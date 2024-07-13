Paris-Bound for Colombia, Luisa Blanco’s Dream Means More Than She Could Have Ever Imagined

On Sunday, July 28, Colombia’s Luisa Blanco will take the floor in Bercy Arena and fulfill a lifelong dream of competing in the Olympic Games. Inside Gymnastics was thrilled to announce Luisa’s return to Elite on June 8, 2023 and have followed her journey throughout.

By Christy Sandmaier

In April 2023, then 16-time NCAA All-American and Alabama star Luisa Blanco announced she’d be taking a fifth year for the Crimson Tide. It was a decision that collectively delighted both ‘Bama and NCAA fans around the country. The 2021 NCAA champion on beam and 2023 runner-up on uneven bars (alongside Utah’s Grace McCallum and Maile O’Keefe, Florida’s Trinity Thomas and Michigan’s Abby Heiskell) dedicated herself to taking that extra step and simultaneously elevated her gymnastics and life dreams to yet another new and exciting level. And, less than two months later, she exclusively revealed to Inside Gymnastics her plans to compete for Colombia!

“I’m fulfilling that dream that I had when I was a little girl and I’m going to try to give it my last shot in this last fifth year that I wasn’t even supposed to have and do college, pursue a Master’s and go and compete for Colombia. That’s the ultimate goal,” Blanco told us. Following the announcement, Blanco’s dream quickly took shape and in July 2023, she won the Colombian National Championships.

It officially launched the most exciting and challenging year of her life on and off the gymnastics floor because just as beautiful as the competition and the results, was the opportunity for Blanco to embrace her culture and her family in person. It meant more than she ever even imagined.

“An experience that I thought was going to be once in a lifetime ended up being what I now know will be a constant part of my life forever,” she said following Colombian Championships. “I feel even closer to my Colombian heritage as I get the opportunity to proudly represent my country in the Pan American Games . These next two and half months I want to test my limits and give it my absolute all in hopes to punch my ticket to Paris next year.

“In doing so, it will allow me to achieve a life long goal of representing Colombia at the Olympics Games while simultaneously awarding me the freedom of an uninterrupted final collegiate season. I truly want this fifth and final year to be unforgettable.”

It was the best of both Worlds really, and Blanco’s journey is one we’ve been so excited to follow – because of her drive, her authenticity, her beautiful gymnastics and her ability to see the big picture when it comes to balancing her life and family with her sport.

With her unique background, her story is also certain to provide a spark to the next generation of Colombian gymnasts, or anyone who takes a unique path to fulfill their dreams. With both of her parents native to Colombia, Blanco said she always felt close ties to her culture but never quite knew how to express it. Having the chance to represent Colombia with pride at the sport’s highest level was a dream she has always had, but was discouraged from chasing while competing as an Elite for USA Gymnastics she said.

As she embarked on her new journey, she hopes to inspire young girls to know it’s never too late to chase their dreams.

“You don’t see a lot of girls that look like me doing gymnastics,” Blanco said. “And now that it’s growing and I see Brown Girls Do Gymnastics, it really is empowering! I want to continue that, ultimately … “It’s not something that’s so unreachable or impossible to do. There’s somebody that’s doing it, so [I just want to] be there in any way I can. If that’s the Olympics, that would be amazing … If it’s just competing at a Pan American Games or just a huge international stage, either way, my heart is just so whole.”

In order to pursue the Elite path in addition to her fifth and final season at Alabama, Blanco enlisted the help of Midwest Gymnastics Coach Jess Graba, who coached Suni Lee to Olympic All-Around gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. From the start Graba said he was excited to get to know Blanco better and see where this new dream can take her.

“I’m really happy to see these girls enjoying the sport to the point where they have other options,” Graba said. “They want to take the next step and see what’s possible. I think that says something about the girls, but it also says something, hopefully, about the sport. I think the sport is evolving and being a little bit more forgiving on the athletes. Obviously, the rules are hard, but the equipment, the training methods – everything’s just been more forgiving and more rewarding. I’m happy to see that and hopefully we can capitalize and give her a really good senior season, but then also give her a good chance at a dream.”

With her return to Elite and renewed resolve to compete beyond what the “traditional” time line had been for Elite gymnastics, Blanco became part of a trending list of of NCAA student-athletes who were already competing on the world stage or returning to Elite competition following the conclusion of their NCAA careers including 2020 Olympic All-Around Champion Lee (USA/Auburn), 2020 Olympic floor champion Jade Carey (USA/Oregon State), 2020 Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles (USA/UCLA), 2021 World Championship All-Around silver medalist Leanne Wong (USA/Florida), 2021 World Championship All-Around bronze medalist Kayla DiCello (USA/Florida), 2019 Pan American Games team gold medalist Aleah Finnegan (USA/Philippines/LSU), 2020 Olympic alternate Emma Malabuyo (USA/Philippines/UCLA), Sandra Elsadek (EGY/Georgia), 2023 NCAA co-National Runner-Up on vault, Lynnzee Brown (USA/ Haiti/Denver), and Florida Gator star Trinity Thomas, the 2022 NCAA All-Around Champion who tied the NCAA All-Time Perfect 10 record in 2023. (Lee, Carey, Chiles, Wong (as an alternate), Finnegan, Malabuyo and Brown will all be in Paris competing.)

“When this whole idea came up, I was shocked because I was like, ‘There’s no way that Jess wants to train me,’” Blanco said. “Just the fact that he was so supportive and willing, I could see through him how much USA Gymnastics has changed and is continuing to evolve … From the first phone call, it just felt right. My practice is definitely different now, taking it little by little so that I’m not, you know, breaking myself downI. I’m obviously being way smarter about this than I was when I was younger.”

Graba worked closely throughout the summer with Alabama head coach Ashley Priess Johnston and the Crimson Tide coaching staff to navigate the best possible training plan for Blanco as she embraced her fifth year as an NCAA student-athlete while simultaneously training as an Elite.