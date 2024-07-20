10 Fun Facts About Paris 2024 and Gymnastics in Paris

Gymnastics in Paris

1) Returning Olympians. 79 of the 191 artistic gymnasts competing in Paris are returning Olympians – 47 in MAG and 32 in WAG. Max Whitlock (Great Britain), Andreas Toba (Germany), Igor Radivilov (Ukraine), Artur Davtyan (Armenia), and Ellie Black (Canada) will become four-time Olympians in Paris. Becky Downie (Great Britain) and Jade Barbosa (Brazil) competed at the 2008 Beijing Olympics 16 years ago!

2) Youngest and oldest teams. With an average age of 17.2, Team Romania will be the youngest Women’s team and Team USA (22.2) will be the youngest Men’s team in Paris. Team Netherlands (27.6) and Teams China and Spain (27) will be the oldest teams in Paris. The US women’s team is the oldest since 1952.

3) NCAA athletes in Paris. 22 artistic gymnasts competing in Paris are current or former NCAA athletes – 13 women and 9 men. Read more about the NCAA gymnasts competing in Paris here!