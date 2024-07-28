28 Jul Headliners for Men’s Finals in Paris!
The field is set! Here are the 8 teams, 24 All-Arounders, and 8 athletes per event qualified to Men’s finals in Paris.
Team Final
In subdivision 2, China and Japan competed in what looks like a preview for the competition they’ll have in the Team Final for the gold medal. China was unstoppable, but mistakes from Japan, especially 2020 Olympic All-Around Champion Hashimoto Daiki here mean that China and Japan could be evenly matched on Monday. It’s all about who can hit in the three up three count scenario!
The battle for bronze is looking tight between Great Britain, Ukraine, and USA. Team GB was solid in qualifications, but mistakes early in Ukraine’s competition and four falls from Team USA’s Brody Malone mean Ukraine the U.S. have major potential to increase their team scores.
Turkey put up a strong fight in the final subdivision, but was just beat out by Canada for the last spot in the Team Final. This is still huge for Team Turkey – Paris is their first Olympics competing as a team ever! This will be Canada’s first appearance in an Olympic Team Final on the Men’s side!
All-Around Final
Zhang Boheng established himself as the front runner for the All-Around title here, scoring an impressive score above 88! Oka Shinnosuke showed up majorly in his first major senior All-Around competition, showing his true potential for a medal in the All-Around. Hashimoto did not have his best day in the All-Around here. He very well could challenge Zhang for the gold, but he will need to put a compete performance together to make that happen.
Floor Final
Notably missing: Harry Hepworth (Great Britain – 2022 world finalist who scored as high as 14.900 this year), Nicola Bartolini (Italy – 2021 World Champion)
For a lot of the day, it was looking like Artem Dolgopyat, the defending Olympic Floor Champion, might not qualify to the Floor Final in Paris. However, he was able to sneak into the final in 7th place.
Pommel Horse Final
Notably missing: Ahmad Abu Al-Soud (Jordan – 2022 World Silver Medalist and 2023 World Bronze Medalist)
Pommel Horse will be one of the most stacked, competitive finals in Paris, with all of the qualifiers having a legitimate shot at a medal!
Rings Final
Notably missing: Ibrahim Colak (Turkey – 2019 World Champion)
Although both easily qualified for the final, Zou Jingyuan qualified ahead of his teammate Liu Yang (2020 Olympic Gold Medalist, 2014 & 2023 World Champion).
Vault Final
Notably missing: Adem Asil (Turkey – 2020 Olympic Vault Finalist)
Just 0.1 separate the 2nd through 7th qualifiers to the vault final!
Parallel Bars Final
Notably missing: Carlos Yulo (Philippines – 2021 World Silver Medalist, 2022 World Bronze Medalist)
Even though it took over a 15 to even qualify for the parallel bars final, Zou Jingyuan scored close to a point higher than the next highest qualifier!
High Bar Final
Notably missing: Hashimoto Daiki (Japan – 2020 Olympic Champion & 2023 World Champion), Brody Malone (USA – 2022 World Champion), Milad Karimi (Kazakhstan – 2020 Olympic finalist & two-time World finalist), Arthur Nory Mariano (Brazil – 2019 World Champion)
High bar was absolutely brutal in qualifications with many medal contenders having rough falls. The door is now open for a new star to emerge on high bar!
Photo credits: Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
