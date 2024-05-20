20 May USA Gymnastics Releases Roster for 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships May 30-June 2
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (May 20, 2024) – Following the 2024 Core Hydration Classic in Hartford, USA Gymnastics on Monday announced the list of athletes qualified to compete at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships May 30-June 2 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
Athletes not currently qualified may petition to request entry into the Championships. Qualifications procedures for the women’s program to the Championships in Texas can be found within the Olympic Games selection procedures. The men’s procedures can be found here.
The lists below does not include athletes who are qualified but who are not anticipated to compete in Fort Worth due to injury or similar circumstances.
Note: per a comment on USA Gymnastics’ X: “Petitions will be announced when/if they are approved!”
Senior Women (42)
Simone Biles — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
Skye Blakely — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Ly Bui — Swisher, Iowa/Great American Gymnastics Express (V, UB)
Jade Carey — Phoenix, Ariz./Oregon State University
Dulcy Caylor — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
Jordan Chiles — Vancouver, Wash./World Champions Centre
Chloe Cho — Canyon Country, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA
Norah Christian — Bremerton, Wash/Cascade Elite West
Nicole Desmond — Wind Gap, Pa./World Champions Centre
Kayla DiCello — Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics
Amelia Disidore — Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express
Gabby Douglas — Anna, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics (V, UB, BB)
Tatum Drusch — White Bear Lake, Minn./Flips Gymnastics
Reese Esponda — Missoula, Mont./World Champions Centre
Addison Fatta — Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics
Kieryn Finnell — Pittsford, N.Y./RGA
Jayla Hang — Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Cambry Haynes — Evergreen, Colo./Adrenaline Gymnastics Academy (V, BB, FX)
Madray Johnson — Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Shilese Jones — Auburn, Wash./Ascend Gymnastics Center
Katelyn Jong — Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Suni Lee — St. Paul, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center (V, BB, FX)
Myli Lew — Belmont, Calif./San Mateo Gymnastics
Kaliya Lincoln — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Eveylynn Lowe — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Nola Matthews — Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Annalisa Milton — Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Malea Milton — Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Zoey Molomo — Frisco, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Marissa Neal — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Brooke Pierson — Canby, Ore./World Champions Centre
Hezly Rivera — Oradell, N.J./WOGA Gymnastics
Joscelyn Roberson — Texarkana, Texas/World Champions Centre
Simone Rose — Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Ashlee Sullivan — Richardson, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Tiana Sumanasekera — Pleasanton, Calif./World Champions Centre
Trinity Thomas — York, Pa./University of Florida
Brynn Torry — Yorktown, Va./World Class Gymnastics (V, FX)
CaMarah Williams — Kansas City, Mo./EDGE Gymnastics – Riverside
Leanne Wong — Overland Park, Kan./University of Florida
Kelise Woolford — Orange, N.J./Buckeye Gymnastics
Lexi Zeiss — Omaha, Neb./Twin City Twisters
Senior Men (34)
Javier Alfonso — Miami, Fla./University of Michigan
Fuzzy Benas — Richmond, Texas/University of Oklahoma
Jeremy Bischoff — Santa Clarita, Calif./Stanford University
Landen Blixt — Fowlerville, Mich./University of Michigan
Cameron Bock — Tustin, Calif./University of Michigan
Crew Bold — Delray Beach, Fla./University of Michigan
Taylor Burkhart — Arvada, Colo./Stanford University
Taylor Christopulos — Layton, Utah/University of Nebraska
Caden Clinton — Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Tate Costa — Narragansett, R.I./University of Illinois
Brandon Dang — San Jose, Calif./University of Illinois
Alex Diab — Hinsdale, Ill./EVO Gymnastics
Ian Gunther — Houston, Texas/Stanford University
Dallas Hale — Frisco, Texas/5280 Gymnastics
Asher Hong — Tomball, Texas/Stanford University
Patrick Hoopes — Lehi, Utah/U.S. Air Force Academy
Paul Juda — Deerfield, Ill./University of Michigan
Joshua Karnes — Erie, Pa./Penn State University
Riley Loos — Folsom, Calif./Stanford University
Brody Malone — Aragon, Ga. /EVO Gymnastics
Kiran Mandava — Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Yul Moldauer — Arvada, Colo./5280 Gymnastics
Stephen Nedoroscik — Worcester, Mass./EVO Gymnastics
Noah Newfeld — Plano, Texas/UC Berkeley
Sam Phillips — Lincoln, Neb./University of Nebraska
Curran Phillips — Naperville, Ill./EVO Gymnastics
David Ramirez — Nipomo, Calif./Central Coast Gymnastics Sports Center
Fred Richard — Stoughton, Mass./University of Michigan
Kai Uemura — Chicago, Ill./Lakeshore Academy
Erich Upton — Richmond, Texas/U.S. Air Force Academy
Colt Walker — Cedar Park, Texas/Stanford University
Donnell Whittenburg — Baltimore, Md./Salto Gymnastics
Shane Wiskus — Spring Park, Minn./EVO Gymnastics
Khoi Young — Bowie, Md./Stanford University
Junior Women (14)
Isabella Anzola — Statham, Ga./Georgia Elite Gymnastics
Harlow Buddendeck — Rochester, N.Y. /RGA
Charleigh Bullock — Spotsylvania, Va./Capital Gymnastics National Training Center
Lavi Crain — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Ally Damelio — San Mateo, Calif./San Mateo Gymnastics
Addy Fulcher — Gastonia, N.C./Bull City Gymnastics
Gabrielle Hardie — Sioux Falls, S.D./Twin City Twisters
Greta Krob — Tipton, Iowa/IGN
Jaysha McClendon — Scottsdale, Ariz./Rebound Gymnastics West
Caroline Moreau — Keller, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics
Claire Pease — Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Maliha Tressel — Eagan, Minn./Twin City Twisters
Tyler Turner — San Jose, Calif./WOGA Gymnastics
Camie Westerman — Frederick, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics
Junior Men (43)
Christian Bart-Williams — Murphy, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Grant Bowers — Taylors, S.C./Hayden’s International Gymnastic Academy
Nartey Brady — Los Ranchos, N.M./Eagle Ridge Gymnastics
Owen Cendana — Frisco, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics
Victor Ciesiun — Philadelphia, Pa./The Gravity Forge Gymnastics
Ethan Cox — Arvada, Colo./5280 Gymnastics
Luke Drummond — Trophy Club, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics
Lincoln Dubin — Bellefonte, Pa./Centre Elite Gymnastics
Cole Fallbacher — Kennesaw, Ga./Gymnastics Academy of Atlanta
Blake Freyman — Owings Mills, Md./United Gymnastix
Joseph Hale — Copperas Cove, Texas/Crenshaw Athletic Club
Jesse Hanny — Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Ty Herzing — State College, Pa./Centre Elite Gymnastics
Troy Holman — Bakersfield, Calif./Bakersfield Gymnastics Academy
Kiefer Hong — Tomball, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Gage Kalley — Roswell, Ga./Roswell Gymnastics
Maksim Kan — Muskego, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center
Tristan Ketting-Olivier — Arroyo Grande, Calif./Central Coast Gymnastics Sports Center
Isaac Koo — Fort Worth, Texas/Lone Star Gymnastics
Nicholas Kosarikov — Spring, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Dylan Kramer — State College, Pa./Centre Elite Gymnastics
Zaiden Kyte — Knoxville, Tenn./GymTek Academy
Danila Leykin — Sarasota, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Rahul Mandava — Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Zac Myers — Lutz, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Uzoma Ojoh — Bradenton, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Chase Pappas — Franklin, Tenn./Harpeth School of Gymnastics
Justin Park — San Diego, Calif./Agility
Divier Ramos — Methuen, Mass./Interstate Gymnastics
Dante Reive — West Point, N.Y./United States Military Academy
Wyatt Reynolds — Simi Valley, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA
Ty Roderiques — Knoxville, Tenn./GymTek Academy
Nathan Roman — Poway, Calif./Agility
Anthony Ruscheinsky — Summit, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center
Daniel San Juanico — Montgomery, Ill./Premier Gymnastics Academy West
James Sassine — Auburn, Mass./New England Academy of Gymnastics
Connor Schaaf — Cincinnati, Ohio/Queen City Gymnastics
Mick Seyler — Flower Mound, Texas/Southlake Gymnastics Academy
Oleksandr Shybitov — Prospect Heights, Ill./Lakeshore Academy of Art Gymnastics
Hunter Simpson — Palmetto, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Gavin Thomson — Gaithersburg, Md./Capital Gymnastics National Training Center
Nathan Underhill — Ocononomoc, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center
Jay Watkins — Morristown, Tenn./GymTek Academy
Photo credits: Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
