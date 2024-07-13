City of Lights – What I’m Looking Forward to Watching in Paris!

3. The battle for Team medals

On both the MAG and WAG side of things, there will be a quite a battle for team medals at this Olympic Games. On the women’s side there are 5 or 6 teams that could medal in Paris. The USA will lead the charge followed by China, Brazil, France, Italy and Great Britain who are all roughly on the same level and all have legitimate chances of taking home medals depending on how their competition day goes. Injury woes have hampered some teams chances of really contending – Great Britain and Italy being the major victims in this sense however their teams will still be strong and I am very excited to see them battle it out for a place on the podium.

Likewise, the men’s competition will also be somewhat of a battle. Japan and China will likely take the top 2 spots respectively however, there is a question mark over the bronze medal spot and it will likely come down to the amount of falls on the day to decide who comes out on top. The U.S. men pulled it out of the bag in Antwerp last year and took home the bronze, however, the British men will also be in the mix and will be gunning for a team medal in Paris. The Swiss are also always strong and the Italians could be contenders if they have a clean day. I am certainly excited to watch this battle play out!