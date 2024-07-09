09 Jul Bring on Brazil! Rebeca Andrade and Team Brazil Eyeing Gold
- Dates: July 27 – August 5
- Venue: Bercy Arena
- TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
TV Broadcasts + Streaming Info
- Primetime coverage featuring marquee events will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.
- The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.
- Live and tape-delayed coverage of gymnastics will be shown on the following TV channels: NBC, USA Network and E!
The Schedule
Gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27.
Look for our full preview, stars and storylines coming soon to InsideGym.com
Bring On Brazil!
Rebeca Andrade. Jade Barbosa. Loranne Oliveira. Flavia Saraiva. Julia Soares.
Remember the names. You’re about to hear a lot about them. (Hint, watch the livestreams!)
To say we’re looking forward to watching Brazil in Paris would be the biggest understatement of the year. The Brazilian women, who took silver in Antwerp at the 2023 World Championships are now poised to make history once again at the Games. In Belgium, what struck us most beyond their incredible and dynamic gymnastics, was their passion for competition, their love for the sport, and the momentum they created as a team from the word go until they stood on the podium with medals around their necks. In the Mixed Zone following the team competition, they stayed well beyond their assigned time, speaking with every reporter, granting every interview, posing for every picture (selfies included!) and taking in every moment to celebrate. It was the realization of a lifelong dream for all of them and now, as the Games are set to begin, Brazil is the top team contender facing the United States, who is favored for gold.
Led by 2022 World All-Around champion and 2023 All-Around runner up Andrade, who boasts the best Cheng in the business by our count (see it here!), Brazil was electric from beginning to end in Antwerp. Would this finally be the year they’d reach the world championships podium? Better believe it. In the final rotation, they went lights out on vault with Saraiva bringing back her Yurchenko double twist, veteran Barbosa going a tenth higher with hers, and Andrade nearly sticking that Cheng to make Brazil’s historic moment official. Their passion never wavered and now they’re headed to the 2024 Olympic Games as World silver medalists and favored for a medal.
With their names already etched in the history books, Brazil is hungry for more. They’ve never won a team medal in gymnastics at the Olympics and stars aligned, Paris should be their time. Silver would be beautiful, but this team is eyeing gold. It’s their camaraderie and belief in themselves that matters most and could elevate them to second again, or even one step higher. Afterall, it’s the Olympics and as we’ve seen, anything is possible.
Barbosa won her very first World medal 16 years ago. At the age of 32, she has not only overcome a great deal of adversity through the years, but she has watched the sport evolve right before her eyes. As she stood next to her team taking in history, the emotions were hard to contain. “We, as a team, believed for many years in this result,” Barbosa said. “I get really emotional, because when I started many years ago, people didn’t know the names of the elements. Now they know about the code, the names, and even things that we don’t know ourselves!”
Through the highs and the lows, what is undoubtedly Brazil’s greatest generation of female gymnasts ever have become closer than ever. After Andrade grabbed the silver behind Simone Biles in the All-Around final, she was quick to credit the performance of her teammate Flavia Saraiva.
“It’s not just about me,” Andrade said. “We are a team, we work together all the time. I won the medal but she was there with me … so it’s not just my medal, it’s our medal.” Andrade left Antwerp as one of the most decorated athletes of the entire World Championships – tied of course with none other than Simone Biles. The duo stood on the medal podium together five times when all was said and done. “I’m really happy about everything that happened this year,” Andrade said. “It was a difficult competition because it took a lot mentally and physically, but I’m really honored that I could compete in all these finals and take these medals.”
It was a dream come to fruition for Saraiva as well. In Liverpool in 2022 she was limited due to an injury sustained in the Qualification round. In Antwerp, she was back with that radiant smile we remember all the way back to Rio in 2016 and better than ever on the competition floor. For the first time in career, she grabbed a World individual medal with a bronze on floor. “I am feeling really happy,” Saraiva said. “A lot of times I got into the floor final but I didn’t do my best routine and sometimes I was injured. This is my first individual World Championship medal! Every time you get a good result, you want more!” There is certainly much more to be achieved for Team Brazil. With a team ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics now in their hands, expect the reigning World silver medalists to be fighting for gold in Paris!
If anyone can challenge Biles and Team USA, it’s Andrade, who won All-Around silver behind Suni Lee in Tokyo, in what could be one of the most intriguing storylines of the Games. In the All-Around in Antwerp, Andrade rocked the Cheng once again to launch her medal efforts. She performed beautifully on bars and her beam was a mix of power and artistic style and despite a few balance checks there, was still one of the very best routines in the world as a complete performance. Her triple Y turn to stag jump on floor moments later was one of best if not the best artistic elements performed in the entire competition and has become somewhat of a signature for her. She’s already a star and in Paris, she’s certain to shine brightly around the world.
Fun Facts! Andrade appeared on the cover of Vogue Brasil in October 2021 earning the Brasil Olimpico Award as the Best Sportswoman of the Year, after winning the first Olympic gold medal for Brazil in women’s gymnastics when she finished first in the vault in Tokyo. She’s also one of 11 women gymnasts to medal in every event at the World Championships. Paris will be her third Olympic Games.
Brazil takes the floor Sunday, July 28 in Subdivision 5 of 5 in Qualifications, starting on vault. For the full streaming schedule, Click Here.
For more:
Photo credits: Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
