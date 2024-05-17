17 May Things Are About to Heat Up In Hartford | 2024 Core Hydration Classic | + Schedule
Things Are About to Heat Up In Hartford at the Core Hydration Classic
By Megan Roth with Christy Sandmaier contributing
15 Olympic Medals
62 World Medals
11 Pan Am Games Medals
…represented at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic!
With the most decorated field in history about to take the floor in Hartford – Biles, Lee, Douglas, Carey, Jones, Blakely, Wong, Chiles, Roberson, DiCello, McClain, Thomas (just to name a few) – for the 2024 Core Hydration Classic, we put together our top 6 list of storylines to follow (knowing there could easily be a million more)!
Keep scrolling for schedule, rosters and more!
1. Olympic All-Around Champions Showdown:
For the first time in women’s gymnastics history, three Olympic All-Around champions will compete together in the same meet!
After missing out on Winter Cup due to COVID, three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas made her comeback at American Classic on April 27. Gabby will look to improve her scores in order to qualify to Championships in the All-Around and prove she has the endurance and confidence to contend for an Olympic spot and her third Olympic team! For more on Gabby, click here!
Coming off of her historic, record-setting comeback in 2023, 7-time Olympic medalist and 30-time (23 gold) World Medalist Simone Biles will make her 2024 debut here! While Simone has so many skills to choose from, one of the biggest questions surrounding her skill repertoire is what vaults she will do. Will she go for the Yurchenko double pike after falling on it at the 2023 World vault final? If she does it, will coach Laurent Landi stand in for safety (and a ridiculous 0.5 deduction)? Could she try the Amanar, the vault she hasn’t competed since Tokyo? The Cheng is her most consistent, high-scoring option, but maybe she’ll try the Biles – she hasn’t competed it since 2018, but Cecile Landi reported to the All Things Gymnastics Podcast that she is training it.
The biggest questions surrounding 2020 champ Suni Lee focus on her health, and if she’ll opt to compete in the All-Around in Hartford. (And, does she really need to?) What will her bars composition and Start Value be? Will she try the Jaeger-full after falling on it at Winter Cup? After all that the 2020 Olympic Champ has endured over the last year, it’s remarkable that she’s even back on the competition floor and on a path to challenge for a spot on the 2024 team. After a kidney illness cut her NCAA season short at Auburn last year, Lee has been on a roller coaster of a ride. At one point, swelling from her illness was so bad that the uneven bars great couldn’t even get in her grips to chalk up. She also found herself battling not only the physical ailments of the illness, but the mental anguish that comes along with it that resulted in some depression. Just to make it back to a competitive level is an achievement. But Lee not only made it back, she learned new skills along the way, including a full-twisting Jaeger release on uneven bars that will be named for her if she completes it in a World Cup or the Olympics.
In podium training at Winter Cup, she was looking confident and sharp as she landed skill after skill and did it with her typical polish and style. But in competition, she struggled. Two falls on uneven bars followed by another on beam left the Olympic Champ looking temporarily dismayed and audiences stunned. We wish everyone could have seen her in podium training to know just how sharp she actually looked and to know that the potential to make this 2024 Olympic team is absolutely, without a doubt, a real possibility.
Lee, who competed vault (13.250) and beam (meet high 14.300) at the American Classic, has already qualified on two events to the U.S. Championships with the opportunity to petition to compete all four, or she could go for all four here. With a little more time, continued healing, pacing, and a focus on her overall health, we have no doubt Lee is a top contender for this team.
2. Wild Card:
After not making the Worlds team in 2023, Jordan Chiles hasn’t competed since the 2023 Pan-American Games, and with injuries delaying her 2024 competitive debut, she remains a wild card in the Olympic selection process right now. She said previously that she didn’t have enough time between the 2023 NCAA and Elite seasons to feel completely comfortable and prepared for her Elite competitions. Will the year-long break bring her back to the Jordan we saw in 2021 and 2022? Will the nagging injuries that have kept her out of the 2024 season so far play a role in Hartford? If anyone has the power to surprise the entire field (and selection committee) it’s Chiles, and as she told the media in February at National Team Camp, “I’m that girl” – and ready to fight for the podium once again doing her gymnastics on her terms.
3. From NCAA to Elite:
Konnor McClain, Jade Carey, and Leanne Wong have competed by far the most out of anyone else in the field this season, but how will they transition their college routines to Elite?
Konnor definitely holds the biggest question mark out of this group. The 2022 U.S. All-Around Champion missed out on Worlds in 2022 due to injury and did not compete in 2023. Additionally, she is not yet qualified to U.S. Championships in Fort Worth and this is her last chance to do so. At LSU, Konnor competed Elite-level skills like her full-in bars dismount and double layout on floor, but did not compete vault, and took her triple series on beam out early in the season. Will she come back with the difficulty she showed in 2022 and the consistency she found in college? The key with Konnor has always been confidence and belief in herself, and at LSU, she seems to have re-captured her self-assurance and the joy for what she’s doing. Konnor’s comeback was one we didn’t envision a year ago and she’s one of the top headlines here.
Although she had a disappointing Elite season in 2023, throughout this NCAA season, it was clear Jade had a plan to peak at the right time, just competing bars and beam for the majority of the season. At NCAAs, she came in second in the All-Around, and at American Classic, she won the All-Around with a 55.000. Her vault and floor are definitely upgradable, but when will she show those upgrades? Classic could be the time to roll them out – or as she’s done all year, she could pace herself heading all the way to Trials and what she hopes is a second berth on an Olympic team and chance to defend her gold medal on floor.
CEO and student-athlete by day, Leanne has been the steady third All-Arounder for both the 2022 and 2023 Worlds teams, but with the ultra-competitive field this year, she might need some upgrades to earn that spot again. At Winter Cup, Kayla DiCello won the All-Around with a huge 56.850. What routines will Leanne show and will she be just as consistent as we saw from her in college? She had the season of her life in 2023 and is without question one of the most artistic gymnasts in the entire field on every event. She would truly love to make her case early in Hartford to launch her 2024 Olympic dream.
4. Olympic Pressure Rising:
All of the athletes competing here have their own set of goals, and enormous pressure will certainly come with such a competitive field lighting up the floor. Who will thrive in the pressure to show their best gymnastics and take the top spot? As the lead up for U.S. Championships and Olympic Trials, Classic is very important for athletes aiming to make their confidence and consistency stand out early in the Olympic selection process. The pressure will only increase from here and we’re about to see who’s ready (and who’s not) live from the arena floor.
5. First-year Seniors Break Out:
Although the returning Olympic champions are capturing the majority of the headlines here, an incredible class of first year seniors will make their Senior U.S. Classic debuts this weekend. We’ve seen big things from Hezly Rivera, Jayla Hang, Simone Rose, Kieryn Finnell, and Reese Esponda last year and so far this season. What will they show at Classic? Is there a breakout star in the mix? Crazy things can happen in an Olympic year and the newcomers are more than ready to write a few headlines of their own.
6. The Contenders
Looking to continue their momentum and make their case this weekend for one of the five tickets to Paris will also be two-time World team gold medalist and World All-Around medalist (silver in 2022 and bronze in 2023) Shilese Jones, two-time World team gold medalist Skye Blakely, 2020 Olympic alternate and 2023 Pan American Games All-Around Champion Kayla DiCello, and 2023 Pan American Games team and floor champion Kaliya Lincoln, along with 2023 World team gold medalist Joscelyn Roberson, who is on her way back from a leg injury sustained at the 2023 Worlds right before team finals (she qualified for vault finals but had to withdraw).
All of them are very much in the mix, with Jones absolutely leading the way. A spot is all but hers in Paris, she just has to do what she’s done the entire quad – stay calm and do her own gymnastics. On Friday morning just before podium training she told us her goals in Hartford were to: “Just to have a clean, healthy competition and hit four for four. [I’m] showcasing an upgrade – a whole new bar routine actually, and you know, just having fun with it. It’s the first competition with all the athletes coming back and I’m super excited to be competing with Gabby, especially, and just having fun, just getting my feet wet and boosting my confidence going into the next competition.”
Things are about to heat up in Hartford, and we’re right here for all of it.
Photos by Ricardo Bufolin and Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
The Details
WHEN: May 17-18, 2024
WHERE: XL Center, Hartford, CT
LIVE SCORES: Click here
SCHEDULE:
(Times are eastern and subject to change.)
- Podium Training – FlipNow.TV
Friday, May 17
2:00-4:30 p.m. ET – HOPES Championships – FlipNow.TV
7:00-9:30 p.m. ET – Junior Women – USA Gymnastics’ YouTube channel
Saturday, May 18
2:00-4:00 p.m. ET – Senior Women Session 1 – USA Gymnastics’ YouTube channel
7:00-9:00 p.m. ET – Senior Women Session 2 – Peacock (within the U.S.); USA Gymnastics’ YouTube channel (outside the U.S.)
Photo credits: Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
