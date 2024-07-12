12 Jul Battle of the Bars! Who will make the final in Paris?
- Dates: July 27 – August 5
- Venue: Bercy Arena
- TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
TV Broadcasts + Streaming Info
- Primetime coverage featuring marquee events will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.
- The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.
- Live and tape-delayed coverage of gymnastics will be shown on the following TV channels: NBC, USA Network and E!
The Schedule
Gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27.
Look for our preview, stars and storylines throughout the Games on InsideGym.com
Our team member Anna Rose Johnson does quick take on the field battling for spots in the uneven bars final!
The uneven bars final is sure to be an edge-of-your-seat competition! With perhaps the biggest battle being the race to get into the final itself.
We’ve been treated to some dazzling performances lately from 2023 Antwerp bars silver medalist Kaylia Nemour of Algeria, whose beautiful and complex bars routine is reminiscent of some of the all-time uneven bars stars. But although Nemour’s routine is stunning, there are other top gymnasts in the hunt: China’s Qui Qiyuan, who won the bars gold last year in Antwerp, has the potential to win another major title here.
Notable! In 2023, Kaylia Nemour wasn’t certain she would be able to even make it to the World Championships, let alone the Olympics. After undergoing two knee surgeries in 2021, the French Federation refused to clear Nemour despite receiving clearance from her personal doctor. Nemour decided to switch nationalities and represent her fathers homeland of Algeria, a move that was approved by the FIG, but blocked by the French Federation. With the clock ticking, an online petition was created in support of Nemour, who still needed to qualify to the World Championships. Finally in May, the federation released Nemour, who went on to qualify to the World Championships after winning the All-Around title at the African Championships. In Antwerp, Nemour not only punched her ticket to Paris, but won the first medal ever for an African gymnast at a World Championships.
And there’s also 2020 Olympic bars champion and two-time World bars champion Nina Derwael of Belgium, who battled back from a shoulder injury to clinch her individual Paris berth. If Derwael can make the final, watch out!
Others in the medal hunt could include 2019 World bars bronze medalist Becky Downie of Great Britain in what promises to be an emotional return to the Games for her. Presumably Downie’s biggest battle will be remaining consistent to make the final and then soaring once she’s in! Also keep an eye on Canada’s Ellie Black, France’s Melanie de Jesus dos Santos, Netherlands’ Naomi Visser, United States’ Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, Italy’s Alice D’Amato, Germany’s Helen Kevric, and Great Britain’s Georgia-Mae Fenton.
Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, and USA’s Sunisa Lee (who won the bars bronze in Tokyo 2020) are also very much in the mix. Following the competition at Olympic Trials, Suni said she’s eyeing the bars final again (and wants gold on beam!). For her, choosing which routine to compete it one of the biggest question marks, along with whether she’ll opt to compete the full-twisting Jaeger we saw at Winter Cup earlier this year!
The uneven bars final will take place Sunday, Aug. 4 at 9:00 a.m. ET Apparatus Finals Day 2 (Uneven Bars; Rings, Men’s Vault)
Photo credits: Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
