2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Coming To The Twin Cities

The road to Paris will officially make a stop in the Twin Cities next summer as the Target Center in Minneapolis plays host to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. The competition will be held June 27-30.

At the conclusion of competition, USA Gymnastics will announce the 2024 Olympic Team for artistic gymnastics live in front of the Target Center audience.

“There is no bigger stage for gymnastics in this country than the Olympic Trials,” USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung said. “With world-class venues in a compact urban environment and an incredible track record of successfully hosting large-scale events, Minneapolis is an ideal location. We look forward to hosting fans from across the country for an unforgettable nine days of gymnastics competition and celebration.”

While 2024 will mark the first time for Minneapolis to host the Olympic Trials in gymnastics, the Greater Minneapolis region boasts a rich history of hosting world-class events, including NFL Super Bowl LII, NCAA Men’s Final Four, NCAA Women’s Final Four, ESPN Summer X Games, and Ryder Cup, as well as the Olympic Trials for curling and the Paralympic Trials for swimming and track & field. Additional events surrounding Gymnastics City USA festivities include the FlipZone fan interaction area and the 2024 USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where legends reunite.

All-session tickets for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics are on sale now online at usagymolympictrials.com. Ticket sales for the accompanying USA Gymnastics Championships and registration for the 2024 National Congress and Trade Show will open early next year.

The speculation began back in May when Olympic All-Around Champion and Saint Paul, MN native Suni Lee paid a visit to Minnesota Governor Timothy Walz, who posted a photo on his instagram with the caption: “Minnesota athletes like @sunisalee are writing sports history – and we’re working to keep that winning streak going by bringing sports like the gymnastics Olympic trials to the Twin Cities.”