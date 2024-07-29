U.S. Men Win Historic Bronze; Japan Wins Gold

Hollywood called up the U.S. Men’s Team. And they answered.

For the first time since 2008, Team USA captured an Olympic team medal, standing on the medal podium with bronze around their necks Monday night in Bercy Arena.

Following an up and down competition in Qualifications on Saturday, the team of Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik, and Frederick Richard posted a score of 257.793 during the Team Final and the rest is now officially history. 16 years and so many tries, so many fifth place finishes until finally a place on the Olympic podium was theirs once again.

2023 World Team Champion Japan won gold with a 259.594 and China claimed the silver medal with its score of 259.062. China, who led most of the way, posted their highest team scores in pommel horse, rings, and parallel bars, but placed seventh on vault and high bar. Japan fought throughout and in the final rotation when China’s Su Weide fell twice off high bar, Japan capitalized and captured gold.

Starting on rings, Team USA was consistent throughout the competition hitting 18 for 18 routines and bringing an energy and fire to the floor we didn’t see Saturday. On vault, Juda, who has emerged as a headliner and leader this week for the team, stuck the landing and from there, it was as if this team knew it was about to be a great night.

“I was completely blacked out while I was running down the runway,” Juda said. “I hit the table, and I just said, ‘Alright, just hold it, just don’t fall. Just please don’t fall.’ Next thing I know, the ground’s at my feet, and I stuck it at the Olympic Games,” he said.

Routine after routine, rotation after rotation they rallied, purposely bringing an NCAA atmosphere to the floor (all five compete or have competed NCAA Men’s Gymnastics) and focusing on their gymnastics and support of each other.

“We told each other, ‘ok, we’re going to just treat this like an NCAA Championships,” Malone said in the Mixed Zone of the difference between Saturday and tonight. “We’ve all been there. It’s literally just an NCAA competition. That was our approach going into it, and it worked.”

Battling it out with Ukraine and Great Britain throughout the night, following a stellar performance on high bar from Malone, who fell twice on the event in Qualifications, the momentum continued to build with bronze in site. Richard delivered big on floor, setting the team up for their third place finish — but knowing that pommel horse stood right in front of their opportunity to seize the moment and claim that spot on the podium. It was unprecedented pressure like no other and not only did they rise to the occasion, they wrote a piece of history.

Juda (who was pumping his fist DURING his dismount) and Malone hit, bringing up Nedoroscik. And in the only event he competes, as the final competitor on horse in the entire competition, Nedoroscik delivered the biggest routine of his life. He knew it. The crowd knew it. And his team, following all of the doubters and all of the history and all of the drive and determination to get to this place, knew it. A place on the podium and forever as Olympic bronze medalists.

Next up for the men is the All-Around competition, which will include Richard and Juda. Competition is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31.