earlier this year was palpable, and Malone will be looking to build back to competing in the All-Around in Fort Worth. It’s hard to imagine the 2024 team without Malone, and Fort Worth will be one more step in his ultimate comeback. He’s in the conversation for sure, and about to pour fuel on the fire.
In addition, we’ve got our eyes on parallel bars master Curran Phillips, pommel horse specialist Patrick Hoopes, 2021 World Pommel Horse Champion Stephen Nedoroscik, and 2020 Olympian Shane Wiskus to be in consideration for an Olympic spot, along with a field that includes five-time World team member and 2016 Olympic alternate Donnell Whittenburg — who placed second at the 2022 U.S. Championships in Tampa — and Colt Walker, a member of the 2022 World team. None can be counted out, and the playing field promises to be one of the most competitive the U.S. men have ever seen.
Who will take the titles in Fort Worth? Fasten your seatbelts, because there has never been a better time to be a gymnastics fan than now. Five tickets to Paris. A lifetime of memories. And an epic battle for the top spots will play out live as the insurmountable pressure rises and excitement builds. Here, we look back at the incredible, historic performance of Team USA in Antwerp, and then break down the field as we take a closer look at the senior men we have on our “Must Watch” list at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
FLASHBACK to ANTWERP – FUELED BY EMOTION
Heading into the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, three-time Olympian and NBC analyst John Roethlisberger predicted a podium finish for the U.S. Men. With a team hungry for respect and what appeared to be the perfect mix of youth and experience — both on paper and in team spirit — from the get-go, this was their time, their moment. The only question remaining was if this team could rise to the podium without its leader — two-time National All-Around Champion and 2022 World high bar gold medalist Brody Malone — who was out with injury. In an exhilarating and emotional battle throughout the Team Final with all eight teams having a legitimate shot to land in the top three — especially in a 3-up-3-count format — the U.S. men captured bronze, their first World team medal since 2014. But it was so much more than that. The day started strong on floor with veteran Yul Moldauer (who stuck his first four passes cold) on a mission and Fred Richard setting the tone for the day with a pair of 14.366s
“I knew it was my job to set the tone,” Moldauer said. “I did it for those guys because it wasn’t about me.”
A less than spectacular pommel horse rotation (39.633) kept everyone on edge, but the team stayed strong in the moment and focused on hitting their remaining sets. It was a testament to their strength as a unit and their game plan to treat the competition as an NCAA home meet.
“It’s not just about the three routines on that event,” Asher Hong said after the meet. “It’s prioritizing all 18 routines and fighting for each and every last routine that you do. Paul (Juda) had a saying this past week that was ‘hit all remaining sets.’ And that’s what we said right as we moved on from [pommel] horse. We forgot about what we did on horse, and we were focused on rings, and then we had success on rings and we forgot what we did on rings and reset and went to vault, and we did that for every single event.”
The hope remained alive after a monstrous 15.100 for Hong on vault, followed by a clean parallel bars rotation, highlighted by Moldauer’s 14.933.
It all came down to high bar, where the team had two falls in qualifications. Facing a moment and a routine fitting of a Hollywood script, Richard, who took one of those falls just a few days earlier, stepped up to the podium with everything on the line. With the team sensing their medal was finally just one routine away, Richard was cool under pressure. Hitting the routine with his signature style, he stuck the dismount, ultimately clinching the bronze medal. With gold medalist Japan and the U.S. competing in the same rotation, the camera surrounded both teams, capturing history and the incredible celebration.
Notably, Hong was the only member of the U.S. men’s team who competed in Liverpool last year, but with a veteran in Moldauer plus a roster of rising stars — including 2023 U.S. National All-Around silver medalist Khoi Young, and the last two NCAA All-Around Champions in Richard (2023) and Juda (2022) — it’s safe to say that the new dreams are just beginning to rise for Team USA.
“Now it’s attainable,” said high performance director Brett McClure. “The reality is set in. Like, you can actually do this, it’s not some unicorn off in the distance that doesn’t exist. Now they can believe in themselves and have a little bit more confidence heading into Paris.” For Richard, confidence is at an all-time high. “We can get to the first place podium,” Richard said. “I have no doubt about it. I don’t know how long it’ll take, but we’re going to push every day of our lives to get there.” And it was Moldauer — an alternate in Liverpool who promised us he’d never be in that position again — who lingered in the Mixed Zone as long as possible, soaking in the moment he’s dreamt of for so long, answering every question, the smile never leaving his face. In the end, he offered the simplest of sentiments — “We did it.”
And it spoke volumes.
SENIOR MEN
BRODY MALONE
(EVO GYMNASTICS)
Vitals: DOB: January 7, 2000 Hometown: Aragon, Georgia
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Winter Cup: 3rd PB
- 2022 World Championships: 1st HB; AA Finalist
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 1st AA, FX & HB; 2nd PH
- 2022 NCAA Championships: 1st Team, PH & HB; 2nd AA; 3rd FX
- 2021 World Championships: 3rd HB
- 2021 U.S. Championships: 1st AA & V; 2nd SR & HB
- 2020 Olympic AA & HB Finalist
The Storyline:
The Comeback. In November of 2022, Brody Malone was on top of his game and on top of the World on high bar, capturing gold and becoming the first American high bar World Champion in 43 years, holding off defending Olympic All-Around and high bar champion Hashimoto Daiki (JPN). Then in March of 2023, Malone, the two-time U.S. National All-Around Champion (2021 and 2022,) suffered a devastating tibial plateau fracture, a partially torn PCL and a fully torn LCL on a high bar dismount fall in finals at the DTB Pokal Cup. He missed the remainder of 2023, working back through surgeries and ongoing rehabilitation. At the 2024 Winter Cup in Louisville, he was back. Competing on pommel horse, rings and parallel bars, Malone made his competitive return, much to the admiration and support of everyone in the arena — and especially his own EVO teammates. Defining pure strength and power, Malone really had no weak event in the past. What remains to be seen is if we’ll see him compete in the All-Around or focus on individual events. A healthy Malone would be a brilliant addition to Team USA in Paris, and a headline he’s been waiting to see since stepping off the floor in Tokyo three years ago.
FREDERICK RICHARD
(UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN)
Vitals: DOB: April 23, 2004 Hometown: Stoughton, MA
Career Highlights:
- 2024 NCAA Championships: 2nd Team, AA & SR
- 2023 World Championships: 3rd Team, AA; FX Finalist
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 1st HBr; 3rd AA
- 2023 NCAA Championships: 1st AA, PB, HB; 2nd Team & FX
- 2023 Winter Cup: 2nd AA
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 2nd HB; 3rd FX
The Storyline:
Frederick Richard. Remember the name. 2023 was stellar for Richard as he went prime time winning bronze (Team and All-Around) at his first World Championships, becoming both a star and leader for Team USA along the way. Now, he’s a seasoned pro and after Olympic gold. He’s been hot on the media circuit lately, promoting the sport he loves in the leadup to Paris, and with his captivating personality and literal flair(s) on the competition floor, Richard is one to watch at Championships and well beyond. Although he has no real weak event, high bar, parallel bars and floor are what could propel him right to his first U.S. National All-Around title in Fort Worth, and position himself perfectly in the leadup to Olympic Trials.
YUL MOLDAUER
(5280 GYMNASTICS)
Vitals: DOB: August 26, 1996 Hometown: Arvada, CO
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Pacific Rim Championships: 1st Team, AA, FX, SR(T) & PB; 5th HB
- 2024 DTB Pokal Team Challenge: 1st Team; 4th PH
- 2024 Winter Cup: 1st AA & FX; 2nd PB
- 2023 World Championships: 3rd Team; PB Finalist
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 1st PB; 3rd PH
- 2023 Pan American Championships: 1st Team, AA, FX & PB; 2nd HB; 3rd PH
- 2023 Winter Cup: 1st AA
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 3rd PH
- 2021 U.S. Championships: 1st PB; 2nd AA; 3rd FX & SR
- 2020 Olympic Team Member
- 2017 World Championships: 3rd FX
The Storyline:
Let’s Gooooo! – trademark it for Moldauer. After missing out on a spot on the Worlds team in 2022, Moldauer has been the absolute picture of focus, fire, determination, and ready to fight ever since! With his dream of a team medal at Worlds finally fulfilled, Moldauer has been on roll – winning the All-Around at Winter Cup and Pacific Rims and leading the team to the top of the podium at both Pac Rims and the DTB Pokal Team Challenge. With a focus on consistently building up his start values, Moldauer has never looked more ready to lead Team USA into an Olympic Games and bring back some hardware. A team medal would mean everything to Moldauer, who has been on the senior men’s scene contending for titles for the U.S. since 2015. No one is a greater ambassador for the sport and no one loves competing under the international lights and representing his country more than Moldauer. He’s Team USA’s heart and soul through and through. In Fort Worth, he’ll be aiming for that top spot and building his momentum to Minneapolis, where he’ll be looking to earn a spot on his second U.S. Olympic team.
ASHER HONG
(STANFORD UNIVERSITY)
Vitals: DOB: March 23, 2004 Hometown: Tomball, TX
Career Highlights:
- 2024 NCAA Championships: 1st Team, SR, V & PB
- 2023 World Championships: 3rd Team; AA & PB Finalist
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 1st AA; 2nd SR
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 1st AA, SR & V; 2nd FX
- 2023 NCAA Championships: 1st Team & V; 3rd AA
- 2023 Winter Cup: 3rd AA
- 2022 World Championships Team Member
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 1st V; 2nd FX; 3rd AA & SR
The Storyline:
The Defending Champ. 2023 was a big year for Asher Hong. As the 2023 U.S. National All-Around Champion and a World Team bronze medalist, Hong is once again ready to prove just who is number one in the United States. Everyone knows that it’s much harder to defend a title than chase after it, and Hong, who closed his 2024 NCAA season with (count them!) four national titles, will look to claim the top spot in Fort Worth. With some of the top difficulty in the U.S., Hong has the ability to not only top the podium at Championships, but to medal in Paris. He said he loves to create the NCAA atmosphere on the competition floor everywhere he goes and with his outrageous skills and emerging leadership, Hong’s performances will be key toward the U.S. team’s effort in Paris.
KHOI YOUNG
(STANFORD UNIVERSITY)
Vitals: DOB: December 31, 2002 Hometown: Bowie, MD
Career Highlights:
- 2024 NCAA Championships: 1st Team & AA; 2nd PH & PB; 3rd V
- 2023 World Championships: 2nd PH, VT; 3rd Team
- 2023 Pan American Championships: 1st Team & PH
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 2nd AA & PH
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 2nd AA, PH & V; 3rd FX
- 2023 Pan American Championships: 1st Team & PH
- 2023 NCAA Championships: 1st Team
- 2022 U.S. Classic: 2nd AA
- 2022 DTB Pokal Cup: 1st Team, PH & V
- 2022 NCAA Championships: 1st Team; 2nd V
- 2022 Winter Cup: 1st PH; 2nd AA & V
The Storyline:
The Rising Star. In one of 2023’s greatest storylines for the men, Stanford’s Khoi Young emerged as a star for Team USA in his World Championships debut. He was the most decorated athlete on the men’s team, winning one bronze (team) and two silver medals (pommel horse and vault), making him the first American man to win three medals at a single World Championship. He is also the first American man since 1979 to win multiple individual apparatus medals at a single World Championship! Last year in San Jose, Young took silver in the All-Around right behind his Cardinal teammate Asher Hong, and no doubt the two will be part of the battle for the top in Fort Worth. Young is state-of-the-art on pommel horse, showing great extension and amplitude on his circles, and he vaults a front handspring 2.5 twist with ease — his vaults in event finals at Worlds were absolutely off the charts. Coming off yet another stellar season at Stanford, where he took the All-Around title and led his team to their fifth consecutive NCAA Championship, Young is sure to be on fire at Championships as he goes after a spot on his first Olympic team.
PAUL JUDA
(UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN)
Vitals: DOB: July 7, 2001 Hometown: Deerfield, IL
Career Highlights:
- 2024 NCAA Championships: 1st FX; 2nd-Team & VT; 4th AA; 6th SR(T)
- 2023 World Championships: 3rd Team; 5th VT, HB
- 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships: 1st FX; 6th AA & HB; 7th PH
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 3rd AA, V & HB
- 2022 NCAA Championships: 1st AA & V; 2nd HB; 3rd Team
- 2021 Pan American Championships: 2nd AA & Team
- 2021 NCAA Championships: 2nd PH; 3rd Team
- 2020 Winter Cup: 3rd HB
The Storyline:
Gratitude. In the Mixed Zone following Team USA’s bronze medal finish in Antwerp, no one was more emotional and grateful for the opportunity to compete and stand beside his teammates than Paul Juda. No one treasured the moment more. It was a long road back from injury for Juda and with a podium finish, everything came full circle. When he edged out Brody Malone for the NCAA title in 2022, many people were anticipating a rematch at the U.S. Championships in Tampa. However, Juda was sidelined after hyperextending his knee in warm-ups at the U.S. Classic a few weeks prior, and then an ankle injury kept him out of competition during his senior season at Michigan in 2023. He bounced back spectacularly later in the year, winning floor and finishing sixth in the All-Around at the 2023 U.S. Championships in San Jose, and he ultimately went on to make his first World Championships team. In Fort Worth, everyone will be looking to see how Juda stacks up against a strong All-Around field. Injuries have unfortunately played a role throughout his career, but a healthy Juda has the potential to make event finals on vault and high bar in Paris and be a major player — can he make his first Olympic team and bring home a medal for Team USA?
CURRAN PHILLIPS
(EVO GYMNASTICS)
Vitals: DOB: July 8, 2000 Hometown: Naperville, IL
Career Highlights:
- 2024 DTB Pokal Team Challenge: 1st Team & PB
- 2024 Winter Cup: 1st PB & HB
- 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships: 2nd PB; 7th HB
- 2023 Pan American Games: 1st Team & PB
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 1st PB
- 2023 Pan American Championships: 1st Team & HB
- 2023 Winter Cup: 1st PB & HB
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 1st PB
- 2022 NCAA Championships: 1st Team & PB
- 2022 Winter Cup: 1st PB; 2nd HB
The Storyline:
The Contender. At the 2024 Winter Cup, Curran Phillips turned in one of the top highlights on the men’s side with his stellar performance. His vault-parallel bar-high bar trio was absolutely world-class, and he could deliver BIG for Team USA on all three of those events in an Olympic Team Final. Not to mention there’s the possibility of bringing home some individual hardware! Broadcast commentator John Roethlisberger noted that he didn’t understand how judges could find eight-tenths of deductions in Phillips’ parallel bars set, and we absolutely agree — it was stellar. Phillips has been on a steady path with impressive performances on the U.S. scene and internationally, but this felt different— a breakout moment that demonstrated just how valuable he could be in the efforts to bring back some Olympic hardware from Paris!
SHANE WISKUS
(EVO GYMNASTICS)
Vitals: DOB: October 1, 1998 Hometown: Spring Park, MN
Career Highlights:
- 2024 DTB Pokal Team Challenge: 1st Team; 5th HB
- 2024 Winter Cup: 2nd AA & FX; 3rd HB
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 4th FX; 8th AA
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 1st High Bar; 3rd PB
- 2023 Winter Cup: 2nd FX & SR; 3rd PB
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 3rd HB
- 2021 NCAA Championships: 1st SR & PB; 2nd AA, FX & HB
- 2020 Olympic Team Member
The Storyline:
Back For More! 2020 Olympian Shane Wiskus has something to prove in 2024, after being left off the Worlds team in 2022 and 2023. To kick off his season, Wiskus had a great showing earlier this year at the 2024 Winter Cup in Louisville, as well as at the DTB Pokal Team Challenge, and needs to carry that momentum straight into Fort Worth. Olympic year pressure is unlike no other, but Wiskus is undoubtedly hungry for his second trip to the Games. Wiskus has been sidelined periodically this quad with injuries, but showed he’s back in top form physically and looked completely in the zone mentally in Louisville — prompting some on social media to label his efforts “the Shane Wiskus comeback tour”. A strong showing at Championships could be just the extra fuel he needs to peak for Trials and book his ticket for Paris.
DONNELL WHITTENBURG
(SALTO GYMNASTICS CENTER)
Vitals: DOB: August 18, 1994 Hometown: Baltimore, MD
Career Highlights:
- 5-time World Team Member
- 2024 Winter Cup: 2nd SR; 4th FX; 5th AA; 6th PB
- 2023 Pan American Games: 1st Team & SR; 3rd AA; 6th FX
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 1st SR; 3rd FX; 7th AA
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 2nd SR
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 1st SR; 2nd AA & V
- 2015 World Championships: 3rd V
- 2014 World Championships: 3rd Team
The Storyline:
Don’t ever count out Donnell! An absolute powerhouse on vault and the master of sheer strength on rings, Whittenburg is not only a medal contender on those two events, but in the All-Around as well! He proved that with his All-Around silver in 2022 and is always a factor in every competition he enters. After missing a spot on the 2023 World Championships team, Whittenburg, who was an alternate for Rio in 2016 and missed out on Tokyo in 2021, will be hungrier and more determined than ever to make a statement in Fort Worth as he chases his elusive Olympic dream. “I wanna obviously make the Olympic Games,” Whittenburg told Olympics.com in an interview in 2023. “That’s still something I haven’t crossed off the checklist. “But also, there was something that my mom told me,” he continued, “She was like, ‘As long as you’re healthy and you can still do it, you might as well keep going as long as you can.’ I kind of really took that to heart.” He’ll need to go BIG, be consistent, and capture the fire that led him to second place in Tampa in 2022 to have a shot. And if anyone can do it, it’s Donnell.
TAYLOR CHRISTOPULOS
(UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA)
Vitals: DOB: August 24, 2001 Hometown: Layton, UT
Career Highlights:
- 2024 NCAA Championships: 2nd FX; 3rd HB; 4th Team, VT; 6th AA
- 2024 Winter Cup: 8th AA
- 2023 World University Games: 4th Team; 8th HB
- 2023 Pan American Championships: 1st Team
- 2023 NCAA Championships: 2nd AA
- 2023 Winter Cup: 5th FX; 6th PH
The Storyline:
As one of Team USA’s up and comers, Taylor Christopulos is a name you’ll be hearing a lot more of in the lead-up to Paris and beyond. With his confidence growing on the NCAA stage in particular, Christopulos’ performance is elevating as well. He helped lead the Huskers to a 12-8 overall finish in 2024, highlighted by their third-place finish at the Big Ten Conference Championships and a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Championships. He’s sharp, clean and consistent across the board, which translates into his competition results. Be on the lookout for Christopulos to surprise and even challenge for his first U.S. Championships podium finish in Fort Worth.
PATRICK HOOPES
(AIR FORCE)
Vitals: DOB: May 15, 2002 Hometown: Lehi, UT
Career Highlights:
- 2024 NCAA Championships: 1st PH
- 2024 USA Gymnastics Men’s Collegiate National Championships: 1st Team & PH
- 2024 Baku World Cup: 6th PH
- 2024 Winter Cup: 1st PH
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 4th PH
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 3rd PH
The Storyline:
The Horse Guy. Patrick Hoopes will be the first to tell you he’s a specialist. “I’m a horse guy,” the Air Force Cadet says without hesitation. “I also do parallel bars, but I’m like the backup to the backup on that event. I’ve learned in college to have a very, let’s say realistic, view of my talents, and the more I trained on horse, the better I became.” Better is a bit of an understatement. Hoopes’ horse set boasts a massive 6.5 D (difficulty) value — one tenth higher than reigning World Champ Rhys McClenaghan’s gold medal set— earning him an invite to the Winter Cup where he took first on the event. Hoopes, the Academy record holder on the event, also led the NCAA Championships field from wire to wire, scoring 15.266 on day one to pace the field before going on to win the event with a 15.300 in the finals competition. Hoopes concludes his 2024 campaign boasting the Academy record (15.400), and four 15.000+ marks, and no showings less than 14.200. If Team USA is looking for a specialist on PH to add to its roster, Hoopes is one hundred percent key to the conversation.
STEPHEN NEDOROSCIK
(EVO GYMNASTICS)
Vitals: DOB: October 28, 1998 Hometown: Worcester, MA
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Winter Cup: 2nd PH
- 2024 Baku World Cup: 1st PH(T)
- 2023 Pan American Games: 1st Team; 5th PH
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 1st PH
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 1st PH
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 1st PH
- 2021 World Championships: 1st PH
- 2021 U.S. Championships: 1st PH
- 2018 NCAA Championships: 1st PH
- 2017 NCAA Championships: 1st PH
The Storyline:
The Specialist. When 2021 World Champion Stephen Nedoroscik hits all of his difficulty on pommel horse, he can put up one of the top scores in the World. After missing out on the 2023 World team, Nedoroscik took the pommel horse title in Baku earlier this year, where he tied for first with Taiwan’s Lee Chih-Kai, both earning a score of 15.400. In 2022, Nedoroscik told us he was training a 7.0 D-score which would easily be the most difficult routine being done in the world. In 2021, Nedoroscik and Alec Yoder battled it out for the specialist spot on the Olympic team, with Yoder ultimately getting the call to go to Tokyo. While Nedoroscik rebounded spectacularly to win the world title in Kitakyushu shortly after the Games, the shift of focus to All-Around athletes or those who can consistently contribute on multiple events in this quad could mean a tough road to Paris for a specialist. Still, Nedoroscik (also known for his goggles and his Rubix Cube) could put up a huge score for Team USA and has proved he can bring home individual hardware at any given turn. In Fort Worth, he’ll be looking to once again defend his title, and light up the crowd as he always does with his genuine love for gymnastics and competition.
COLT WALKER
(STANFORD UNIVERSITY)
Vitals: DOB: June 25, 2001 Hometown: Cedar Park, TX
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Nissen-Emery Award winner
- 2024 NCAA Championships: 1st Team; 6th PB
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 4th AA, PB; 6th PH & SR
- 2023 Pan American Games: 1st Team; 2nd PB; 4th SR; 5th HB
- 2023 World Championships: 3rd Team (alt.)
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 6th PH; 7th SR; 8th AA
- 2023 NCAA Championships: 1st Team
- 2022 World Championships Team Member
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 2nd PB; 3rd V
- 2022 NCAA Championships: 1st Team; 2nd PB
The Storyline:
Building all the way back. After a stellar 2022 season, Colt Walker missed the majority of the 2023 NCAA season due to injury. Walker was able to return on pommel horse in time for the MPSF and NCAA Championships and did all six events at the 2023 Core Hydration Classic, but he was competing nowhere near his full difficulty. After finishing fourth in the All-Around at Championships, Walker was named as an alternate to the 2023 World team weeks later. He won gold with the United States at the 2023 Pan American Games final, and was an individual silver medalist on parallel bars with a 14.366. If Walker is competing full strength in Fort Worth, he has potential to be one of the top All-Around gymnasts with a shot at a medal on parallel bars — his strongest event — as well.
RILEY LOOS
(STANFORD UNIVERSITY)
Vitals: DOB: October 6, 2000 Hometown: Folsom, CA
Career Highlights:
- 2024 DTB Pokal Mixed Cup: 1st-T: 1st-Team
- 2024 Winter Cup: 3rd AA; 5th FX & SR; 7th HB
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 7th SR; 10th AA
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 4th FX & SR; 5th AA; 6th HB; 8th PB
- 2023 NCAA Championships: 1st-Team
- 2023 Baku World Cup: 3rd FX; 8th SR
- 2023 Winter Cup: 2nd SR; 5th HB; 6th AA; 8th FX
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 4th VT; 5th SR; 10th AA
The Storyline:
On the Radar. As a three-time NCAA team champion (2021-23), two-time MPSF team champion (2022-23), 2022 NCAA Champion on rings, 2023 Nissen-Emery Award Finalist and seven-time NCAA All-American (2020: All-Around, rings; 2021: floor, high bar, rings; 2022: floor, rings), Riley Loos was instrumental to the success of the Stanford Cardinal. Now, he’s working his way up the men’s national and international scene. He took third at the Winter Cup in February, possibly surprising everyone but himself, and was part of the gold medal effort at this year’s DTB Pokal Mixed Cup. Strong on rings and across the All-Around, Loos cannot be counted out in Fort Worth.
CAMERON BOCK
(UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN)
Vitals: DOB: September 18, 1998 Hometown: Ann Arbor, MI
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Pacific Rim Championships: 1st Team & SR(T); 2nd AA & PB; 3rd HB; 4th PH
- 2024 DTB Pokal Team Challenge: 1st Team; 4th SR
- 2024 Winter Cup: 4th AA; 6th PH; 8th SR
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 5th HB; 7th PB; 8th PH; 9th AA
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 4th AA; 6th PB; 7th PH(T), HB; 8th SR
- 2023 Winter Cup: 6th FX; 7th HB; 10th AA
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 5th PH
- 2021 NCAA Championships: 3rd Team; 5th SR(T), PB; 9th AA
- 2021 Senior Pan American Championships: 2nd Team; 6th AA
- Alternate for the 2020 Olympic Team
The Storyline:
Back to Contend. A member of the senior Men’s National Team since 2018, Cameron Bock surprised just about everyone in 2021 when he was named as an alternate on the Olympic Team. He also surprised — and impressed — at the 2021 Winter Cup, where he brought home the All-Around title as well as bronze medals on pommel horse and rings to kick off his Olympic season last quad. Since then, injuries have kept him out of the All-Around off and on for two years, but at the 2024 Winter Cup, he was back to make a statement that he’s once again ready to contend for titles. A key part of the Wolverines’ success during his time at the University of Michigan, Bock can put up the numbers on pommel horse and rings especially, and his recent success at Pac Rims and the DTB Pokal Cup should build his confidence even more heading to Fort Worth.
