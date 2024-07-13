Dualing Dreams. In Gymnastics, Dual Citizenship Fulfills Long-Awaited Olympic Dreams

By Megan Roth

In Paris, we’ll see many gymnasts competing for a country that is different from where they live or have represented in the past because they have dual citizenship and have made a nationality change. It’s allowed them the opportunity to fulfill a dream that may not have otherwise have happened.

Nationality changes are not new for this Olympics. Gymnasts have made nationality switches for many years. For example, 8-time Olympian Oksana Chusovitina represented both Uzbekistan and Germany and 2020 Olympian Danusia Francis represented Jamaica in Tokyo but competed for Great Britain previously.

In order to change nationalities, a gymnast must have citizenship in the country they wish to represent. Federations have a maximum of two nationality change requests per FIG discipline and three overall. If the country an athlete previously represented approves the switch, the athlete can start competing immediately. If not, they must wait one year. Once an athlete’s nationality change is approved, they can not submit another request for three years.

Across many sports, The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has recruited athletes from the Philippine diaspora. In Paris, former U.S. National Team Members Aleah Finnegan (who began representing the Philippines in 2022 and competes for LSU), Emma Malabuyo, and Levi Jung-Ruivivar (who both started representing the Philippines in 2023) will compete as individuals for the Philippines. Finnegan’s mother was born in the Philippines. Malabuyo (who represented the United States as an alternate at the 2020 Olympics and competes for UCLA) and Jung-Ruivivar (who is Stanford-bound in the fall) both have grandparents who were born in the Philippines.

In May, Jung-Ruvivar told us competing for the Philippines was always something she wanted to do, but until relatively recently, she intended to make the switch for the 2025-2028 quad.

When she switched gyms to WOGA at the end of 2022, Jung-Ruivivar was able to get in contact with Cliff Parks, the head coach of the Philippines National Team. “Once I started talking to him and realized there was a lot more opportunity for me to compete under the Filipino flag and also getting to represent the Philippines and qualify for the Olympics, I saw that as an opportunity and I jumped at it,” she said. “Also, everyone at the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has been super welcoming and has been super supportive.”

Tony Ruivivar, Jung-Ruvivar’s grandfather on her dad’s side, was born and raised in the Philippines and moved to the U.S. as a young adult. “There’s a lot of very unique cultural things about the Philippines that I feel like I grew up with because of my grandfather and because of my dad as well,” she said. “Flipinos love the entertainment industry and my family has been in the entertainment industry, my parents are both actors”.

For more on Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Click Here!