Paris Loading! The NCAA Gymnastics Impact

By Megan Roth

Prior to 2021, it was rare for U.S. Women’s Olympic gymnasts to go to college to compete in the NCAA after completing their Elite careers. Only Sam Peszek (UCLA) and Bridget Sloan (Florida) competed full NCAA careers after their silver medal winning performances in the 2008 Olympics. Similarly, team gold medalists Kyla Ross and Madision Kocian (UCLA) were the only members of the 2012 and 2016 Olympic teams to compete in college. Notably, Mohini Bhardwaj (UCLA) competed in the 2004 Athens Olympics after being a standout for the Bruins, helping the team to a silver medal finish,

Now, both because of longer-lasting careers in women’s gymnastics and new name, image, and likeness (NIL) laws that allow collegiate athletes to monetize their personal brands, the majority of the 2024 U.S. Olympic team has or will compete in the NCAA. Before 2021, Elite gymnasts had to choose whether to “go pro” and take endorsements or to go compete in the NCAA. Now, athletes are able to do both, and so many are thriving because of it.

2020 and 2024 Olympic Team member Jade Carey (Oregon State) and 2020 and 2024 traveling alternate Leanne Wong (Florida) are entering their senior years and competed in the NCAA in the leadup to Paris. 2020 and 2024 Olympians Jordan Chiles (UCLA) and Suni Lee (Auburn) competed two seasons in the NCAA after Tokyo. Joscelyn Roberson, a traveling alternate for the Paris team is set to start her NCAA career at Arkansas in the fall. Both non-traveling alternates for the Paris team, Kaliya Lincoln (LSU) and Tiana Sumanasekera (UCLA), are also set to compete in the NCAA.

The only female gymnasts representing team USA who are not affiliated with an NCAA team are Simone Biles who went pro after the Rio Olympics and Hezly Rivera who has not yet committed to a university.

“I think honestly… it’s mostly because of the whole opportunity part of it,” Chiles said of her decision to do Elite and college when we interviewed her in 2022. “Like having that opportunity, why not try it? I think a lot of the girls understood what my goal was because I did say, ‘Hey guys, I think I want to go back for ’24. And so If you guys do see me training Elite skills, just know, I’m still here for the team. Nothing’s going to change,’” she said.

Following her 2023 season, Chiles returned to World Champions Centre to train full time, putting her UCLA career on hold to fully focus on what could be her final opportunity to compete in the Olympic Games.