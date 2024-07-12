Battle of the Bars! Who will make the final in Paris?

Our team member Anna Rose Johnson does quick take on the field battling for spots in the uneven bars final!

The uneven bars final is sure to be an edge-of-your-seat competition! With perhaps the biggest battle being the race to get into the final itself.

We’ve been treated to some dazzling performances lately from 2023 Antwerp bars silver medalist Kaylia Nemour of Algeria, whose beautiful and complex bars routine is reminiscent of some of the all-time uneven bars stars. But although Nemour’s routine is stunning, there are other top gymnasts in the hunt: China’s Qui Qiyuan, who won the bars gold last year in Antwerp, has the potential to win another major title here.