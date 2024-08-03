03 Aug Biles Wins Gold on Vault, Carey Bronze; Nedoroscik Claims Pommel Horse Bronze
- Dates: July 27 – August 5
- Venue: Bercy Arena
- TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
TV Broadcasts + Streaming Info
- Primetime coverage featuring marquee events will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.
- The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.
- Live and tape-delayed coverage of gymnastics will be shown on the following TV channels: NBC, USA Network and E!
The Schedule
Gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27.
Look for our preview, stars and storylines throughout the Games on InsideGym.com
History and redemption continued to tell the story at Bercy Arena on Saturday as the first day of Event Finals took place.
Never Say Never
With her gold on vault, Simone Biles is three for three for gold in Paris, bringing her total number of Olympic and World medals to an extraordinary 40. The undisputed G.O.A.T averaged a 15.300 for the top spot performing her signature Yurchenko double pike and Cheng. Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Rebeca Andrade (BRA) won the silver with a 14.966, followed by Jade Carey from the U.S with a 14.466. But the 27-year-old Biles also captured headlines letting the world know that she’s not ruling out LA 2028.
“Never say never. The next Olympics is at home, so you just never know,” she told the press. “But I am getting really old.”
Carey claimed a huge piece redemption of her own following a disappointing result in Tokyo where she finished last on vault with a failed attempt. She’s had August 3 on her calendar for a very long time she said, and with one of the best Cheng’s she ever done and a super solid and safe double twisting Yurchenko, Carey was beaming with a bronze – perhaps the most we’ve ever seen her smile. Battling a stomach illness all week in Paris, the medal was even sweeter knowing not only the road she’s traveled the last three years, but what she overcame here.
“I’m very excited,” she said. “This feels like redemption. I really wanted to do better (than Tokyo 2020), especially on vault.”
In another first and in one of the more emotional moments of the competition, Carlos Yulo won gold on floor to kick off the day. With his win, he became the first Filipino man ever to win an Olympic gold medal, and the first Filipino to win any medal in gymnastics. Notably, he’s only the second Filipino to ever win a gold medal.
“We are a really small country and the portion of athletes is not the same as the US or UK, so to be able to get a gold medal is really big for us,” he said after. “I dedicate this to the Filipinos who supported me. I’m really grateful to them. I want to say thank you for watching and praying for me throughout the competition.”
Pommel horse sensation (aka Superman, aka Clark Kent) Stephen Nedoroscik took bronze in Bercy continuing his momentum from the men’s team final where he clinched the bronze medal for Team USA on their final event in their final routine, securing their first Olympic team medal in 16 years. In a thrilling final which saw Rhys McClenaghan win gold, securing Ireland’s first ever gymnastics medal, and Nariman Kubanov (KAZ) silver, the attention on men’s gymnastics in the U.S. and around the world has never been brighter. And for Nedoroscilk, the 2021 World Champion on the event, is seems that Superman hasn’t entirely closed the door on his gymnastics career. And why should he? It’s possible he’s just getting started. For now, he’ll ride the whirlwind of well-deserved recognition only the magic of an Olympic Games can provide.
Bronze team. Bronze horse. I am forever grateful to have had this opportunity. This Olympic experience has been everything and more. Thank you to everyone who has supported me. Bronze is a great achievement, but I got eyes for something shinier in my future #2028— Stephen Nedoroscik (@GymnastSteve) August 4, 2024
From July 30
Pommel Horse Star Stephen Nedoroscik Secures Team USA’s First Olympic Team Medal in 16 Years!
Brought to Paris to do pommel horse and only pommel horse, Stephen Nedoroscik sat on the sidelines for the first two and a half hours of the Men’s Team Final. When it became his time to perform, as the last routine for Team USA, he delivered.
“I mean, any competition, I feel pressure. But like I said earlier, I do my best to take that pressure, turn it into excitement, you know, don’t let the nerves get to you. I’ve done this a million times at this point and I just tried my hardest to enjoy every moment of that routine.”
Before last night, Team USA had not won an Olympic Team medal since the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. In Paris, Team USA hit 18 for 18 routines to secure their bronze medal finish.
On the sidelines, fans were obsessed with Stephen as he remained locked in, visualizing the routine he knew he could do.
“I probably visualized it 100 times [during] this competition, the whole routine. I saw myself hitting. Sometimes you get those intrusive thoughts, oh, maybe you screwed this one up. But then I’m like, no, I’m gonna hit this routine.”
For many years, Stephen would wear goggles on pommel horse, but now he takes his glasses off to do his routine. Without them, he can see what’s happening, but he says being able to see doesn’t matter much.
“I can see what I’m doing, but, honestly speaking, I don’t think I actually use my eyes on pommels. It’s all feeling. I see with my hands.”
Stephen is becoming an American icon on social media and we are so excited for the hype men’s gymnastics is getting!
Photo credits: Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
