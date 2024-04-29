2024 Women’s European Championships: 6 Storylines to Follow

by Anna Rose Johnson

This year, the 2024 European Championships are taking place in Rimini, Italy, and it’s going to be exciting! The men’s competition took place on April 24-28, and the women’s event will be held on May 2-5. The full schedule, athlete roster, and streaming information can be found here.

Here are 6 Storylines We Have Our Eyes on in Rimini!

1. Bars showdown:

Olympic Champion Nina Derwael of Belgium is back! She unfortunately had to miss key competitions in 2023 due to injuries, but she returned for the 2024 World Cup circuit, where she qualified to the Paris Olympics with her noteworthy performances. But Derwael isn’t the only one to watch on uneven bars—longtime bars contender Becky Downie of Great Britain will be competing as well, so expect an incredible showing on this apparatus!

2. Twins reunited:

Italian sisters Alice & Asia D’Amato will be competing together again! Asia had to withdraw from the 2023 Worlds (where Alice competed) due to a torn ACL and meniscus, but she’s slated to compete here alongside Alice. They’re a powerful duo who bring an unmistakeable energy to the arena, and we can’t wait to see them compete!

3. A team battle:

The women’s team final is shaping up to be an epic showdown! Great Britain has put together a remarkable team of veterans (including Becky Downie, Georgia-Mae Fenton, and Alice Kinsella) that will look to take home the gold, although they are now without Ondine Achampong, who sadly just announced that she has torn an ACL). But the French team is fresh off their World team bronze medal last fall in Antwerp, and their Europeans team is stacked with talent, including Lorette Charpy, Coline Devillard, and Marine Boyer. And you also can’t count out Italy, competing in their home country!

4. Will Romania shine again?

Although Romania has not enjoyed the strongest international showing in recent years, they will be sending a team that includes Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, both of whom were part of the World team last year that helped Romania qualify an Olympic team for the first time since 2012. (Sabrina even finished fourth in the Antwerp floor final, so she’s one to watch!)

5. An Olympic slot:

In Rimini, there will be an opportunity for a competitor to earn her berth to the Olympics! As long as the athlete (or her country) hasn’t already qualified a slot by other methods, the highest-ranked athlete in either the all-around qualifications or finals has the chance to stamp her ticket to Paris.

6. Keep an eye on the next generation:

The junior women will be taking to the competition floor on May 3 for their apparatus qualification round (that includes the AA and team final). These gymnasts are the next generation of European champions, so keep your eyes open for future stars!