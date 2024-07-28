28 Jul The Field is Set! Headliners for Women’s Finals in Paris
The field is set! Here are the 8 teams, 24 All-Arounders, and 8 (or 9) athletes per event qualified to Women’s finals in Paris.
Team Final
Team USA came through once again today to lead the team standings heading into the final! Italy, China, and Brazil also impressed, placing in the top four after qualifications. After many years of Chinese teams having huge potential, but coming up short in competition, China scored big today! Even with two falls on beam, China is in third heading into the Team Final. Less than four tenths separate Italy, China, and Brazil – the battle for medals will be intense!
Even though Japan competed with just four gymnasts instead of the usual five, Team Japan easily qualified for the Team Final. Team Canada was ecstatic to qualify for the Team Final after missing out last year. This will be Canada’s first team final in 12 years! Great Britain had a rough qualifications on bars, but the scores reset after qualifications so Team GB can reset to try to defend their Team Olympic medal from Tokyo. Rounding out the top 8 is Romania who is competing in their first Olympics back as a team since 2012!
Multiple falls across bars, beam, and floor in qualifications mean France will not compete in its home Team Final. This is devastating for the team that won the World Team Bronze medal less than a year ago in Antwerp.
All-Around Final
Notably missing: Melanie de Jesus dos Santos – France. Melanie has always had huge potential in the All-Around, but has had trouble hitting consistently. With big mistakes on bars, beam, and floor, today was just not her day.
Vault Final
Notably missing: Coline Devillard – France, 2022 World Vault Bronze Medalist; Ming Gherardi Van-Eijken – France, 2024 European Bronze Medalist; Alexa Moreno – Mexico, 2018 World Bronze Medalist & 7-time World and Olympic Vault Finalist
Bars Final
Notably missing: Rebeca Andrade – Brazil, 2021 World Bars Silver Medalist
Beam Final
Notably missing: Ellie Black – Canada, 2022 World Beam Silver Medalist & 6-time World and Olympic Beam Finalist; Kaylia Nemour – Algeria, scored as high as 14.600 this year; Pauline Schaefer-Betz – Germany, 2017 World Beam Champion, 2021 World Silver Medalist, 2015 World Bronze Medalist; Qiu Qiyuan – China, scored as high as 15.500 this year; Sanne Wevers – Netherlands, 2016 Olympic Beam Champion
Floor Final
Notably missing: Jade Carey – USA, 2020 Olympic Floor Champion
Carey had landed out of bounds multiple times and balked on her last pass, just performing a front tuck through to back tuck that she rolled out of. After the competition, she told Olympics.com, “I just haven’t been feeling well the past few days and haven’t been able to eat or anything.” Her dad and coach, Brian Carey missed podium training on Thursday due to illness. After floor, she was able to bounce back to qualify for the vault final.
Photo credits: Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
