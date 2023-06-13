2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Coming To The Twin Cities
The road to Paris will officially make a stop in the Twin Cities next summer as the Target Center in Minneapolis plays host to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. The competition will be held June 27-30.
At the conclusion of competition, USA Gymnastics will announce the 2024 Olympic Team for artistic gymnastics live in front of the Target Center audience.
“There is no bigger stage for gymnastics in this country than the Olympic Trials,” USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung said. “With world-class venues in a compact urban environment and an incredible track record of successfully hosting large-scale events, Minneapolis is an ideal location. We look forward to hosting fans from across the country for an unforgettable nine days of gymnastics competition and celebration.”
While 2024 will mark the first time for Minneapolis to host the Olympic Trials in gymnastics, the Greater Minneapolis region boasts a rich history of hosting world-class events, including NFL Super Bowl LII, NCAA Men’s Final Four, NCAA Women’s Final Four, ESPN Summer X Games, and Ryder Cup, as well as the Olympic Trials for curling and the Paralympic Trials for swimming and track & field. Additional events surrounding Gymnastics City USA festivities include the FlipZone fan interaction area and the 2024 USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where legends reunite.
All-session tickets for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics are on sale now online at usagymolympictrials.com. Ticket sales for the accompanying USA Gymnastics Championships and registration for the 2024 National Congress and Trade Show will open early next year.
The speculation began back in May when Olympic All-Around Champion and Saint Paul, MN native Suni Lee paid a visit to Minnesota Governor Timothy Walz, who posted a photo on his instagram with the caption: “Minnesota athletes like @sunisalee are writing sports history – and we’re working to keep that winning streak going by bringing sports like the gymnastics Olympic trials to the Twin Cities.”
Lee, who spent the last two years competing for the University of Auburn, has stated her plans to make a run for Paris. Another notable Minnesota native expected to try for 2024 is Tokyo Olympian Shane Wiskus, who was a 3-time NCAA Champion at the University of Minnesota.
The competition will help determine which five gymnasts (plus alternates) will achieve a lifelong dream and be named to what is often described as the hardest team in the world to make.
Three years ago the Olympic Trials were held in St. Louis with a recording-breaking number of fans in attendance for the final day of competition (20,815 to be exact) to witness the announcement of the Tokyo Olympic Team.
On the women’s side, Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum were named to the team, while MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey were named as individuals. Chiles, Carey and Lee have all announced their plans to train for Tokyo and while there is no official word from Biles yet (her rep tells us she is still making her decision), Biles has been spotted in the gym in photos and videos posted by teammates.
On the men’s side, Sam Mikulak, Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus were named to the team, while Alec Yoder was named as an individual. Mikulak and Yoder have since retired but Malone, Moldauer and Wiskus all have their sights set on Paris 2024.
The rhythmic and trampoline teams will be announced at the conclusion of the USA Gymnastics Championships. Beginning June 22, 2024, the Minneapolis Convention Center will be the site of the USA Gymnastics Championships, featuring rhythmic gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics, and trampoline & tumbling; the USAG National Congress and Trade Show; and the USA Gymnastics for All National Championships & Gymfest.
Inside Gymnastics will be on the scene for all of the action in the lead up to the Games and there to cover all the stars and storylines in Paris.
Photo credits: Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics and ASM Global
