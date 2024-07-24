An Overview of Scoring in Elite Gymnastics!

In Elite-level gymnastics, scoring has two components: the difficulty (D-score) and the execution (E-score). When scoring a routine, the D-panel of judges evaluates the difficulty score for the routine and the E-panel of judges determines the execution score of the routine. The D and E scores are added together and any neutral deductions are subtracted (usually the gymnast going out of bounds or a routine going overtime) from that total.

D-score

In 2006, gymnastics introduced the open-ended scoring system, moving away from the perfect 10 system. Today, the execution score is out of a 10.0, but there is no cap to a difficulty score.

On bars, beam, and floor, elements are assigned a letter A-J, A being the easiest and J being the most difficult. A elements are worth 0.1, B elements are worth 0.2, C elements are worth 0.3, working all the way up to J elements, which are worth 1.0. The first component of a D-score is the 8 most difficult elements (including the dismount) in a routine added together. On beam and floor, at least three of the eight counting elements must be dance elements (jumps, leaps, or turns).

Gymnasts can also earn connection value for performing elements connected together. However, not all connected skills receive connection value. Specific formulas apply and gymnasts are rewarded 0.1 or 0.2 depending on the difficulty of each connection. On bars, directly connected releases, pirouettes, and dismounts receive connection value. On beam, gymnasts gain connection value for linking jumps and acrobatic elements. On floor, gymnasts earn connection value for either directly or indirectly connecting tumbling elements within a tumbling pass or connecting a jump out of a tumbling skill.

However, on beam especially, just because a gymnast performs two skills linked together, does not mean the judges will award them connection value. The judges must determine that a gymnast successfully linked the elements without any pause, hesitation, or break in rhythm. This is where many inquiries come from.

Gymnasts can also earn 2.0 added to their D-score for meeting compositional requirements. There are four for each event and meeting each requirement adds 0.5 to a routine’s difficulty score. These are relatively simple to meet and most gymnasts competing at the Olympics will earn the full 2.0 of compositional requirements.

On bars, gymnasts must have a flight element from the high bar to the low bar, a same bar release, the routine must use at least two different grips, and it must have a full pirouette. On beam, a gymnast must connect two dance elements including one jump or leap that has a 180 degree split, show a turn or roll, an acro series of two directly connected flight elements in the same direction, and have acro elements moving forwards and backwards. On floor, gymnasts must have a dance passage of two different jumps or leaps, a salto with at least a full twist, a double salto, and at least one forward and one backwards salto.

Lastly, gymnasts can earn 0.2 in dismount bonus for performing at least a D level dismount on bars, beam, or floor.

To get a gymnasts D-score, the judges add the value of the top 8 elements in the routine, any connection value earned, the points earned for meeting the compositional requirements, and the 0.2 dismount bonus if the gymnast earned it.

Example: