Biles Golden In Bercy

Together, They Rose

In the moment we all needed, on the podium we all needed, and in an Olympic Games that has, so far, proven to be undeniably epic in every way, Simone Biles was crowned the women’s All-Around Champion Thursday night in Bercy Arena. In doing so, she has amassed 39 Olympic and World Championship medals, became the first woman to win an individual Olympic gymnastics event twice in a non-consecutive Games (only Li Xiaopeng of China accomplished the feat, taking gold in parallel bars in 2000 and 2008), and now joins Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union and Vera Caslavska of Czechoslovakia as the only three women to win Olympic All-Around titles twice.

Her score of 59.131 was 1.199 more than silver medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil (57.932). Suni Lee (USA), the reigning Olympic All-Around champion, won bronze scoring 56.465.

All three women lit up the arena, all three with such remarkable stories of resilience that we’ll long remember well after the Games, not for their scores or placements, but for the pure inspiration each has brought to the sport on and off the competition floor. Each has had a piece in each other’s success, pushing limits, making each other better athletes, and elevating the sport to incredible levels.

In Rio 2016, Biles won the All-Around title as almost a formality with the medal nearly around her neck before she even stepped into the arena. In Tokyo, the twisties left her on the sidelines during the All-Around competition, choosing instead to focus first on her physical and mental well-being. It sent a message on what’s most important and for three years, she’s spent time healing, becoming a new athlete along the way.

In Paris in 2024, her win went beyond words given the extraordinary journey she took to stand on top of the podium. A legacy that will long be remembered for her advocacy and openness about mental health, allowing herself and her competitors to have a voice in their own careers, and to rise above insurmountable pressure in order to become the undisputed greatest of all time in gymnastics.

Andrade’s journey has been framed by three ACL surgeries in four years, a global pandemic, and an Olympic postponement. Seemingly one obstacle after another, and yet nothing could stop her from achieving her lifelong goal of becoming an Olympic medalist. With time to heal, in Tokyo, she took home All-Around silver behind Suni Lee and gold on vault. In Paris, she looked brilliant. She just happened to be competing on the same floor as Biles. Ultimately, her story is one of perseverance and faith.

“Doing the All-Around, to me, demands a lot from my body, my lower limbs, legs, and knees,” she said in the press conference. “But I said that the future belongs to God: What if something comes up in my head or my body gets better? I don’t know. But I have worked this out in my head, and I wanted tonight to be a very special competition because, to me, that was my last All-Around.”

Since being crowned the 2020 Olympic All-Around Champion, Lee’s journey has taken so many twists and turns to even get to the Bercy Arena, it’s beyond extraordinary. Determination, tenacity and resolve can only begin to describe her path to Paris and no one was more grateful than she was to return to the Games and compete on the All-Around stage. In fact, she was once so far away from her second Olympic dream, she nearly gave it all up. She faced a debilitating and very well-publicized health issue that for a very long time, left more questions than answers. Building back slowly and peaking at the perfect time, she’s now a two-time Olympic All-Around medalist.

“I really didn’t think that I would even get on the podium,” she said. “I went out there and I just told myself not to put any pressure on myself because I didn’t want to think about the past Olympics or even trying to like prove to anybody anything. I’m so grateful that I had my coaches and, you know, having Simone here today definitely helped me a lot because we were both freaking out.”

Starting on vault, Biles made the decision to go with the Yurchenko double pike instead of the “easier” Cheng to gain an early scoring edge on Andrade (who performed one of the most stunning Cheng’s we’ve ever seen). A mistake on bars in the second rotation kept the competition between her and Andrade too close for comfort for Biles, who noted the stress she felt in that moment during the press conference following the medal ceremony.

“At that point,” she said. “I’m not sure what I was doing, but praying to every single god out there.”

With no room for error and balance beam in front of her, Biles noted, “I’ve never been so stressed!” Then, turning to her right to Andrade, “thank you Rebeca!”

“But, I knew if I did my work, I’d be fine.”

So the 27-year-old Biles meditated, checked in with her husband on scores, and worked to stay calm alongside Lee. Moments later, she took to the beam exactly the way champions do. The routine was solid as can be, setting her up perfectly for floor. And, as the final competitor with the world waiting, she was ready for it, and it was gold. Coronation complete, she is truly the greatest of all time in an era of gymnastics that has changed the sport forever.

“I’m super proud of my performance tonight and the fight that I’ve had for the last three years mentally and physically just to get back competing on a world stage,” she said. “The Olympic Games is an amazing experience so I couldn’t be prouder.”

Biles also recorded the highest scores in three of the four events, scoring 15.766 on vault, 14.566 on balance beam and 15.066 on floor exercise. Andrade ranked second on vault (15.100) and floor (14.033), while Lee had the second-highest score on uneven bars (14.866) behind the 15.533 from Kaylia Nemour of Algeria.

