The Field is Set! Headliners for Women’s Finals in Paris

Team USA came through once again today to lead the team standings heading into the final! Italy, China, and Brazil also impressed, placing in the top four after qualifications. After many years of Chinese teams having huge potential, but coming up short in competition, China scored big today! Even with two falls on beam, China is in third heading into the Team Final. Less than four tenths separate Italy, China, and Brazil – the battle for medals will be intense!

Even though Japan competed with just four gymnasts instead of the usual five, Team Japan easily qualified for the Team Final. Team Canada was ecstatic to qualify for the Team Final after missing out last year. This will be Canada’s first team final in 12 years! Great Britain had a rough qualifications on bars, but the scores reset after qualifications so Team GB can reset to try to defend their Team Olympic medal from Tokyo. Rounding out the top 8 is Romania who is competing in their first Olympics back as a team since 2012!

Multiple falls across bars, beam, and floor in qualifications mean France will not compete in its home Team Final. This is devastating for the team that won the World Team Bronze medal less than a year ago in Antwerp.