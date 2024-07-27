USA, Biles, Brazil, Andrade Headline Paris Women’s Team Competition

Team USA Women’s Qualifications Lineup

Subdivision 2: Sunday, 11:40am local / 5:40am ET

BB Chiles, Rivera, Lee, Biles

FX Lee, Chiles, Carey, Biles

VT Lee, Chiles*, Carey*, Biles*

UB Rivera, Chiles, Biles, Lee

* = two vaults

Qualifications: Sunday, July 28 beginning 3:30am ET/9:30am GMT

Subdivision 1: Great Britain, Romania; Mixed Groups 7 and 1

Subdivision 2: China, USA, Italy; Mixed Group 2 (including Kaylia Nemour)

Subdivision 3: Japan, Netherlands; Mixed Groups 6 and 4 (including Luisa Blanco, Emma Malabuyo, Aleah Finnegan and Levi Jung-Ruivivar)

Subdivision 4: Canada, France, Korea; Mixed Group 3 (including Lynnzee Brown)

Subdivision 5: Brazil, Australia; Mixed Groups 5 and 8

Women’s Team Final: Tuesday, July 30 12:15 pm ET/6:15 pm GMT

Our team member Anna Rose Johnson takes a look at the key players in the women’s and men’s team competition!

The first women’s final to be held in Paris will be the Team Final, which is always an electrifying competition and one of the most exciting primetime events of the entire Games! We have the star-studded U.S. team looking to take home a gold medal after winning the silver in Tokyo three years ago, and Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, who at 16 is the youngest competitor in the entire U.S. contingent, will be tough to beat. With depth and determination on their side at the 2023 World Championships, Team USA was golden once again, winning a record seventh consecutive World team title in Antwerp (167.729) – breaking its tie with the Chinese men who won six in a row from 2003 to 2014.

But there are other top countries that can’t be counted out in Paris! Brazil won the silver (165.530), its first ever team medal at a World Championships and France took the bronze (164.064), the country’s first World team medal in 73 years. First up is Brazil, a team that has their own veteran-filled roster consisting of Rebeca Andrade, Jade Barbosa, Lorrane Oliveira, Flavia Saraiva, and Julia Soares. This team has been amazing in recent years and will look to contend for a medal again here in Paris.

Brazil was electric from beginning to end at Worlds. In their final rotation, they went lights out on vault with Saraiva bringing back her Yurchenko double twist (13.833), Barbosa going a tenth higher with a 13.933, and Andrade nearly sticking her Cheng (14.900) to make Brazil’s historic moment official. Their passion never wavered and now they’re heading to the 2024 Olympic Games as World silver medalists.

Another top contender will of course be the French team—after their emotional bronze medal finish in Antwerp last fall, their team (consisting of Marine Boyer, Coline Devillard, Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos, Morgan Osyssek, and Ming van Eijken) will definitely be one to watch. Earning their place in the history books at Worlds, France had a spectacular day – the only team to hit all 12 routines. Just days after locking in a team berth to their home Olympics, de Jesus dos Santos stepped up to the beam in the final rotation knowing a team medal was within their reach and the opportunity to clinch France’s first World team medal since 1950 (when the team won a silver medal) was ultimately up to her. She needed a 13.098 to seal the deal and under the highest amount of pressure possible she delivered brilliantly, capping off her routine with a stuck dismount (14.000) to solidify France’s podium finish and create a World Championship memory to last a lifetime.

“We work really, really hard. So it’s an accomplishment well-earned, de Jesus dos Santos said in Antwerp. “I work hard, we work hard and we deserve this medal.”

As the home team, France will be under tremendous pressure to repeat their performance from Antwerp. If they do, expect a party in Bercy Arena the likes of which its never seen.

Other challengers in the mix for the women’s podium will certainly be Great Britain (with Becky Downie and Alice Kinsella), and Italy (with Alice D’Amato and Giorgia Villa). Japan, who we believed was very much in contention for a medal, will be without 2022 World balance beam bronze medalist Shoko Miyata, who withdrew after allegedly breaking the team’s code of conduct by smoking and drinking alcohol, according to the Japanese Gymnastics Association (JGA). As of now, she will not be replaced, leaving the Japanese team with four athletes.

For a closer look at Team Brazil, Click Here!

For a closer look at the skills submitted (Biles, Andrade, L. Wevers, Visser) for Paris 2024, Click Here!

