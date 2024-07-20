20 Jul 10 Fun Facts About Paris 2024 and Gymnastics in Paris
- Dates: July 27 – August 5
- Venue: Bercy Arena
- TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
TV Broadcasts + Streaming Info
- Primetime coverage featuring marquee events will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.
- The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.
- Live and tape-delayed coverage of gymnastics will be shown on the following TV channels: NBC, USA Network and E!
The Schedule
Gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27.
Look for our preview, stars and storylines throughout the Games on InsideGym.com
By Megan Roth
With competition in Paris now just a week away, here are 5 facts about gymnastics in Paris and 5 fun facts about the Paris Olympics as a whole to get you ready for the Games!
Gymnastics in Paris
1) Returning Olympians. 79 of the 191 artistic gymnasts competing in Paris are returning Olympians – 47 in MAG and 32 in WAG. Max Whitlock (Great Britain), Andreas Toba (Germany), Igor Radivilov (Ukraine), Artur Davtyan (Armenia), and Ellie Black (Canada) will become four-time Olympians in Paris. Becky Downie (Great Britain) and Jade Barbosa (Brazil) competed at the 2008 Beijing Olympics 16 years ago!
2) Youngest and oldest teams. With an average age of 17.2, Team Romania will be the youngest Women’s team and Team USA (22.2) will be the youngest Men’s team in Paris. Team Netherlands (27.6) and Teams China and Spain (27) will be the oldest teams in Paris. The US women’s team is the oldest since 1952.
3) NCAA athletes in Paris. 22 artistic gymnasts competing in Paris are current or former NCAA athletes – 13 women and 9 men. Read more about the NCAA gymnasts competing in Paris here!
Take it from @brody1700, there’s no better way to train for the Olympics than to be an NCAA Athlete! 🤸♂️#OlympiansMadeHere | https://t.co/Q1QvRRue9F pic.twitter.com/hjRXzoJXlm— NCAA (@NCAA) July 18, 2024
4) First-year seniors making an impact. Six first-year senior women’s gymnasts will compete in Paris – Hezly Rivera (USA), Abigail Martin (Great Britain), Zhang Yihan (China), Ming Gherardi van Eijken (France), Nakamura Haruka (Japan), and Helen Kevric (Germany). Angel Barajas (Colombia) will be the only first-year MAG senior in Paris.
5) Age breakdowns. Jade Barbosa (33) and Hezly Rivera (16) are the oldest and youngest WAG gymnasts competing in Paris. Vahagn Davtyan (Armenia, 35) and Angel Barajas (17) are the oldest and youngest MAG athletes competing in Paris. In MAG, there will be more than three times the number of gymnasts in their 30s than gymnasts in their teens. In WAG, 62.1% of gymnasts competing in Paris are over the age of 20.
Paris 2024
1) The official mascot of the Paris Olympics is a hat. Yes, a hat. Previous Olympic mascots have been anything from pandas to bears to tigers, but in Paris, the official mascot is the Olympic Phryge, a traditional hat that was once worn by French revolutionaries. Pronounced “freege,” these hats have shown up on French coins and stamps and are referred to as a symbol of freedom.
Meet the Paris 2024 mascots! 🇫🇷— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) November 14, 2022
The Olympic Phryge and the Paralympic Phryge represent freedom, identity and spirit in France and are leading a revolution through sport. (via @Paris2024) pic.twitter.com/NoWwcf4XCq
2) Olympic medals will contain iron once part of the Eiffel Tower. This year’s Olympic medals include the most iconic part of Paris. Each Olympic medal will be infused with iron from the original Eiffel Tower which was completed in 1889. The pieces of iron were cut from parts of the tower that were saved from renovations over the years.
The Olympic medals for Paris are here! Each medal contains an original iron fragment of the Eiffel Tower from 1889!— Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) February 8, 2024
Thoughts? ⬇️ https://t.co/M1TLRNKOvZ
3) New Sports! Breaking, sport climbing, skateboarding, and surfing will all be featured for the first time, and 3×3 basketball will return. The surfing events will be held in Tahiti, French Polynesia, which is the farthest away from Paris that any Olympic competition has ever been held. Follow Inside Dance for all coverage of breaking!
4) Paris will join London as the only cities to host the Olympics three times. The Games were in Paris in 1900, 1924 and now in 2024, while London hosted the Games in 1908, 1948 and 2012.
5) The opening ceremony will take place along the Seine River. Instead of walking in a stadium, athletes will sail along the river, breaking tradition for the first time ever.
Photo credits: Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
