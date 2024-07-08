2024 Olympics Schedule + How to Watch

Primetime coverage featuring marquee events will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

Every day, the NBC broadcast network will provide Olympic fans with at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track & field, and more.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET.

The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.

Live and tape-delayed coverage of gymnastics will be shown on the following TV channels: NBC, USA Network and E!

The Schedule

Gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27.

Note: The World champion USA women and Japanese men will begin their Olympic campaigns on balance beam (Sub. 2) and vault (Sub. 2) respectively. The U.S. men will begin on pommel horse in Sub. 1.

All times ET and subject to change. Look for complete coverage on InsideGym.com

Watch Live Here

Watch Replays and Extras Here

Saturday, July 27: 5:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Men’s Qualifications (Subs 1-3)

Sunday, July 28: 3:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Women’s Qualifications (Subs 1-5)

Monday, July 29: 11:30 a.m. Men’s Team Final

Tuesday, July 30: 12:15 p.m. Women’s Team Final

Wednesday, July 31: 11:30 a.m. Men’s All-Around Final

Thursday, Aug. 1: 12:15 p.m. Women’s All-Around Final

Saturday, Aug. 3: 9:30 a.m. Apparatus Finals Day 1 (Women’s Vault; Men’s Floor, Pommel Horse)

Sunday, Aug. 4: 9:00 a.m. Apparatus Finals Day 2 (Uneven Bars; Rings, Men’s Vault)

Monday, Aug. 5: 6:00 a.m. Apparatus Finals Day 3 (Balance Beam, Women’s Floor; Parallel Bars, High Bar)

Look for our full preview, stars and storylines coming soon to InsideGym.com