27 Jul Head of the Class! China Leads, Japan Second; U.S. Qualifies in 5th
- Dates: July 27 – August 5
- Venue: Bercy Arena
- TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
TV Broadcasts + Streaming Info
- Primetime coverage featuring marquee events will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.
- The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.
- Live and tape-delayed coverage of gymnastics will be shown on the following TV channels: NBC, USA Network and E!
The Schedule
Gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27.
Look for our preview, stars and storylines throughout the Games on InsideGym.com
China, Japan Head of the Class
China qualified first and Japan second in dominating fashion during Men’s Qualifications today in Paris. Both teams appear to be the absolute front runners for gold and silver at the Games, it’s just a matter of who can hit better in a 3 up 3 count battle in Team Finals on Monday. If either team count a fall (or two or three which seems unlikely given today), Great Britain is right on the verge of a podium place themselves. After finishing out of the medals at the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, this team is hungry and looked poised to win bronze or even go beyond if the favorites open the door.
Ukraine finished a surprising fourth, while the U.S. men had an up and down day including two shocking falls from high bar from Brody Malone.
Team USA totally has the talent for the podium. In fact, coming off their bronze medal finish at Worlds, many had picked them to almost be a given for the bronze. They can do it, but they’ll need to step up their game to match what GBR and Ukraine did today. And to be sure, with a 3 up 3 count Team Final, anything is possible for this team. We know they have the fire, they just need to turn it on at the right time.
“I’ve done these routines a million times in the training camp and competed them the entire year during the NCAA season, it’s no different. It’s time to get after it,” Asher Hong noted in the Mixed Zone following the competition.
Emerging as a star and leader today for Team USA was Paul Juda, who led off on every event but parallel bars and will join Frederick Richard in the All-Around competition on Wednesday. Stephen Nedoroscik finished second on the pommel horse and will compete for gold on that event later in the week during Event Finals
Battle Royale In the Men’s Competition
Qualifications: Saturday, July 27 beginning 5:00 am ET/11:00 GMT
Subdivision 1: Germany, USA, Great Britain, Canada; Mixed Groups 4 and 5
Subdivision 2: Netherlands, China, Japan, Ukraine; Mixed Groups 1 and 6
Subdivision 3: Turkey, Switzerland, Italy, Spain; Mixed Groups 2 and 3 (including Rhys McClenaghan)
Men’s Team Final: Monday, July 29 11:30 am ET/5:30 pm GMT
From start to finish, the showdown in Men’s Team Final at the 2023 World Championships was both a supreme display of gymnastics royalty, athletic prowess and a roller coaster of emotions, and in the end, it was Japan that rose to gold and reigned victorious in Antwerp. By clinching their first World title in eight years, the Japanese men set up the ultimate battle with 13-time World team gold medalist China heading into the Games in what we believe will be one of the best men’s team finals we’ve ever seen.
After their victory in Antwerp 2023, the Japanese men will be looking to repeat their achievement in Paris. Led by 2020 Tokyo Olympic AA Champion Daiki Hashimoto, the team also consists of Kazuma Kaya, Shinnosuke Oka, Takaaki Sugino, and Wataru Tanigawa, and they’ll be hoping to gain back the gold they won in Rio 2016 in dominating fashion. But it may not be an easy task—China is fielding an immensely strong team including Liu Yang, Xiao Routeng, Zhang Boheng, and Zou Jingyuan (Sun Wei has withdrawn due to injury and we are waiting for the name of his replacement) and they’ll be primed to bring back gold for their country.
While gold and silver seem to be almost a given, competition for the bronze in the men’s field is anyone’s game at this point.
The U.S. team is still fresh off their bronze medal in Antwerp, with Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik, and Frederick Richard looking for their first Olympic team medal since 2008. Following the team’s 3rd place podium finish at World, USA Gymnastics’ men’s high performance director Brett McClure noted “Now it’s attainable. The reality is set in. Like, you can actually do this, it’s not some unicorn off in the distance that doesn’t exist. Now they can believe in themselves and have a little bit more confidence heading into Paris.”
For Richard, confidence is at an all-time high. “We can get to the first place podium,” Richard said. “I have no doubt about it. I don’t know how long it’ll take, but we’re going to push every day of our lives to get there.”
The team had an up and down day in podium training on Wednesday but Richard says they’re trusting training and are “already ready. We’ve done the work.”
For more on Brody Malone, Click Here!
Add to the mix in Paris Great Britain and their team of veterans—including Max Whitlock, Joe Fraser, and Courtney Tulloch (this team is hungry, watch out!) — with Turkey, Canada, Italy and Germany all potential contenders for third, and this competition promises to be an incredible battle to the finish.
The Men’s Team Final takes place Monday, July 29: 11:30 a.m. ET
Men’s Olympic Team Final Results to Remember!
Atlanta 1996:
Gold: Russian Federation (576.778)
Silver: People’s Republic of China (575.539)
Bronze: Ukraine (571.541)
(United States placed 5th)
Sydney 2000:
Gold: People’s Republic of China (231.919)
Silver: Ukraine (230.306)
Bronze: Russian Federation (230.019)
(United States placed 5th)
Athens 2004:
Gold: Japan (173.821)
Silver: United States (172.933)
Bronze: Romania (172.384)
Beijing 2008:
Gold: People’s Republic of China (286.125)
Silver: Japan (278.875)
Bronze: United States (275.850)
London 2012:
Gold: People’s Republic of China (275.997)
Silver: Japan ( 271.952 )
Bronze: Great Britain (271.711)
(United States finished 5th)
Rio 2016:
Gold: Japan (274.094)
Silver: Russian Federation (271.453)
Bronze: People’s Republic of China (271.122)
( United States finished 5th)
Tokyo 2020/2021:
Gold: Russian Olympic Committee (262.500)
Silver: Japan (262.397)
Bronze: People’s Republic of China (261.894)
(United States finished 5th)
For more:
Photo credits: Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
