Ellie Black: Gymnastics Ambassador Extraordinaire

On her training plan…

For me, the longevity, I don’t necessarily train as many hours or I don’t do necessarily as many reps. I think it’s knowing your body, knowing how many reps you need to do, when you need to take a step back, knowing that rest is actually a priority, fueling your body is a priority, doing what’s best for you. Everyone is different. So not everyone, not every athlete is going to fall into the same box. You have to do what works for you. And as you get older, I think you learn a lot about yourself and you know that. And you become an adult, and you want to be able to make a lot of those decisions yourself, obviously with your coach as well. But I think it’s way more of a partnership. So I think as I’ve gotten older, it’s just about managing, having a really good work-life balance, too, because we’re an adult in the sport, so you want to make sure that you’re still enjoying your life as well as gymnastics, because I think that’s going to help elevate your gymnastics in the end.

On how many hours a week she trains…

Honestly, I probably train about… How many hours did I do in 2012 compared to now? Same. I probably did a little bit more, but I’ve never really trained a lot. I probably trained, what, 20 hours in the week all my career, and then I do strength and conditioning and injury prevention on top of that. So there’s a few extra hours there, but it’s 20 hours.

On her balanced approach to training…

I’ve been doing strength conditioning…for over 10 years now. And I think we see a lot of athletes doing that, actually preparing our bodies for the load that we put through it, gaining muscle. You can also be artistic while still being strong. I think that’s something we’ve seen in the development of the sport, especially as the skills get so hard and the skill level is so high. Coming into this Olympics, we have seen so many injuries. So we want the girls to be strong. We want them to be able to handle what we’re doing and not be overtraining. So I think it’s just finding that balance, making sure that we’re strong, and we’re not overtraining. We’re not doing an insane amount of reps. We’re also not spending our whole complete lives in the gym because a lot of that then is draining. And you won’t stay in the sport long if you don’t have a good balance.

On her ankle injury and how it’s feeling now…

Honestly, this past year has been really good for my ankle. And then just recently, again, you have to learn how to manage in coming into the Olympics. There’s a lot of numbers, a lot of competitions, qualifications. So I’m coming in maybe not with my ankles the way I ideally want to be here, but I’m still able to be here for the team, working with the physios to make it happen. So it’s maybe not the ideal prep, but sometimes we can’t help some of those things that happen. But at the end of the day, I’m really grateful to be here to help my team, to enjoy my fourth Olympics, and just make the most of it.

Gymnastics takes a toll on your body, so you have to try and just manage it all. But we’ve got the best team behind us making it happen, again, being smart with how many reps I’m doing, what I’m doing in and out of the gym, and just going to come in and give it my best shot.

On sponsorships that have allowed her to have such a long career and focus on the sport…

Love that question. That’s the only way I can do this. So a lot of people don’t really understand that. I do sport because I love it. I do Gymnastics because I love it, and I need help, and I need partnerships, I need sponsorships to be able to do that. It’s not a job, at least in Canada, where you just get paid from the government and you can make a living off of that. So for me, I need that support, and I’m really lucky that I do have those people supporting me. But I think it’s just making that a little bit more aware, and especially in gymnastics, because it’s not typically one of those sports where we have had a lot of sponsorship. So I’m very grateful for that. And like I said, I wouldn’t be here today if I didn’t have those partnerships and that support. So I think it’s just opening the conversation to that.

[Growth is] happening. And I think the more we normalize that, and have conversations about it, people can understand why it’s so important. And we need to support the Canadian athletes, especially the female athletes, to stay longer in the sport and be able to make it a career.