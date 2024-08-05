Andrade Golden; Biles Wins 11th Olympic Medal

Hang It in the Louvre!

In the bow seen around the world, Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade took the top step on the podium Monday capturing gold on floor on the final day of gymnastics in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Paris Olympics. As she glowed from ear to ear and saluted the crowd, Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, who took silver and bronze, turned to Andrade and bowed, celebrating the champion and yet another historic moment. It was emblematic of the sportsmanship and camaraderie we’ve seen over two weeks of gymnastics and prompted social media accounts around the world to suggest the now iconic moment be commemorated forever in one of the worlds’ most iconic places.

For Andrade, the moment was what she’d been working for.

“I am very happy and proud about what I did,” she said. “We came here every day to compete and perform (well). Gymnastics is not an easy sport, it requires a lot from our body and mind. I was confident I was able to manage all of the pressure and I worked with my coach in order to achieve what we’ve done.”

Biles, the 2024 All-Around Champion and most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast of all time, landed out of bounds twice during her routine (double double and double layout), which knocked her score down by 0.6 (14.133). Notably, her triple double and Biles I, also performed within the routine, were quite possibly the best she’d ever performed the skills. And while she would have loved to win another gold, she was quick to praise Andrade for her incredible performance and historic achievement.

“She’s so amazing. She’s queen,” Biles said. “And first it was an all-Black podium, so that was super exciting for us. But then Jordan was like, ‘Should we bow to her?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely.’ So we’re like, ‘Are we gonna do it now?’ And then, that’s why we did it.”

Chiles, who won bronze in a last minute (and very dramatic) twist after her score was challenged (she received credit for her tour jete following the inquiry after initially not receiving it, moving her from fifth to third), said she wanted to make sure that Andrade got the praise she felt the champion deserved and that she’s simply an amazing person.

“You know, she’s an icon, a legend herself,” Chiles said. “So I feel like being recognized is what everybody should do when it comes to somebody who’s put in the work, put in the dedication. She’s given, you know, not only has she given Simone her flowers, but a lot of us on, in the United States our flowers as well, so giving it back is what makes it so beautiful.”

And for Biles, the silver lining.

Three years after Tokyo where she was forced to withdraw from the team, All-Around, vault and floor final (she won bronze on beam on the final day) and watch her rivals from the stands while simultaneously being subjected to endless personal attacks, Biles’s redemption tour is complete. She’ll leave Paris having re-established herself (again) as the best gymnast in the world and the greatest of all time after one of the most legendary Olympic comebacks we may ever witness in sports.

She’s revolutionized gymnastics. She’s created a generation not afraid to use their own voice. And she’s done it by establishing a standard and a list of accolades that may never be surpassed. All on her own terms.

“I’ve accomplished way more than my wildest dreams, not just at this Olympics, but in the sport,” she said. “So I can’t be mad at my performances. A couple years ago, I didn’t think I’d be back here at an Olympic Games. So competing and then walking away with four medals, I’m not mad about it. I’m pretty proud of myself.”