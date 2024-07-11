5 Athletes + One Team Who Could Surprise in Paris

Our team member Megan Roth names 5 athletes (and one team!) that could surprise in Paris!

1. Ana Bărbosu + Team Romania

Romania will be returning to the team competition at the Olympics for the first time since 2012, in part because of Ana Bărbosu.

Based on competitions from the last year, she has the 6th highest combined D-score out of all gymnasts who will be in Paris. Bǎrbosu doesn’t always hit her full All-Around potential in a meet, often having mistakes on an event or two, but she is an extremely well-balanced All-Arounder and has the potential for huge scores on all four events if she hits.

This season, she upgraded her vaults to a double twisting Tsukahara and a double twisting Yurchenko. She has difficult, unique tumbling passes on floor and does a very impressive front handspring front tuck series on beam.

Look out for her in the All-Around final and potentially some event finals if she hits in qualifications. She has the potential to contribute huge scores for team Romania and could help them into their first team final since 2012!