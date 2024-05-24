Senior Men’s Preview | From Fort Worth to Minneapolis, the Stars Are Aligned – Your 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships All-Access Pass!

FLASHBACK to ANTWERP – FUELED BY EMOTION

Heading into the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, three-time Olympian and NBC analyst John Roethlisberger predicted a podium finish for the U.S. Men. With a team hungry for respect and what appeared to be the perfect mix of youth and experience — both on paper and in team spirit — from the get-go, this was their time, their moment. The only question remaining was if this team could rise to the podium without its leader — two-time National All-Around Champion and 2022 World high bar gold medalist Brody Malone — who was out with injury. In an exhilarating and emotional battle throughout the Team Final with all eight teams having a legitimate shot to land in the top three — especially in a 3-up-3-count format — the U.S. men captured bronze, their first World team medal since 2014. But it was so much more than that. The day started strong on floor with veteran Yul Moldauer (who stuck his first four passes cold) on a mission and Fred Richard setting the tone for the day with a pair of 14.366s

“I knew it was my job to set the tone,” Moldauer said. “I did it for those guys because it wasn’t about me.”

A less than spectacular pommel horse rotation (39.633) kept everyone on edge, but the team stayed strong in the moment and focused on hitting their remaining sets. It was a testament to their strength as a unit and their game plan to treat the competition as an NCAA home meet.

“It’s not just about the three routines on that event,” Asher Hong said after the meet. “It’s prioritizing all 18 routines and fighting for each and every last routine that you do. Paul (Juda) had a saying this past week that was ‘hit all remaining sets.’ And that’s what we said right as we moved on from [pommel] horse. We forgot about what we did on horse, and we were focused on rings, and then we had success on rings and we forgot what we did on rings and reset and went to vault, and we did that for every single event.”

The hope remained alive after a monstrous 15.100 for Hong on vault, followed by a clean parallel bars rotation, highlighted by Moldauer’s 14.933.

It all came down to high bar, where the team had two falls in qualifications. Facing a moment and a routine fitting of a Hollywood script, Richard, who took one of those falls just a few days earlier, stepped up to the podium with everything on the line. With the team sensing their medal was finally just one routine away, Richard was cool under pressure. Hitting the routine with his signature style, he stuck the dismount, ultimately clinching the bronze medal. With gold medalist Japan and the U.S. competing in the same rotation, the camera surrounded both teams, capturing history and the incredible celebration.

Notably, Hong was the only member of the U.S. men’s team who competed in Liverpool last year, but with a veteran in Moldauer plus a roster of rising stars — including 2023 U.S. National All-Around silver medalist Khoi Young, and the last two NCAA All-Around Champions in Richard (2023) and Juda (2022) — it’s safe to say that the new dreams are just beginning to rise for Team USA.

“Now it’s attainable,” said high performance director Brett McClure. “The reality is set in. Like, you can actually do this, it’s not some unicorn off in the distance that doesn’t exist. Now they can believe in themselves and have a little bit more confidence heading into Paris.” For Richard, confidence is at an all-time high. “We can get to the first place podium,” Richard said. “I have no doubt about it. I don’t know how long it’ll take, but we’re going to push every day of our lives to get there.” And it was Moldauer — an alternate in Liverpool who promised us he’d never be in that position again — who lingered in the Mixed Zone as long as possible, soaking in the moment he’s dreamt of for so long, answering every question, the smile never leaving his face. In the end, he offered the simplest of sentiments — “We did it.”

And it spoke volumes.