13 Jul City of Lights – What I’m Looking Forward to Watching in Paris!
- Dates: July 27 – August 5
- Venue: Bercy Arena
- TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
TV Broadcasts + Streaming Info
- Primetime coverage featuring marquee events will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.
- The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.
- Live and tape-delayed coverage of gymnastics will be shown on the following TV channels: NBC, USA Network and E!
The Schedule
Gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27.
Look for our preview, stars and storylines throughout the Games on InsideGym.com
Our international correspondent Aoife Cassidy tells us what she’s most looking forward to seeing in Paris!
1. Emma Malabuyo’s Olympic debut
I have been a long time fan of Emma Malabuyo. From her days as a tiny junior elite representing Texas Dreams and the United States, to her comeback to earn an Olympic alternate spot in 2021 and now as a UCLA Bruin, she has always been a favourite of mine. So, I was delighted to see her earn a ticket to Paris representing the Philippines and I am so impressed that she did not give up on her dream of becoming an Olympian. I am very excited to see Emma take the Olympic stage in Paris and am particularly excited to see her shine on the floor exercise where she has always combined her beautiful dance and performance abilities with steady and difficult gymnastics. I will be watching with baited breath and hoping all goes to plan for the Texas native.
2. Kaylia Nemour’s Uneven Bar routine
Kaylia Nemour has been the talk of the town in recent years with a bar routine that is just simply breathtaking. She took home silver on the event at last years World Championships in Antwerp, becoming the first gymnast from an African nation to win a World Championships medal. And she will likely medal in Paris if all goes to plan. I am very much looking forward to seeing Kaylia perform in Paris and hope that all will go to plan and she will take home a very deserved Olympic medal for Algeria.
3. The battle for Team medals
On both the MAG and WAG side of things, there will be a quite a battle for team medals at this Olympic Games. On the women’s side there are 5 or 6 teams that could medal in Paris. The USA will lead the charge followed by China, Brazil, France, Italy and Great Britain who are all roughly on the same level and all have legitimate chances of taking home medals depending on how their competition day goes. Injury woes have hampered some teams chances of really contending – Great Britain and Italy being the major victims in this sense however their teams will still be strong and I am very excited to see them battle it out for a place on the podium.
Likewise, the men’s competition will also be somewhat of a battle. Japan and China will likely take the top 2 spots respectively however, there is a question mark over the bronze medal spot and it will likely come down to the amount of falls on the day to decide who comes out on top. The U.S. men pulled it out of the bag in Antwerp last year and took home the bronze, however, the British men will also be in the mix and will be gunning for a team medal in Paris. The Swiss are also always strong and the Italians could be contenders if they have a clean day. I am certainly excited to watch this battle play out!
4. Simone Biles showing the world what she is made of
I’m very excited to see Simone show the world that she truly is the greatest of all time. In Rio, she was the gymnastics world’s best kept secret. We entered the Games knowing her strength, ability and star power and for the most part, non gymnastics fans were yet to hear her name and witness her talent. Coming into Tokyo, this all changed. She was a household name and the world was watching. And unfortunately, it did not go as planned and Simone withdrew from the majority of the competition, Leaving many people to criticise her and question her as an athlete. Now, coming into Paris, Simone is the name that everyone has on the tip of their tongues and is the athlete the world will be watching. She transcends the parameters ‘famous gymnasts’ or a famous athlete in the U.S. She is a star of the Olympic Games as a whole and is known worldwide. All eyes will be on her and I am excited to see Simone shine and reaffirm her status as a giant of the sport to all those who doubted her after Tokyo.
5. Paris as a host city
And finally, I am just excited to see Paris as the host city. Of course, I expect it to be nothing but stylish and classy from start to finish and I am sure the French will deliver nothing but the best for these Games. Paris is a beautiful city and you cannot help but fall in love with it when you are there so I am excited to see how they welcome the world to the City of Love. I will be glued to the Opening Ceremony for sure!
Photo credits: Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
