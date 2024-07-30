30 Jul Pommel Horse Star Stephen Nedoroscik Secures Team USA’s First Olympic Team Medal in 16 Years!
- Dates: July 27 – August 5
- Venue: Bercy Arena
- TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
TV Broadcasts + Streaming Info
- Primetime coverage featuring marquee events will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.
- The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.
- Live and tape-delayed coverage of gymnastics will be shown on the following TV channels: NBC, USA Network and E!
The Schedule
Gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27.
Look for our preview, stars and storylines throughout the Games on InsideGym.com
By Megan Roth
Brought to Paris to do pommel horse and only pommel horse, Stephen Nedoroscik sat on the sidelines for the first two and a half hours of the Men’s Team Final. When it became his time to perform, as the last routine for Team USA, he delivered.
Stephen Nedoroscik had to score big on pommel horse for Team USA in the last rotation…— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2024
AND HE DID. 🤯
📺: NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/hkhiHpovyh
“I mean, any competition, I feel pressure. But like I said earlier, I do my best to take that pressure, turn it into excitement, you know, don’t let the nerves get to you. I’ve done this a million times at this point and I just tried my hardest to enjoy every moment of that routine.”
Before last night, Team USA had not won an Olympic Team medal since the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. In Paris, Team USA hit 18 for 18 routines to secure their bronze medal finish.
On the sidelines, fans were obsessed with Stephen as he remained locked in, visualizing the routine he knew he could do.
“I probably visualized it 100 times [during] this competition, the whole routine. I saw myself hitting. Sometimes you get those intrusive thoughts, oh, maybe you screwed this one up. But then I’m like, no, I’m gonna hit this routine.”
For many years, Stephen would wear goggles on pommel horse, but now he takes his glasses off to do his routine. Without them, he can see what’s happening, but he says being able to see doesn’t matter much.
“I can see what I’m doing, but, honestly speaking, I don’t think I actually use my eyes on pommels. It’s all feeling. I see with my hands.”
Stephen is becoming an American icon on social media and we are so excited for the hype men’s gymnastics is getting!
Stephen has another opportunity to bring home a medal in the pommel horse final on Saturday August 3rd at 11:15 am ET. He placed second in qualifications and has the potential to win gold!
Photo credits: Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
