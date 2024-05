2024 Xfinity U.S. Championships | Schedule + Everything You Need To Know

2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Who will take the titles in Fort Worth at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships and head to Olympic Trials in Minneapolis? Fasten your seatbelts because there has never been a better time to be a gymnastics fan than now. Five tickets to Paris. A lifetime of memories. And an epic battle for the top spots that will play out live as the insurmountable pressure rises and excitement builds!

The Details

WHEN: May 30-June 2, 2024

WHERE: Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery St., Fort Worth, TX 76107

Schedule:

All times CT and Subject to Change

Event schedule

Thursday, May 30 – 1:30-4:00 p.m. – Junior Men Day 1

Thursday, May 30 – 7:00-9:30 p.m. – Senior Men Day 1

Friday, May 31 – 1:45-3:30 p.m. – Junior Women and Senior Women – Session 1, Day 1

Friday, May 31 – 6:45-9:00 p.m. – Senior Women – Session 2, Day 1

Saturday, June 1 – 1:30-4:00 p.m. – Junior Men Day 2

Saturday, June 1 – 7:00-9:30 p.m. – Senior Men Day 2

Sunday, June 2 – 12:45-2:30 p.m. – Junior Women and Senior Women – Session 1 Day 2

Sunday, June 2 – 5:45-8:00 p.m. – Senior Women – Session 2, Day 2

Broadcast schedule

Saturday, June 1 – Senior Men Day 1 – CNBC (Tape Delay) – 11:00-1:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 1 – Senior Women Session 2, Day 1 – CNBC (Tape Delay) – 1:30-4:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 1 – Senior Men Day 2 – CNBC LIVE – 7:00-9:30 p.m.

– 7:00-9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 – Senior Men Day 2 – CNBC (Tape Delay) – 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 2 – Senior Women Session 2, Day 2 – NBC LIVE – 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Streaming schedule

Podium Training – FlipNow.TV

Tuesday, May 28 – 4:00-6:30 p.m. – Senior Men

Wednesday, May 29 – 9:00-11:30 a.m. – Junior Men

Wednesday, May 29 – 2:30-5:00 p.m. – Junior Women & Senior Women Session 1

Wednesday, May 29 – 5:00-7:30 p.m. – Senior Women Session

Competition

Thursday, May 30 – 1:30-4:00 p.m. – Junior Men Day 1 – USA Gymnastics YouTube

Thursday, May 30 – 7:00-9:30 p.m. – Senior Men Day 1 – TBA

Friday, May 31 – 1:45-3:30 p.m. – Junior Women & Senior Women Session 1, Day 1 – USA Gymnastics YouTube

Friday, May 31 – 7:00-9:00 p.m. – Senior Women Session 2, Day 1 – TBA

Saturday, June 1 – 1:30-4:00 p.m. – Junior Men Day 2 – USA Gymnastics YouTube

Saturday, June 1 – 7:00-9:30 p.m. – Senior Men Day 2 – TBA (in the U.S.); USA Gymnastics YouTube (outside the U.S.)

Sunday, June 2 – 12:30-2:30 p.m. – Junior Women & Senior Women Session 1, Day 2 – USA Gymnastics YouTube

Sunday, June 2 – 6:00-8:00 p.m. – Senior Women Session 2, Day 2 – TBA (in the U.S.); USA Gymnastics YouTube (outside the U.S.)

Live Results: Men | Women