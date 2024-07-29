29 Jul U.S. Men Win Historic Bronze; Japan Wins Gold
- Dates: July 27 – August 5
- Venue: Bercy Arena
- TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
TV Broadcasts + Streaming Info
- Primetime coverage featuring marquee events will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.
- The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.
- Live and tape-delayed coverage of gymnastics will be shown on the following TV channels: NBC, USA Network and E!
The Schedule
Gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27.
Hollywood called up the U.S. Men’s Team. And they answered.
For the first time since 2008, Team USA captured an Olympic team medal, standing on the medal podium with bronze around their necks Monday night in Bercy Arena.
Following an up and down competition in Qualifications on Saturday, the team of Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik, and Frederick Richard posted a score of 257.793 during the Team Final and the rest is now officially history. 16 years and so many tries, so many fifth place finishes until finally a place on the Olympic podium was theirs once again.
2023 World Team Champion Japan won gold with a 259.594 and China claimed the silver medal with its score of 259.062. China, who led most of the way, posted their highest team scores in pommel horse, rings, and parallel bars, but placed seventh on vault and high bar. Japan fought throughout and in the final rotation when China’s Su Weide fell twice off high bar, Japan capitalized and captured gold.
Starting on rings, Team USA was consistent throughout the competition hitting 18 for 18 routines and bringing an energy and fire to the floor we didn’t see Saturday. On vault, Juda, who has emerged as a headliner and leader this week for the team, stuck the landing and from there, it was as if this team knew it was about to be a great night.
“I was completely blacked out while I was running down the runway,” Juda said. “I hit the table, and I just said, ‘Alright, just hold it, just don’t fall. Just please don’t fall.’ Next thing I know, the ground’s at my feet, and I stuck it at the Olympic Games,” he said.
Routine after routine, rotation after rotation they rallied, purposely bringing an NCAA atmosphere to the floor (all five compete or have competed NCAA Men’s Gymnastics) and focusing on their gymnastics and support of each other.
“We told each other, ‘ok, we’re going to just treat this like an NCAA Championships,” Malone said in the Mixed Zone of the difference between Saturday and tonight. “We’ve all been there. It’s literally just an NCAA competition. That was our approach going into it, and it worked.”
Battling it out with Ukraine and Great Britain throughout the night, following a stellar performance on high bar from Malone, who fell twice on the event in Qualifications, the momentum continued to build with bronze in site. Richard delivered big on floor, setting the team up for their third place finish — but knowing that pommel horse stood right in front of their opportunity to seize the moment and claim that spot on the podium. It was unprecedented pressure like no other and not only did they rise to the occasion, they wrote a piece of history.
Juda (who was pumping his fist DURING his dismount) and Malone hit, bringing up Nedoroscik. And in the only event he competes, as the final competitor on horse in the entire competition, Nedoroscik delivered the biggest routine of his life. He knew it. The crowd knew it. And his team, following all of the doubters and all of the history and all of the drive and determination to get to this place, knew it. A place on the podium and forever as Olympic bronze medalists.
Next up for the men is the All-Around competition, which will include Richard and Juda. Competition is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31.
Next Up! All-Around Final
Zhang Boheng established himself as the front runner for the All-Around title here, scoring an impressive score above 88! Oka Shinnosuke showed up majorly in his first major senior All-Around competition, showing his true potential for a medal in the All-Around. Hashimoto did not have his best day in the All-Around here. He very well could challenge Zhang for the gold, but he will need to put a compete performance together to make that happen.
Floor Final
Notably missing: Harry Hepworth (Great Britain – 2022 world finalist who scored as high as 14.900 this year), Nicola Bartolini (Italy – 2021 World Champion)
For a lot of the day, it was looking like Artem Dolgopyat, the defending Olympic Floor Champion, might not qualify to the Floor Final in Paris. However, he was able to sneak into the final in 7th place.
Pommel Horse Final
Notably missing: Ahmad Abu Al-Soud (Jordan – 2022 World Silver Medalist and 2023 World Bronze Medalist)
Pommel Horse will be one of the most stacked, competitive finals in Paris, with all of the qualifiers having a legitimate shot at a medal!
Rings Final
Notably missing: Ibrahim Colak (Turkey – 2019 World Champion)
Although both easily qualified for the final, Zou Jingyuan qualified ahead of his teammate Liu Yang (2020 Olympic Gold Medalist, 2014 & 2023 World Champion).
Vault Final
Notably missing: Adem Asil (Turkey – 2020 Olympic Vault Finalist)
Just 0.1 separate the 2nd through 7th qualifiers to the vault final!
Parallel Bars Final
Notably missing: Carlos Yulo (Philippines – 2021 World Silver Medalist, 2022 World Bronze Medalist)
Even though it took over a 15 to even qualify for the parallel bars final, Zou Jingyuan scored close to a point higher than the next highest qualifier!
High Bar Final
Notably missing: Hashimoto Daiki (Japan – 2020 Olympic Champion & 2023 World Champion), Brody Malone (USA – 2022 World Champion), Milad Karimi (Kazakhstan – 2020 Olympic finalist & two-time World finalist), Arthur Nory Mariano (Brazil – 2019 World Champion)
High bar was absolutely brutal in qualifications with many medal contenders having rough falls. The door is now open for a new star to emerge on high bar!
Photo credits: Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
