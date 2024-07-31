Jake Jarman ready for Olympic glory in Paris

By Aoife Cassidy,

As the City of Light comes alive and the world’s best athletes descend upon Paris, the reigning vault world champion, Jake Jarman from Great Britain has his sights set on Olympic glory in the Bercy Arena.

22 year-old Jarman is making his Olympic debut here in Paris after being selected as a reserve athlete for the British team in Tokyo in 2021. Since then, he has gone on to earn 14 European, World and Commonwealth medals including 4 Commonwealth golds, 3 European golds and of course, 1 World Championships gold on vault.

Despite his dominance on the event now, the Peterborough native was not always blessed with dominance on the Vault. Speaking just before the beginning of the Games, Jarman reflected on his early days in the sport noting that at one point, even until the age of 14, he was “so bad” at the event, and it gives him a lot of motivation to look back and see how far he has come. His journey to the top of the sport is something that keeps him motivated on the days where he struggles in training and his family and friends have also given him a wealth of motivation to push through the tough days-

“I’m not just doing this sport for myself; I’m doing it for the people around me”

Growing up in Peterborough, 2 hours north of London, Jarman began gymnastics at the age of six and began competing at the age of nine. He began competing internationally at the age of 17, representing Great Britain at the 2018 European Junior Championships where he helped the British team take silver and individually took home a silver on vault.

Despite the fact that Jarman was a clear standout from the beginning of his elite career, there is an heir of humbleness to Jake. He says it feels “strange” and “weird” to finally be at the Olympic Games and that he has had tunnel vision towards Paris since being named as a reserve for the Tokyo team. He says that he has kept the goal of the Olympics in mind on most days in the gym but now that he is here in Paris he is trying to live in the moment and live his dream. He is excited and ready for the challenge.

His goal is to take home a medal from these Games and takes confidence from his past successes recognising that he has competed on Commonwealth, European and World stages and has done well each time.

And Jake’s quest for a medal is off to a good start. In Qualifications, which took place on the 27th of July, he qualified in gold medal position to the floor final and in fifth place to the all-around and vault finals. The British men’s team qualified in bronze medal position to the team final and finished fourth respectively.

Today in Paris, Jake will be in action again in the all-around final and again on August 3rd for the floor exercise final and August 4th for the vault final. After just missing the podium on Monday, he’ll be looking to make a statement for sure.

And in between all of that action, he says he hopes to catch a glimpse of some of the Boxing. The British gymnastics team are sharing a training gym with the boxing team and he says he would be “flat on the floor” if he had to share a ring with them. With the busy schedule that Jake has, I am not sure he will have time to enjoy much of the Boxing, but I hope he can catch a glimpse at some stage!