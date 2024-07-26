USA Men’s Lineup + Men’s Team Competition Preview

Qualifications: Saturday, July 27 beginning 5:00 am ET/11:00 GMT

Subdivision 1: Germany, USA, Great Britain, Canada; Mixed Groups 4 and 5

Subdivision 2: Netherlands, China, Japan, Ukraine; Mixed Groups 1 and 6

Subdivision 3: Turkey, Switzerland, Italy, Spain; Mixed Groups 2 and 3 (including Rhys McClenaghan)

Men’s Team Final: Monday, July 29 11:30 am ET/5:30 pm GMT

From start to finish, the showdown in Men’s Team Final at the 2023 World Championships was both a supreme display of gymnastics royalty, athletic prowess and a roller coaster of emotions, and in the end, it was Japan that rose to gold and reigned victorious in Antwerp. By clinching their first World title in eight years, the Japanese men set up the ultimate battle with 13-time World team gold medalist China heading into the Games in what we believe will be one of the best men’s team finals we’ve ever seen.

After their victory in Antwerp 2023, the Japanese men will be looking to repeat their achievement in Paris. Led by 2020 Tokyo Olympic AA Champion Daiki Hashimoto, the team also consists of Kazuma Kaya, Shinnosuke Oka, Takaaki Sugino, and Wataru Tanigawa, and they’ll be hoping to gain back the gold they won in Rio 2016 in dominating fashion. But it may not be an easy task—China is fielding an immensely strong team including Liu Yang, Xiao Routeng, Zhang Boheng, and Zou Jingyuan (Sun Wei has withdrawn due to injury and we are waiting for the name of his replacement) and they’ll be primed to bring back gold for their country.

While gold and silver seem to be almost a given, competition for the bronze in the men’s field is anyone’s game at this point.

The U.S. team is still fresh off their bronze medal in Antwerp, with Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik, and Frederick Richard looking for their first Olympic team medal since 2008. Following the team’s 3rd place podium finish at World, USA Gymnastics’ men’s high performance director Brett McClure noted “Now it’s attainable. The reality is set in. Like, you can actually do this, it’s not some unicorn off in the distance that doesn’t exist. Now they can believe in themselves and have a little bit more confidence heading into Paris.”

For Richard, confidence is at an all-time high. “We can get to the first place podium,” Richard said. “I have no doubt about it. I don’t know how long it’ll take, but we’re going to push every day of our lives to get there.”

The team had an up and down day in podium training on Wednesday but Richard says they’re trusting training and are “already ready. We’ve done the work.”

Add to the mix in Paris Great Britain and their team of veterans—including Max Whitlock, Joe Fraser, and Courtney Tulloch (this team is hungry, watch out!) — with Turkey, Canada, Italy and Germany all potential contenders for third, and this competition promises to be an incredible battle to the finish.

The Men’s Team Final takes place Monday, July 29: 11:30 a.m. ET

