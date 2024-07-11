11 Jul 5 Routines to Watch in Paris!
Inside Gymnastics will be on the scene in Paris for the XXXIII Olympiad bringing you all of the action from the Games! Make sure you’re following our social media pages (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram & Threads) for all the latest and greatest in what promises to be the most epic and most-watched Olympic Games ever.
- Dates: July 27 – August 5
- Venue: Bercy Arena
- TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
TV Broadcasts + Streaming Info
- Primetime coverage featuring marquee events will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.
- The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.
- Live and tape-delayed coverage of gymnastics will be shown on the following TV channels: NBC, USA Network and E!
The Schedule
Gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27.
Look for our preview, stars and storylines throughout the Games on InsideGym.com
Our team member Anna Rose Johnson ranked the top 5 routines she’s looking forward to seeing in Paris!
1. Simone Biles’ out-of-this-world Yurchenko double pike vault: It’s always thrilling to see, especially knowing that she could potentially regain the Olympic vault title she won in Rio 2016!
2. Nina Derwael’s uneven bars routine: The 2020 Olympic bars champion (and two-time World Champion) does such intricate work on this event, and I’m excited to see what she has in store for us in Paris!
3. The Japanese team on beam: With Japan in the hunt for a team medal, I’m going to be particularly excited to watch their beam rotation—considering the fact that the Japanese women have won four World beam medals in the past three years, it will be an extremely important apparatus for them.
4. Rebeca Andrade’s floor exercise: This is a big event for Rebeca—she won the silver on floor in Antwerp 2023 and could be looking to win her first Olympic medal on this event—plus it will be a significant event in her quest for a second Olympic AA medal. And it’s just such a fun routine to watch!
5. Sabrina Voinea’s floor exercise: Could Sabrina bring Romania back to the Olympic podium? She finished just out of the medals on floor in Antwerp with her lovely routine—could this be her time to shine?
For more:
Sunique! 2020 Olympic Champion Suni Lee Readies for Paris
Bring on Brazil! Andrade and Team Brazil eye gold
2024 Olympics Schedule + How to Watch
For Paul Juda, the title of ‘Olympian’ is everything
Simone Biles Leads Team USA Redemption Tour
Frederick Richard and Brody Malone Lead Team USA Men
Carly Patterson’s New Role with Team USA
Road to Paris Gets Real – Olympic Draw
5 Key Takeaways from Winter Cup
Photo credits: Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for the latest issue of Inside Gymnastics Magazine!
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.