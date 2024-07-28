Headliners for Men’s Finals in Paris!

In subdivision 2, China and Japan competed in what looks like a preview for the competition they’ll have in the Team Final for the gold medal. China was unstoppable, but mistakes from Japan, especially 2020 Olympic All-Around Champion Hashimoto Daiki here mean that China and Japan could be evenly matched on Monday. It’s all about who can hit in the three up three count scenario!

The battle for bronze is looking tight between Great Britain, Ukraine, and USA. Team GB was solid in qualifications, but mistakes early in Ukraine’s competition and four falls from Team USA’s Brody Malone mean Ukraine the U.S. have major potential to increase their team scores.

Turkey put up a strong fight in the final subdivision, but was just beat out by Canada for the last spot in the Team Final. This is still huge for Team Turkey – Paris is their first Olympics competing as a team ever! This will be Canada’s first appearance in an Olympic Team Final on the Men’s side!