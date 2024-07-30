Redemption Achieved! USA Wins Gold, Italy Silver, Brazil Bronze in the Women’s Team Final

As soon as the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team was announced in Minneapolis last month, the team of returning Tokyo Olympians Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey, along with Olympic newcomer Hezly Rivera, deemed Paris their redemption tour. It set up an early expectation of greatness, gold and the ultimate goal on the world’s biggest stage. Today, not only did they certainly achieve redemption at the Paris Olympic Games, winning the Team Gold medal by a huge margin of 5.802 over second place Italy with a score of 171.296, they rose beautifully to the occasion, meeting every challenge, erasing the doubts, and creating aura that could be felt across Bercy Arena. And they had fun doing it.

“I think this team has definitely been through a lot,” Suni Lee noted in the press conference following the competition. “We had so many expectations on us this time, but I think we did exactly what we were supposed to. We went out there and we had fun with it, and I think that’s the most important thing.”

Team USA started on vault where Chiles, Carey (who has been struggling with illness all week), and Biles nailed their vaults — Chiles with a Yurchenko double, Carey and Biles with the Cheng. On bars, once again, Chiles, Biles, and Lee remained steady, hitting their routines with undeniable confidence. On beam, Chiles opened the rotation with a fall on her front mount, but Lee (who scored a huge 14.6) and Biles stayed composed and competed huge routines for Team USA. Lee, Chiles, and Biles finished the meet out on floor, leaving no question who the top team in the world was.

And when the results were official, the crowd in Paris roared as Team USA climbed on the floor to wave the American flag, soaking in the moment they had been waiting to celebrate for three years. Not only did Team USA miss out on gold in Tokyo, but they also performed in front of the smallest audience due to Covid restrictions. The cheering fans and the electricity inside Bercy Arena made all the difference here, and this team will long be remembered for their determination and tenacity – each with a story framed by overcoming incredible adversity by rising to the pinnacle of their sport and their personal goals time and time again.

“I’m just really extremely grateful to be a part of this team and not being able to do team competition in the last Olympics,” said Carey. “This was everything and more to me, and I’m just really proud of every single one of us for overcoming something before or during this trip to get where we are today.”

With team gold secured, Biles officially became the most decorated U.S. gymnast in the history of the Olympic Games with eight medals, and total of 38 in Olympic and World Championship competition. It’s something she said she doesn’t consider.

“I don’t keep count. I don’t keep stats,” she said. “I just go out here and do what I’m supposed to, and I’m doing what I love and enjoying it. That’s really all that matters to me. Yes, it’s amazing now that I hear it, but I don’t think I’ll truly understand the depth of it until I walk away from the sport. You never know because we still have a couple more competitions here, so I’m trying to focus on that.

“The pressure was so on for us to win gold, so we just did what we were supposed to do. Even going into tonight, we did what we were supposed to, but it just felt a little bit different. It was super exciting. We had fun. We enjoyed each other’s time out there, and we just did our gymnastics.”

Team Italy, made up of Angela Andreoli, Alice D’Amato, Giorgia Villa, Manila Esposito, and Elisa Iorio won its first Olympic Team medal since 1928 in an incredible fashion, nailing their routines with gorgeous execution. Besides one uncharacteristic error from Esposito on floor, Italy hit all of their routines confidently to secure their silver medal finish.

Brazil showed just how much they can fight today to win their bronze medal, the first ever Olympic team medal for Brazil. After taking a rough fall in bars warmups that left her with a black eye and bleeding eyebrow, Flavia Saraiva came through for Brazil on bars, beam, floor, and vault. Along with Rebeca Andrade, Saraiva was Brazil’s MVP, toughing it out for her team and her dreams. Even with a fall on beam, Brazil (Julia Soares, Jade Barbosa, and Loraine Olivera along with Saraiva and Andrade) was able to rally to outscore Great Britain by 0.234 to claim the bronze. Team GB had a phenomenal competition, especially after having a rough Qualification round and overall depleted team due to injuries.

Next up for the women is the All-Around competition, which will include Biles, Lee and Andrade. Competition is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 1st.