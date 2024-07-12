12 Jul USA, Biles, and Japan Headline Paris Women’s and Men’s Team Competition
- Dates: July 27 – August 5
- Venue: Bercy Arena
- TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
TV Broadcasts + Streaming Info
- Primetime coverage featuring marquee events will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.
- The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.
- Live and tape-delayed coverage of gymnastics will be shown on the following TV channels: NBC, USA Network and E!
The Schedule
Gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27.
Look for our preview, stars and storylines throughout the Games on InsideGym.com
USA, Brazil, France Headline the Women’s Field
Qualifications: Sunday, July 28 beginning 3:30am ET/9:30am GMT
Subdivision 1: Germany, Romania; Mixed Groups 7 and 1
Subdivision 2: China, USA, Italy; Mixed Group 2 (including Kaylia Nemour)
Subdivision 3: Japan, Netherlands; Mixed Groups 6 and 4 (including Luisa Blanco, Emma Malabuyo, Aleah Finnegan and Levi Jung-Ruivivar)
Subdivision 4: Canada, France, Korea; Mixed Group 3 (including Lynnzee Brown)
Subdivision 5: Brazil, Australia; Mixed Groups 5 and 8
Women’s Team Final: Tuesday, July 30 12:15 pm ET/6:15 pm GMT
Our team member Anna Rose Johnson takes a look at the key players in the women’s and men’s team competition!
The first women’s final to be held in Paris will be the Team Final, which is always an electrifying competition and one of the most exciting primetime events of the entire Games! We have the star-studded U.S. team looking to take home a gold medal after winning the silver in Tokyo three years ago, and Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, who at 16 is the youngest competitor in the entire U.S. contingent, will be tough to beat. With depth and determination on their side at the 2023 World Championships, Team USA was golden once again, winning a record seventh consecutive World team title in Antwerp (167.729) – breaking its tie with the Chinese men who won six in a row from 2003 to 2014.
But there are other top countries that can’t be counted out in Paris! Brazil won the silver (165.530), its first ever team medal at a World Championships and France took the bronze (164.064), the country’s first World team medal in 73 years. First up is Brazil, a team that has their own veteran-filled roster consisting of Rebeca Andrade, Jade Barbosa, Lorrane Oliveira, Flavia Saraiva, and Julia Soares. This team has been amazing in recent years and will look to contend for a medal again here in Paris.
Brazil was electric from beginning to end at Worlds. In their final rotation, they went lights out on vault with Saraiva bringing back her Yurchenko double twist (13.833), Barbosa going a tenth higher with a 13.933, and Andrade nearly sticking her Cheng (14.900) to make Brazil’s historic moment official. Their passion never wavered and now they’re heading to the 2024 Olympic Games as World silver medalists.
Another top contender will of course be the French team—after their emotional bronze medal finish in Antwerp last fall, their team (consisting of Marine Boyer, Coline Devillard, Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos, Morgan Osyssek, and Ming van Eijken) will definitely be one to watch. Earning their place in the history books at Worlds, France had a spectacular day – the only team to hit all 12 routines. Just days after locking in a team berth to their home Olympics, de Jesus dos Santos stepped up to the beam in the final rotation knowing a team medal was within their reach and the opportunity to clinch France’s first World team medal since 1950 (when the team won a silver medal) was ultimately up to her. She needed a 13.098 to seal the deal and under the highest amount of pressure possible she delivered brilliantly, capping off her routine with a stuck dismount (14.000) to solidify France’s podium finish and create a World Championship memory to last a lifetime.
“We work really, really hard. So it’s an accomplishment well-earned, de Jesus dos Santos said in Antwerp. “I work hard, we work hard and we deserve this medal.”
As the home team, France will be under tremendous pressure to repeat their performance from Antwerp. If they do, expect a party in Bercy Arena the likes of which its never seen.
Other challengers in the mix for the women’s podium will certainly be Japan (with Shoko Miyata and Rina Kishi), Great Britain (with Becky Downie and Alice Kinsella), and Italy (with Alice D’Amato and Giorgia Villa). We cannot wait to see this showdown!
For a closer look at Team Brazil, Click Here!
The Women’s Team Final takes place Tuesday, July 30: 12:15 p.m. ET
Women’s Olympic Team Final Results to Remember!
Atlanta 1996:
Gold: United States (389.225)
Silver: Russian Federation (388.404)
Bronze: Romania (388.246)
Sydney 2000:
Gold: Romania (154.608)
Silver: Russian Federation (154.403)
Bronze: United States (152.933)
Athens 2004:
Gold: Romania (114.283)
Silver: United States (113.584)
Bronze: Russian Federation (113.235)
Beijing 2008:
Gold: People’s Republic of China (188.900)
Silver: United States (186.525)
Bronze: Romania (181.525)
London 2012:
Gold: United States (183.596)
Silver: Russian Federation (178.530)
Bronze: Romania (176.414)
Rio 2016:
Gold: United States (184.897)
Silver: Russian Federation (176.688)
Bronze: People’s Republic of China (176.003)
Tokyo 2020/2021:
Gold: Russian Olympic Committee (169.528)
Silver: United States (166.096)
Bronze: Great Britain (164.096)
Battle Royale In the Men’s Competition
Qualifications: Saturday, July 27 beginning 5:00 am ET/11:00 GMT
Subdivision 1: Germany, Great Britain, USA, Canada; Mixed Groups 5 and 4
Subdivision 2: Netherlands, China, Japan, Ukraine; Mixed Groups 1 and 6
Subdivision 3: Turkey, Switzerland, Italy, Spain; Mixed Groups 3 and 2 (including Rhys McClenaghan)
Men’s Team Final: Monday, July 29 11:30 am ET/5:30 pm GMT
From start to finish, the showdown in Men’s Team Final at the 2023 World Championships was both a supreme display of gymnastics royalty, athletic prowess and a roller coaster of emotions, and in the end, it was Japan that rose to gold and reigned victorious in Antwerp. By clinching their first World title in eight years, the Japanese men set up the ultimate battle with 13-time World team gold medalist China heading into the Games in what we believe will be one of the best men’s team finals we’ve ever seen.
After their victory in Antwerp 2023, the Japanese men will be looking to repeat their achievement in Paris. Led by 2020 Tokyo Olympic AA Champion Daiki Hashimoto, the team also consists of Kazuma Kaya, Shinnosuke Oka, Takaaki Sugino, and Wataru Tanigawa, and they’ll be hoping to gain back the gold they won in Rio 2016 in dominating fashion. But it may not be an easy task—China is fielding an immensely strong team of Liu Yang, Sun Wei, Xiao Routeng, Zhang Boheng, and Zou Jingyuan and they’ll be primed to bring back gold for their country.
While gold and silver seem to be almost a given, competition for the bronze in the men’s field is anyone’s game at this point.
The U.S. team is still fresh off their bronze medal in Antwerp, with Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik, and Frederick Richard looking for their first Olympic team medal since 2008. Following the team’s 3rd place podium finish at World, USA Gymnastics’ men’s high performance director Brett McClure noted “Now it’s attainable. The reality is set in. Like, you can actually do this, it’s not some unicorn off in the distance that doesn’t exist. Now they can believe in themselves and have a little bit more confidence heading into Paris.”
For Richard, confidence is at an all-time high. “We can get to the first place podium,” Richard said. “I have no doubt about it. I don’t know how long it’ll take, but we’re going to push every day of our lives to get there.”
Add to the mix in Paris Great Britain and their team of veterans—including Max Whitlock and Courtney Tulloch— with Turkey, Canada, Italy and Germany all potential contenders for third, and this competition promises to be an incredible battle to the finish.
The Men’s Team Final takes place Monday, July 29: 11:30 a.m. ET
Men’s Olympic Team Final Results to Remember!
Atlanta 1996:
Gold: Russian Federation (576.778)
Silver: People’s Republic of China (575.539)
Bronze: Ukraine (571.541)
(United States placed 5th)
Sydney 2000:
Gold: People’s Republic of China (231.919)
Silver: Ukraine (230.306)
Bronze: Russian Federation (230.019)
(United States placed 5th)
Athens 2004:
Gold: Japan (173.821)
Silver: United States (172.933)
Bronze: Romania (172.384)
Beijing 2008:
Gold: People’s Republic of China (286.125)
Silver: Japan (278.875)
Bronze: United States (275.850)
London 2012:
Gold: People’s Republic of China (275.997)
Silver: Japan ( 271.952 )
Bronze: Great Britain (271.711)
(United States finished 5th)
Rio 2016:
Gold: Japan (274.094)
Silver: Russian Federation (271.453)
Bronze: People’s Republic of China (271.122)
( United States finished 5th)
Tokyo 2020/2021:
Gold: Russian Olympic Committee (262.500)
Silver: Japan (262.397)
Bronze: People’s Republic of China (261.894)
(United States finished 5th)
Photo credits: Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
