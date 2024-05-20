USA Gymnastics Releases Roster for 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships May 30-June 2

Per a USA Gymnastics Press Release

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (May 20, 2024) – Following the 2024 Core Hydration Classic in Hartford, USA Gymnastics on Monday announced the list of athletes qualified to compete at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships May 30-June 2 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Athletes not currently qualified may petition to request entry into the Championships. Qualifications procedures for the women’s program to the Championships in Texas can be found within the Olympic Games selection procedures. The men’s procedures can be found here.

The lists below does not include athletes who are qualified but who are not anticipated to compete in Fort Worth due to injury or similar circumstances.

Note: per a comment on USA Gymnastics’ X: “Petitions will be announced when/if they are approved!”

Senior Women (42)

Simone Biles — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Skye Blakely — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Ly Bui — Swisher, Iowa/Great American Gymnastics Express (V, UB)

Jade Carey — Phoenix, Ariz./Oregon State University

Dulcy Caylor — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Jordan Chiles — Vancouver, Wash./World Champions Centre

Chloe Cho — Canyon Country, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA

Norah Christian — Bremerton, Wash/Cascade Elite West

Nicole Desmond — Wind Gap, Pa./World Champions Centre

Kayla DiCello — Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics

Amelia Disidore — Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express

Gabby Douglas — Anna, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics (V, UB, BB)

Tatum Drusch — White Bear Lake, Minn./Flips Gymnastics

Reese Esponda — Missoula, Mont./World Champions Centre

Addison Fatta — Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics

Kieryn Finnell — Pittsford, N.Y./RGA

Jayla Hang — Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Cambry Haynes — Evergreen, Colo./Adrenaline Gymnastics Academy (V, BB, FX)

Madray Johnson — Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Shilese Jones — Auburn, Wash./Ascend Gymnastics Center

Katelyn Jong — Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Suni Lee — St. Paul, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center (V, BB, FX)

Myli Lew — Belmont, Calif./San Mateo Gymnastics

Kaliya Lincoln — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Eveylynn Lowe — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Nola Matthews — Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center

Annalisa Milton — Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Malea Milton — Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Zoey Molomo — Frisco, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Marissa Neal — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Brooke Pierson — Canby, Ore./World Champions Centre

Hezly Rivera — Oradell, N.J./WOGA Gymnastics

Joscelyn Roberson — Texarkana, Texas/World Champions Centre

Simone Rose — Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Ashlee Sullivan — Richardson, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Tiana Sumanasekera — Pleasanton, Calif./World Champions Centre

Trinity Thomas — York, Pa./University of Florida

Brynn Torry — Yorktown, Va./World Class Gymnastics (V, FX)

CaMarah Williams — Kansas City, Mo./EDGE Gymnastics – Riverside

Leanne Wong — Overland Park, Kan./University of Florida

Kelise Woolford — Orange, N.J./Buckeye Gymnastics

Lexi Zeiss — Omaha, Neb./Twin City Twisters

Senior Men (34)

Javier Alfonso — Miami, Fla./University of Michigan

Fuzzy Benas — Richmond, Texas/University of Oklahoma

Jeremy Bischoff — Santa Clarita, Calif./Stanford University

Landen Blixt — Fowlerville, Mich./University of Michigan

Cameron Bock — Tustin, Calif./University of Michigan

Crew Bold — Delray Beach, Fla./University of Michigan

Taylor Burkhart — Arvada, Colo./Stanford University

Taylor Christopulos — Layton, Utah/University of Nebraska

Caden Clinton — Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics

Tate Costa — Narragansett, R.I./University of Illinois

Brandon Dang — San Jose, Calif./University of Illinois

Alex Diab — Hinsdale, Ill./EVO Gymnastics

Ian Gunther — Houston, Texas/Stanford University

Dallas Hale — Frisco, Texas/5280 Gymnastics

Asher Hong — Tomball, Texas/Stanford University

Patrick Hoopes — Lehi, Utah/U.S. Air Force Academy

Paul Juda — Deerfield, Ill./University of Michigan

Joshua Karnes — Erie, Pa./Penn State University

Riley Loos — Folsom, Calif./Stanford University

Brody Malone — Aragon, Ga. /EVO Gymnastics

Kiran Mandava — Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics

Yul Moldauer — Arvada, Colo./5280 Gymnastics

Stephen Nedoroscik — Worcester, Mass./EVO Gymnastics

Noah Newfeld — Plano, Texas/UC Berkeley

Sam Phillips — Lincoln, Neb./University of Nebraska

Curran Phillips — Naperville, Ill./EVO Gymnastics

David Ramirez — Nipomo, Calif./Central Coast Gymnastics Sports Center

Fred Richard — Stoughton, Mass./University of Michigan

Kai Uemura — Chicago, Ill./Lakeshore Academy

Erich Upton — Richmond, Texas/U.S. Air Force Academy

Colt Walker — Cedar Park, Texas/Stanford University

Donnell Whittenburg — Baltimore, Md./Salto Gymnastics

Shane Wiskus — Spring Park, Minn./EVO Gymnastics

Khoi Young — Bowie, Md./Stanford University

Junior Women (14)

Isabella Anzola — Statham, Ga./Georgia Elite Gymnastics

Harlow Buddendeck — Rochester, N.Y. /RGA

Charleigh Bullock — Spotsylvania, Va./Capital Gymnastics National Training Center

Lavi Crain — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Ally Damelio — San Mateo, Calif./San Mateo Gymnastics

Addy Fulcher — Gastonia, N.C./Bull City Gymnastics

Gabrielle Hardie — Sioux Falls, S.D./Twin City Twisters

Greta Krob — Tipton, Iowa/IGN

Jaysha McClendon — Scottsdale, Ariz./Rebound Gymnastics West

Caroline Moreau — Keller, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics

Claire Pease — Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Maliha Tressel — Eagan, Minn./Twin City Twisters

Tyler Turner — San Jose, Calif./WOGA Gymnastics

Camie Westerman — Frederick, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics

Junior Men (43)

Christian Bart-Williams — Murphy, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Grant Bowers — Taylors, S.C./Hayden’s International Gymnastic Academy

Nartey Brady — Los Ranchos, N.M./Eagle Ridge Gymnastics

Owen Cendana — Frisco, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics

Victor Ciesiun — Philadelphia, Pa./The Gravity Forge Gymnastics

Ethan Cox — Arvada, Colo./5280 Gymnastics

Luke Drummond — Trophy Club, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics

Lincoln Dubin — Bellefonte, Pa./Centre Elite Gymnastics

Cole Fallbacher — Kennesaw, Ga./Gymnastics Academy of Atlanta

Blake Freyman — Owings Mills, Md./United Gymnastix

Joseph Hale — Copperas Cove, Texas/Crenshaw Athletic Club

Jesse Hanny — Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics

Ty Herzing — State College, Pa./Centre Elite Gymnastics

Troy Holman — Bakersfield, Calif./Bakersfield Gymnastics Academy

Kiefer Hong — Tomball, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics

Gage Kalley — Roswell, Ga./Roswell Gymnastics

Maksim Kan — Muskego, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center

Tristan Ketting-Olivier — Arroyo Grande, Calif./Central Coast Gymnastics Sports Center

Isaac Koo — Fort Worth, Texas/Lone Star Gymnastics

Nicholas Kosarikov — Spring, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics

Dylan Kramer — State College, Pa./Centre Elite Gymnastics

Zaiden Kyte — Knoxville, Tenn./GymTek Academy

Danila Leykin — Sarasota, Fla./EVO Gymnastics

Rahul Mandava — Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics

Zac Myers — Lutz, Fla./EVO Gymnastics

Uzoma Ojoh — Bradenton, Fla./EVO Gymnastics

Chase Pappas — Franklin, Tenn./Harpeth School of Gymnastics

Justin Park — San Diego, Calif./Agility

Divier Ramos — Methuen, Mass./Interstate Gymnastics

Dante Reive — West Point, N.Y./United States Military Academy

Wyatt Reynolds — Simi Valley, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA

Ty Roderiques — Knoxville, Tenn./GymTek Academy

Nathan Roman — Poway, Calif./Agility

Anthony Ruscheinsky — Summit, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center

Daniel San Juanico — Montgomery, Ill./Premier Gymnastics Academy West

James Sassine — Auburn, Mass./New England Academy of Gymnastics

Connor Schaaf — Cincinnati, Ohio/Queen City Gymnastics

Mick Seyler — Flower Mound, Texas/Southlake Gymnastics Academy

Oleksandr Shybitov — Prospect Heights, Ill./Lakeshore Academy of Art Gymnastics

Hunter Simpson — Palmetto, Fla./EVO Gymnastics

Gavin Thomson — Gaithersburg, Md./Capital Gymnastics National Training Center

Nathan Underhill — Ocononomoc, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center

Jay Watkins — Morristown, Tenn./GymTek Academy