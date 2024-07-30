Pommel Horse Star Stephen Nedoroscik Secures Team USA’s First Olympic Team Medal in 16 Years!

“I mean, any competition, I feel pressure. But like I said earlier, I do my best to take that pressure, turn it into excitement, you know, don’t let the nerves get to you. I’ve done this a million times at this point and I just tried my hardest to enjoy every moment of that routine.”

Before last night, Team USA had not won an Olympic Team medal since the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. In Paris, Team USA hit 18 for 18 routines to secure their bronze medal finish.

On the sidelines, fans were obsessed with Stephen as he remained locked in, visualizing the routine he knew he could do.

“I probably visualized it 100 times [during] this competition, the whole routine. I saw myself hitting. Sometimes you get those intrusive thoughts, oh, maybe you screwed this one up. But then I’m like, no, I’m gonna hit this routine.”

For many years, Stephen would wear goggles on pommel horse, but now he takes his glasses off to do his routine. Without them, he can see what’s happening, but he says being able to see doesn’t matter much.

“I can see what I’m doing, but, honestly speaking, I don’t think I actually use my eyes on pommels. It’s all feeling. I see with my hands.”

Stephen is becoming an American icon on social media and we are so excited for the hype men’s gymnastics is getting!